DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 27, 2020

NAB to approach court to declare Nawaz proclaimed offender in case involving Jang group owner

Ali WaqarApril 26, 2020

Email

Nawaz Sharif is in London for treatment after having been granted bail on medical grounds.— AFP/File
Nawaz Sharif is in London for treatment after having been granted bail on medical grounds.— AFP/File

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) will approach an accountability court to declare former prime minister Nawaz Sharif a proclaimed offender in a land case involving Jang Group’s Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakilur Rehman, the bureau's spokesperson Nawazish Ali confirmed on Sunday.

According to the bureau, Nawaz had illegally leased 54 kanals of land to Rehman in 1986 during his tenure as the Punjab chief minister.

Nawaz is currently in London for treatment after having been granted bail on medical grounds.

On March 27, NAB had sent a questionnaire to Nawaz and had summoned him to the bureau office on March 31 to record his statement.

Earlier on March 15, NAB’s Lahore office had summoned the PML-N supremo to appear before the bureau on March 20, but no response came from him.

Rehman was arrested in Lahore on March 12.

According to the anti-corruption watchdog, Rehman was arrested in connection with “alleged illegal exemption of 54 plots [each measuring one kanal] in H-block of Jauhar Town phase-II allotted to him being the holder of general power of attorney on behalf of Hidayat Ali and Hikmat Ali by the then Punjab chief minister [Nawaz Sharif in 1986] in violation of the relevant laws/rules”.

NAB sources had said that under the Lahore Development Authority’s (LDA) exemption policy, not more than 15 plots measuring one kanal each could be exempted.

“There must be some reasons that he [Rehman] was exempted 54 plots measuring one kanal each in a single compact block. He was required to surrender 70 per cent of this land,” the sources had said.

Rehman had stated that the property in question had been bought from a private party and all evidence of this had been provided to NAB. "No wrong had been committed in this regard," he had said.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

April 26, 2020

Model courts

MODEL courts, established for the purpose of swift disposal of cases, have awarded the death sentence — a...
April 26, 2020

Local transmission

THE threat from the novel coronavirus is increasing as Pakistan’s curve rapidly follows an upward trajectory. By...
Blaming women
Updated April 26, 2020

Blaming women

This mentality is reflective of society’s unfortunate tendency to marginalise women.
April 25, 2020

Financing risk

IT is a sign of how the world has been turned upside down when a credit risk monitoring service like Moody’s first...
April 25, 2020

Ramazan prices

WITH the arrival of the fasting month of Ramazan, many a greedy trader in this country will be licking his lips at...
April 25, 2020

Criminalising match-fixing

THE Pakistan Cricket Board’s plans to criminalise match-fixing has been widely hailed. The menace took root in...