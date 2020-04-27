DAWN.COM

Umar Akmal banned from all cricket for 3 years

Dawn.comUpdated April 27, 2020

The Pakistan Cricket Board had suspended Umar Akmal on February 20. — Dawn/File
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday banned Umar Akmal from all cricket for three years for not reporting a fixing offer before the start of the fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League, a crime under the board's anti-corruption code.

According to a tweet by the board, the decision was taken by the chairman of the disciplinary panel Justice (r) Fazal-i-Miran Chauhan.

On February 20, PCB had suspended Akmal with immediate effect.

Akmal had not requested for a hearing before the Anti-Corruption Tribunal after he was charged for two breaches of Article 2.4.4 of the PCB's Anti-Corruption Code in two unrelated incidents.

He was also sidelined from the PSL immediately barring him from playing for Quetta Gladiators.

Article 2.4.4 of the code reads: “Failing to disclose to the PCB vigilance and security department (without unnecessary delay) full details of any approaches or invitations received by the participant to engage in corrupt conduct under this Anti-Corruption Code”.

Article 4.8.1 of the code reads: “In such circumstances, a hearing before the Anti-Corruption Tribunal shall not be required. Instead, the chairman of the disciplinary panel (sitting alone) shall issue a public decision confirming the offence(s) under this Anti-Corruption Code specified in the notice of charge and the imposition of an applicable sanction within the range specified in the notice of charge.

"Before issuing that public decision, the chairman of the Disciplinary Panel will provide written notice of that decision to the National Cricket Federation to which the Participant is affiliated, the PCB Vigilance and Security Department and the ICC.”

In 2018, Akmal had told Samaa TV that he was approached by bookmakers during the 2015 World Cup to leave two balls for $200,000.

That offer, he had said, was just one of many he had been approached with over the years.

"I had got an offer during the World Cup to leave two balls alone and they were willing to pay me $200,000 for that," Akmal had said.

"It was our first match against India in the 2015 World Cup [...] in fact, every match I play against India, they offer me money to make some excuse and opt out of the game. But I have told those people that I am very sincere about playing for Pakistan and to not talk to me on this topic ever again," he had said.

Comments (11)

BirenN
Apr 27, 2020 04:36pm
Banned For indiscipline or match fixing?
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 27, 2020 04:38pm
In the middle of the rapidly spreading and ever growing coronavirus pandemic, bad, shocking and disappointing news for Akmal brothers in general and Umar Akmal in particular because if he stays out of any and all forms of cricket for the next three long and painful years, it virtually means end of his dispute-filled and controversial cricketing career.
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Apr 27, 2020 04:39pm
Very Good Decision.
Recommend 0
Khajur
Apr 27, 2020 04:39pm
Some things can never change.
Recommend 0
irfan
Apr 27, 2020 04:44pm
Such a non serious sportsman.
Recommend 0
Patriot
Apr 27, 2020 04:46pm
Pakistan should ensure that a player will be selected only if they have graduated from a university. Taking uneducated arrogant players tarnishes the image of the country. Or send them to a six-month course on how to behave.
Recommend 0
Vishesh
Apr 27, 2020 04:55pm
You are innocent and clearly being trapped..... keep fighting and expose your enemies. We really want a honest man like you back in dressing room to uplift the pak cricket further to glory.
Recommend 0
chaudry
Apr 27, 2020 04:56pm
Good riddance at last.
Recommend 0
Ajith
Apr 27, 2020 05:07pm
Pakistani cricketers spend more time in suspension(ban) than on the field .......
Recommend 0
Karachi
Apr 27, 2020 05:08pm
Poor scapegoat. Whole system is corrupt.
Recommend 0
indian
Apr 27, 2020 05:17pm
@Vishesh, I agree, you are indeed an honest man, you must fight till the end till you name is cleared.
Recommend 0

