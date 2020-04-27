DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 27, 2020

Australia rejects Chinese 'economic coercion' threat amid planned coronavirus probe

ReutersApril 27, 2020

Email

Australia's foreign minister Marise Payne attends a joint press conference with New Zealand counterpart Winston Peters in Sydney on October 4, 2019. — AFP/File
Australia's foreign minister Marise Payne attends a joint press conference with New Zealand counterpart Winston Peters in Sydney on October 4, 2019. — AFP/File

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne has cautioned China against attempts at “economic coercion” as Australia pushes for an investigation into the coronavirus pandemic that China opposes.

Chinese ambassador to Australia, Cheng Jingye, said in a newspaper interview on Monday the “Chinese public” could avoid Australian products and universities.

Australia last week called for all members of the World Health Organisation (WHO) to support an independent review into the origins and spread of the coronavirus, and is lobbying world leaders. China's foreign ministry has attacked the proposal.

“Maybe the ordinary people will say 'Why should we drink Australian wine? Eat Australian beef?',” Cheng said in the interview published on the front page of The Australian Financial Review.

Cheng said it was possible that tourists may have “second thoughts” about visiting Australia.

“The parents of the students would also think [...] whether this is the best place to send their kids,” he added.

After energy exports, education and tourism are Australia's biggest export industries, with China the largest market.

Payne said in a statement on Monday that Australia had made a “principled call” for an independent review of the Covid-19 outbreak which started in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

“We reject any suggestion that economic coercion is an appropriate response to a call for such an assessment, when what we need is global cooperation,” Payne said.

China is the largest export market for Australian wine and beef. During strained diplomatic relations with China in 2018, Australian wine faced import delays in China and some Australian beef exports were also previously suspended for a period.

The Chinese embassy in Australia has previously warned Chinese students about what it said were safety risks in travelling to Australia.

Payne said an “honest assessment” of the pandemic would seek to strengthen the WHO's role.

Coronavirus
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (68)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Patriot
Apr 27, 2020 01:12pm
What is China trying to hide? It should welcome a full independent inquiry, we have a right to know how it all started?
Recommend 0
Human being
Apr 27, 2020 01:13pm
There is no place for the truth in this universe...
Recommend 0
Jay Jiiv
Apr 27, 2020 01:16pm
China is nervous even before the probe has started. Obviously they have many things to hide.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Apr 27, 2020 01:18pm
China can't be coerced. Only WHO has a role into probing the origins and spread of the coronavirus.
Recommend 0
YODA
Apr 27, 2020 01:19pm
Resorting to economic coercion is not how a world leader should behave. Transparency allows for better understanding of how this pandemic started and spread.
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Apr 27, 2020 01:25pm
The world is deeply scared of the pandemic and all members of the World Health Organisation (WHO), including China, should support an independent review into the origins and spread of the coronavirus without exception to any, including the US and it's president.
Recommend 0
Aysha
Apr 27, 2020 01:29pm
Why is Australia not asking to investigate US soldiers that started this pandemic or UK labs where it was created or Bill Gates WHO connection in financing the creation of this virus or the Bill Gates Nano chip vaccine he wants to force??????
Recommend 0
Lost track
Apr 27, 2020 01:32pm
Chinese can’t bully Aussies
Recommend 0
Raj
Apr 27, 2020 01:34pm
True colour of China is being exposed right across the world. The sooner Pakistan wakes up, better for its own future.
Recommend 0
bala
Apr 27, 2020 01:37pm
All weather friend also to consider the proposal from Australia. There is something foul smell there, otherwise why to oppose such a move, if everything is clear.
Recommend 0
Muralidhar
Apr 27, 2020 01:38pm
Once COVID is under control, China will be totally isolated from rest of the world. China will bear economic sanctions and downfall. It will no longer become a super power. With huge debt China will pressure Pakistan to pay back loans. Good days ahead be prepared.
Recommend 0
Mohan
Apr 27, 2020 01:40pm
America, Europe, and Australia let this genie out of the bottle. Now put it back.
Recommend 0
Amit Samanta
Apr 27, 2020 01:41pm
Make China pay for CCP virus.
Recommend 0
Raj
Apr 27, 2020 01:45pm
Australia won’t backdown to Chinese threats. Global community deserves to know the truth. And health authorities around the world needs to know how this virus originated and initial responses by China, so we can learnt from our mistakes and future proof humanity from any future outbreaks.
Recommend 0
Bhaarteey
Apr 27, 2020 01:46pm
China has done wrong and is now unnecessarily behaving in undisciplined & unethical way.
Recommend 0
Umesh
Apr 27, 2020 01:54pm
Where will the big man stand? I bet he will stand with China.
Recommend 0
Srini
Apr 27, 2020 01:58pm
China trying to blackmail, but this time it will be different. I am sure the world is aware of Chinese game plan.
Recommend 0
Monty
Apr 27, 2020 02:06pm
This is what required by the whole world now if want want to live in peace.Enquiry and assessment is required otherwise it may happen again in 2 or 3 years and the people will continue to suffer
Recommend 0
@bheRAT
Apr 27, 2020 02:07pm
China's reverse clock started clicking
Recommend 0
Abhi
Apr 27, 2020 02:10pm
So China has also started following the USA's path. Threaten countries who do not listen to it. Chinese too will meet the same end.
Recommend 0
Baes
Apr 27, 2020 02:10pm
It will be good riddance for Australia. Why would China not allow any investigation? Why is that Chinese universities have been warned not to do or encourage any research on Wuhan virus? Once the chinese virus is eradicated the whole world except a handful of countries will take China to task. The curse of families of people who have lost their relatives or who have lost their jobs/wealth will be spell the death knell of China.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Apr 27, 2020 02:15pm
@@bheRAT , How? Are you stopping billions of trade with them?
Recommend 0
Kya_Corona
Apr 27, 2020 02:16pm
WHO and the world needs to know how this pandemic started. Threats are not the way to global leadership.
Recommend 0
karr
Apr 27, 2020 02:23pm
The Covid19 caused huge amount of damage, both human and economic , to the economies of all the countries of the world. Any perceived benefits of Chinese business cant compensate this massive loss. China should realize this and stop blackmailing
Recommend 0
Science
Apr 27, 2020 02:24pm
If China is clean about "chinese virus", then he should welcome any probe about the virus. Once pandemic will be controlled, more and more nations will ask about the probe. No one can bully and cause such mass murders and economic disasters for self gain.
Recommend 0
Sameer Shinde
Apr 27, 2020 02:25pm
You guys have the guts. Well done.
Recommend 0
Ahmed
Apr 27, 2020 02:26pm
If the US can withhold funds from the WHO during a pandemic than anything is possible!
Recommend 0
harry
Apr 27, 2020 02:30pm
This is china Vs US+Europe+Asia ( few countries ) in total a huge number of strong countries.
Recommend 0
Nasir
Apr 27, 2020 02:39pm
Threat is replied with a threat. It will be good for Australia to seek study of pandemic nor investigation.
Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Apr 27, 2020 02:42pm
Blame game goes on but the end result will be nill, nada nothing, businesses will move on till next deadly pandemic after a decade or so.
Recommend 0
IAMJUSTICE
Apr 27, 2020 02:43pm
Now it shows a proof of setup. All these so called Western Countries have done this to bring down China.
Recommend 0
Dinesh
Apr 27, 2020 02:48pm
Well done Australia, respect.
Recommend 0
kp
Apr 27, 2020 02:49pm
Bad time is coming for china.
Recommend 0
Ds
Apr 27, 2020 02:57pm
Bravo Australia.
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Apr 27, 2020 03:00pm
@@bheRAT , sour grapes.
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Apr 27, 2020 03:01pm
@kp, it is bad time already in the whole world, except China.
Recommend 0
LoJiKarloBaat
Apr 27, 2020 03:01pm
So china is like " don't investigate anything about Corona or we will stop trade business with you"
Recommend 0
Adil108
Apr 27, 2020 03:02pm
@kp, bad time? The world is waiting for medical equipments from China. The future is for China now.
Recommend 0
RAJA CHILL
Apr 27, 2020 03:03pm
This is real China.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 27, 2020 03:30pm
Even under the vastly growing and fastly spreading coronavirus pandemic, the current docile and dubious administration of Australia in Canberra as a staunch and close ally of the U.S. since day one, has got no other option but to blindly follow the racist and biased policies of bigot and liar Donald Trump in Washington, D.C. of blaming China for anything and everything related to Covid-19, in order to keep on misleading not only their own constituents but also rest of the world.
Recommend 0
Jamil Soomro, New York City
Apr 27, 2020 03:41pm
Among all the countries of the world comes the Foreign Minister of Australia Ms.Marise Payne who has boldly questioned China on the Coronavirus regardless of economic consequences.Surely she has taken this decision after seeing so much suffering and deaths around the world.Truly a Politician of strong conviction and fortitude.
Recommend 0
Ashish
Apr 27, 2020 03:58pm
Austrlia spends more on made in china stuff, china will sufffer more if they stop buying each other's products.
Recommend 0
Moeazze
Apr 27, 2020 04:05pm
Social distancing please first
Recommend 0
Rangarajan Raghavachari
Apr 27, 2020 04:40pm
@Aysha , Forget Australia ! Let's start the investigation and you will see 186 countries vs Four ! The important issue here is the ethics,values and last the 12 trillion damage it has inflicted besides loss of four months crucial to the world and establishing the real motive behind this ,whoever !
Recommend 0
M
Apr 27, 2020 04:42pm
Every country should first investigate how they them selves were not able to contain the virus. Western nation's underestimate the pandemic and did not plan an appropriate response. Now they are trying to make china the escape goat for their short comings.
Recommend 0
LgbtqX
Apr 27, 2020 05:16pm
Australia is a very strong economic power, Chinese threat won't sway their decisions.
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Apr 27, 2020 05:20pm
UN & World experts should investigate the coronavirus pandemic origin and spread.
Recommend 0
HZR
Apr 27, 2020 05:37pm
How long can China carry on by bullying other nations.Has it ever thought that others too can employ similar tactics.
Recommend 0
KAMAL NAYAN
Apr 27, 2020 05:59pm
These threats eventually will come back to China
Recommend 0
Sami Khan
Apr 27, 2020 06:07pm
China reluctant to independent inquiry makes it clear that the virus was fabricated and made in China.
Recommend 0
Pushpendra S Matharu
Apr 27, 2020 06:09pm
@Abhi, but nobody will be scared if China
Recommend 0
Jai Moolchandani
Apr 27, 2020 06:14pm
How bold the chines ambassador is ?
Recommend 0
Vivek
Apr 27, 2020 06:27pm
@bhaRAT©, not immediately but eventually all trades with China all over the world will reduce. Just watch
Recommend 0
Sam
Apr 27, 2020 06:29pm
@Raj, China is using the same card india uses all the time. We are a big market dont question us or we will stop importing from you. How does it feel?
Recommend 0
Sam
Apr 27, 2020 06:31pm
@LgbtqX, how big compared to China?
Recommend 0
Kris
Apr 27, 2020 07:01pm
China is playing a very dangerous game. Everyone on planet earth knows where this disease came from, and everybody is affected by it. Now we need an honest assessment of its origins so that something like this never occurs again...ever.
Recommend 0
Dr. Gurpreet Singh
Apr 27, 2020 07:09pm
This is the reality of China. The only countries who don’t see it are the ones who are completely dependent on it.
Recommend 0
A shah
Apr 27, 2020 07:24pm
China is no longer able to bully the rest of the world. China has lost all the credibility and respect of global audience
Recommend 0
Jamal
Apr 27, 2020 07:51pm
What is the China and WHO worried about? Truth?
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Apr 27, 2020 08:12pm
@Dr. Gurpreet Singh, You depend on China with $100 billion trade!
Recommend 0
dean
Apr 27, 2020 08:13pm
as the Chinese continue the world domination!!
Recommend 0
dean
Apr 27, 2020 08:14pm
Only 1 winner here simple!!!
Recommend 0
Bupamax
Apr 27, 2020 08:22pm
@bhaRAT©, they are trade surplus.. they will suffer the most ..
Recommend 0
sidney sridhar
Apr 27, 2020 08:29pm
Economic coersion will not work. Australia is one of the many countries seeking answers to China's handling of the virus. US,Germany have also announced such investigations. Transparency and cooperation with such investigations will be in china's interests
Recommend 0
Dr. Gurpreet Singh
Apr 27, 2020 08:35pm
@bhaRAT© - Out of the $100 billion trade between India & China, China earns net revenues of $40 billion from India annually. So its clear as to who depends on whom.
Recommend 0
Vivek
Apr 27, 2020 09:03pm
@dean, How long after Corona?
Recommend 0
Ali
Apr 27, 2020 09:03pm
China might have trillions but his dream of replacing USA is not going to happen...
Recommend 0
Iqbal
Apr 27, 2020 09:13pm
Such statements emanating from China only strengthen's the voices those points the China as the culprit. They could help themselves by being open with the comity of nations and reveling everything and admitting any errors they may made in the beginning. Otherwise they need to face the dance.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

April 27, 2020

India’s Muslims

FOR Muslims in India, the situation appears to be deteriorating by the day. Indeed, things were never going to be...
April 27, 2020

‘Track and trace’

THERE seems no doubt that state authorities see the threat posed by the spreading Covid-19 contagion as serious in...
April 27, 2020

Empty stomachs

AS if the present state of affairs around the world were not already near-apocalyptic, the World Food Programme has...
April 26, 2020

Model courts

MODEL courts, established for the purpose of swift disposal of cases, have awarded the death sentence — a...
April 26, 2020

Local transmission

THE threat from the novel coronavirus is increasing as Pakistan’s curve rapidly follows an upward trajectory. By...
Blaming women
Updated April 26, 2020

Blaming women

This mentality is reflective of society’s unfortunate tendency to marginalise women.