DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 26, 2020

Five children, including two brothers, drown in makeshift pond in Karachi's Surjani Town

Imtiaz AliApril 26, 2020

Email

Five children drowned in the pond of an under-construction building in Karachi's Surjani Town area. — AFP/File
Five children drowned in the pond of an under-construction building in Karachi's Surjani Town area. — AFP/File

Five children, including two brothers, drowned in the pond of an under-construction building in Karachi's Surjani Town area on Sunday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Karachi West Fida Hussain Janwari told Dawn.com that the five children were aged between eight and 13 years old. "The builder had created a pond where a huge amount of water was stored for construction of the multi-storey building.

"The children had gone to swim in the pond [and drowned as a result]," he added. The SSP further said that police were investigating the incident based on evidence gathered from the site and witness accounts.

"If a cognisable offence is proved against the builder, he will be taken to task," the SSP said, adding that it appeared the builder had not taken "adequate measures" to cover the pond or deployed a watchman to guard the site.

Janwari also said that a case would be registered based on statements from the victims' families.

Dr Saleem Shaikh, additional police surgeon at the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital said that the boys were already dead when they were brought to the hospital.

The deceased were identified as Masood Ahmed, 13, and Fayaz Ahmed, eight, both brothers, Mohammed Zubair, 12, Arman Tahir, 13, and Furqan Ali, 12.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Sensation
Apr 26, 2020 06:23pm
RIP little souls. We adults failed you once again.
Recommend 0
Eternal
Apr 26, 2020 07:08pm
What a careless behavior by the construction contractors. They should have fenced the pond or have a guard to keep the children away. My sympathies for the families .
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

April 26, 2020

Model courts

MODEL courts, established for the purpose of swift disposal of cases, have awarded the death sentence — a...
April 26, 2020

Local transmission

THE threat from the novel coronavirus is increasing as Pakistan’s curve rapidly follows an upward trajectory. By...
Blaming women
Updated April 26, 2020

Blaming women

This mentality is reflective of society’s unfortunate tendency to marginalise women.
April 25, 2020

Financing risk

IT is a sign of how the world has been turned upside down when a credit risk monitoring service like Moody’s first...
April 25, 2020

Ramazan prices

WITH the arrival of the fasting month of Ramazan, many a greedy trader in this country will be licking his lips at...
April 25, 2020

Criminalising match-fixing

THE Pakistan Cricket Board’s plans to criminalise match-fixing has been widely hailed. The menace took root in...