Peshawar man kills 7-year-old niece for 'making too much noise'

SirajuddinApril 26, 2020

The 48-year-old suspect was angered after the children raised their voices while playing and started to verbally abused them. ─ AFP/File
A man reportedly shot and killed his seven-year-old niece in Peshawar's Tehkal area after opening fire in anger over the amount of noise the children were making, it emerged on Sunday.

According to the FIR registered on April 22 by the deceased's father, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, the 48-year-old suspect was angered after the children raised their voices while playing outside.

He started to verbally abuse them before suddenly pulling out a gun and firing at the children, injuring his niece in the process, the complaint said.

She was rushed to a hospital but she died on the way there, it added.

Speaking to Dawn.com, Tehkal police station Muharrar Shadab Javed said that the suspect resided on the second floor of the victim's house and was unmarried.

"The suspect is at large and police are currently investigating the incident," he said.

"As per the complainant and initial police investigations, the suspect opened fire at the kids for making noise," he said, adding that officials are still investigating the incident.

When asked about the suspect's mental health, he said that according to the family, he was mentally stable.

Initial investigations also suggest that there was no dispute between the two brothers, he added.

