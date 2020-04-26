DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 26, 2020

Indian woman gang-raped after being quarantined alone in school

ReutersApril 26, 2020

Email

Indian health workers walk inside a containment zone in Hyderabad on April 26. — AP
Indian health workers walk inside a containment zone in Hyderabad on April 26. — AP

An Indian woman was allegedly gang-raped in a school in the desert state of Rajasthan where she had been quarantined for a night by the police amid the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, a police official said on Sunday.

The incident occurred last week when the victim, a daily wage earner, sought shelter at a police station after walking alone for miles and losing the way to her native village.

In the absence of a quarantine centre, local police housed her for the night in a school building, where she was allegedly raped by three men.

“Three local men who raped the woman inside the school on April 23 have been arrested and sent to jail,” Parth Sharma, a deputy superintendent of police in Sawai Madhopur district in Rajasthan and the investigating officer in the case, told Reuters by telephone.

According to the Times of India, the victim had been stuck in Sawai Madhopur for a month due to the lockdown and had decided to walk to her residence in Jaipur.

The victim, aged between 40-45 years, said in a statement to the police that she had been walking for several days before she reached a village where she was raped.

Sharma said the woman had been sent to a local quarantine facility to get tested for Covid-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.

“We don't know how long she was on her own for, and who she came into contact with, and her test results are not yet known,” he said, adding that a junior police official had been suspended for negligence.

"The woman was kept in a government school alone by the villagers despite the fact that the local administration asked them not to do so," TOI quoted a police official as saying.

"The villagers were worried she may have the coronavirus because of which they wanted to keep her isolated," the report added.

The nationwide lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month to contain the spread of the virus prompted tens of thousands of workers who lost their jobs in cities to walk for days in desperation to reach their homes in rural India.

Read: Stranded by virus lockdown, India migrant workers walk home

Many of them are now in overcrowded quarantine centres and authorities are struggling to cope.

Experts fear that the world's biggest lockdown has not been able to reduce the spread of Covid-19, and country has begun to see a surge in cases with testing being ramped up.

India, with a population of 1.3 billion, has reported 26,496 cases of Covid-19, and 824 deaths.

Despite stringent laws, rape occurs every 20 minutes, on average, according to federal crime data.

Coronavirus
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (9)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Sarah
Apr 26, 2020 06:42pm
Unfortunate, such incidents are happening.
Recommend 0
Muralidhar
Apr 26, 2020 06:46pm
Overcrowded quarantine center? Are you talking about India or Italy?
Recommend 0
Surendra Sukhtankar
Apr 26, 2020 06:46pm
The responsible policeman must be punished before the actual rapists.
Recommend 0
Ratan Bhai
Apr 26, 2020 07:01pm
The culprits should be jailed for long times
Recommend 0
Siddharth chandigarh
Apr 26, 2020 07:21pm
Shameful.
Recommend 0
Chris Dann
Apr 26, 2020 07:24pm
Sad. I hope she gets justice.
Recommend 0
Umar
Apr 26, 2020 07:28pm
So so sad
Recommend 0
Zak
Apr 26, 2020 07:30pm
@Sarah, 'Unfortunate, such incidents are happening.' Obviously quarantine has failed. '“Three local men who raped the woman inside the school on April 23'
Recommend 0
Rameh Mishra
Apr 26, 2020 07:49pm
How immoral this world has become.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

April 26, 2020

Model courts

MODEL courts, established for the purpose of swift disposal of cases, have awarded the death sentence — a...
April 26, 2020

Local transmission

THE threat from the novel coronavirus is increasing as Pakistan’s curve rapidly follows an upward trajectory. By...
Blaming women
Updated April 26, 2020

Blaming women

This mentality is reflective of society’s unfortunate tendency to marginalise women.
April 25, 2020

Financing risk

IT is a sign of how the world has been turned upside down when a credit risk monitoring service like Moody’s first...
April 25, 2020

Ramazan prices

WITH the arrival of the fasting month of Ramazan, many a greedy trader in this country will be licking his lips at...
April 25, 2020

Criminalising match-fixing

THE Pakistan Cricket Board’s plans to criminalise match-fixing has been widely hailed. The menace took root in...