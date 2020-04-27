DAWN.COM

Punjab CM announces additional pay for health workers

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated April 27, 2020

Buzdar says government is also focusing on the training of doctors and allied healthcare professionals. — Dawn/File
Buzdar says government is also focusing on the training of doctors and allied healthcare professionals. — Dawn/File

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has announced an additional salary for all doctors, nurses and healthcare professionals every month from April till the coronavirus pandemic subsides.

In a statement on Sunday, Mr Buzdar said the government was also focusing on the training of doctors and allied healthcare professionals.

The chief minister said the government had taken extraordinary measures to save people from coronavirus and there was no question about not observing the precautionary measures. “To fight and win against the coronavirus pandemic is the only option,” he maintained.

Buzdar also chided the opposition, saying it was still busy in petty politics and trying to disintegrate national unity even in these trying times.

Referring to former chief minister Shahbaz Sharif’s call for accountability, Mr Buzdar said the former rulers were afraid of being questioned themselves.

Meanwhile, the CM paid tribute to the soldiers who embraced martyrdom during the operation against terrorists in Waziristan.

Published in Dawn, April 27th, 2020

Coronavirus
Pakistan

