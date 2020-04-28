DAWN.COM

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail becomes latest politician to test positive for coronavirus

Dawn.comApril 28, 2020

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. — Photo courtesy: Imran Ismail Twitter/File
Sindh Governor Imran Ismail tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. — Photo courtesy: Imran Ismail Twitter/File

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, he announced on Twitter late on Monday.

"I have just been tested Covid-19 positive, ... Inshallah will fight it out," he tweeted.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had taught his workers to fight the most difficult situations in life. "I believe this is nothing against what we are prepared for," he wrote.

The governor was tested for the virus on Sunday and his results came out positive today, he told ARY News in an interview.

Earlier this month, while Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah emphasised the need for a stricter lockdown in the province to prevent a surge in coronavirus cases, Governor Ismail had suggested favouring a relaxation in the restrictions after the three-week lockdown period was to end on April 14. The restrictions were subsequently extended for two weeks.

“We are not against the lockdown and we have supported it, but in the prevailing circumstances any extension in such types of restrictions seems not possible,” the governor, who belongs to the ruling PTI, had told reporters in Karachi.

He is the latest among several lawmakers or persons with political connections to have tested positive for the disease.

Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal MPA Abdul Rasheed, who is a member of the Sindh Assembly, had last week tested positive.

Sindh education minister Saeed Ghani, who himself went into isolation after being infected with the virus last month and subsequently recovered, wished Ismail an early recovery.

Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab too wished him well, saying the governor was in his prayers.

Earlier in April, a brother-in-law of Chief Minister Shah had died after testing positive for the coronavirus at a Karachi hospital.

Pakistani
Apr 28, 2020 12:14am
Get well soon, Governor Sahib.
Recommend 0
Khurram
Apr 28, 2020 12:37am
Not everyone recovers but wishing him well. May be IK can now make sense out of lockdown now.
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Apr 28, 2020 12:39am
Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Imran Khan Niazi did not support the 'Lockdown' by Sindh government.
Recommend 0
Sairbeen plus.
Apr 28, 2020 12:48am
Get well soonest, and no need to mix up with workers, untill Coronavirus eliminates.
Recommend 0
Abbas shah
Apr 28, 2020 12:50am
Don’t worry
Recommend 0
Doctor From KP
Apr 28, 2020 01:32am
Get Well Soon Kareemi..!
Recommend 0
jaredlee007
Apr 28, 2020 01:49am
He should rest as much as possible. May he recover soon. Karachi needs him.
Recommend 0
Zak
Apr 28, 2020 01:57am
Get well soon sir, you have to take over and govern Sind before it gets into total mess.
Recommend 0
Faketrack
Apr 28, 2020 02:12am
Community transmission needs to be stopped urgently in pakistan.
Recommend 0
TZaman
Apr 28, 2020 02:18am
Get well. And then restart fight with PPP Sindh Government.
Recommend 0
Chacha
Apr 28, 2020 02:34am
May All give him complete shiffa.
Recommend 0
Danish
Apr 28, 2020 02:50am
Governor sindh should.not worry .He will get best medical treatment in best hospital and best doctors services in Karachi. Hope you will back to your job soon all the best .
Recommend 0
Alih Kazmi
Apr 28, 2020 02:50am
That shows he is down in the trenches with the people, thanks for your service governor sahab, praying for your health.
Recommend 0
Taimur
Apr 28, 2020 03:01am
No worries. According to our PM it's just a flue.
Recommend 0
Yawar
Apr 28, 2020 03:17am
*taught us
Recommend 0
Erudite
Apr 28, 2020 03:21am
That's why Sindh CM reiterating to make harsh and strick lockdown. But Governer sir always mocking his prophecy and emphasizing to reveal of Ehsas program, rather to instruct their people about SOPs. This is a time to be stand on one platform to cop with mutual foe. Best wishes for Governer Sir...Get well soon .Ameen
Recommend 0
Khan
Apr 28, 2020 04:29am
In pakistan Corona virus too differentiates between elites and ordinary citizens. It has no intensity for elites and severe for common man
Recommend 0
Citizen
Apr 28, 2020 04:46am
Corona virus would touch all population
Recommend 0
YMK
Apr 28, 2020 04:57am
I guess now you will take it seriously. PTI thinks economic performance ( which has been ZERO till now) is more important than fighting COVID 19.
Recommend 0
Syed Ghazanfar Abbas
Apr 28, 2020 05:05am
Get well soon. IA. Without blaming provincial or central government.
Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
Apr 28, 2020 07:10am
Wish he will get relief soon.
Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Apr 28, 2020 07:47am
Well Bilawal, come out of hiding and make some statements, complain about your own party for not doing anything, you seem to point fingers at everyone else, it’s time to talk to the people of Sindh and share your plan.
Recommend 0
Salman
Apr 28, 2020 08:56am
Where are other politicians of sindh hiding ?
Recommend 0
T-man
Apr 28, 2020 09:06am
Now he will support the lockdown.
Recommend 0
Manish
Apr 28, 2020 09:10am
Get well soon Sir, Good Luck from Indian
Recommend 0

