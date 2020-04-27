DAWN.COM

2,000 rescued from floods in Congo by Pakistani peacekeepers: ISPR

Dawn.comApril 27, 2020

According to the statement, troops built a stone embankment to stop floodwater, allowing people and vehicles to be shifted from the area. — Photo courtesy ISPR
Pakistani peacekeepers have rescued more than 2,000 people affected by heavy floods in the Democratic Republic of Congo's Uvira region, the military's media wing said on Sunday.

In a series of tweets, the Inter-Services Public Relations said: "Torrential floods erupted in Uvira region starting last week. Rains and flooding damaged thousands of houses affecting 75,000 people.

"Pakistani blue helmets, part of UN mission in Congo (MONUSCO) immediately rushed to the affected areas for rescue and relief of local populace. Rescue parties were immediately dispatched with paramedics and rescue equipment to different locations."

The statement added that troops built a stone embankment to stop floodwater, allowing people and vehicles to be shifted from the area.

"Stranded people were served with food and provided necessary [medical] care. Pakistani peacekeepers’ rescue efforts have been widely acknowledged by UN."

The statement said that Pakistan has more than 4,000 blue helmets serving under the United Nations to maintain "peace and stability across the world".

It added: "157 Pakistani peacekeepers have laid their lives during various UN missions while serving humanity with honour and courage."

