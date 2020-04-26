Five children, including two brothers, drown in makeshift pond in Karachi's Surjani Town

Five children, including two brothers, drowned in the pond of an under-construction building in Karachi's Surjani Town area on Sunday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Karachi West Fida Hussain Janwari told Dawn.com that the five children were aged between eight and 13 years old. "The builder had created a pond where a huge amount of water was stored for construction of the multi-storey building.

"The children had gone to swim in the pond [and drowned as a result]," he added. The SSP further said that police were investigating the incident based on evidence gathered from the site and witness accounts.

"If a cognisable offence is proved against the builder, he will be taken to task," the SSP said, adding that it appeared the builder had not taken "adequate measures" to cover the pond or deployed a watchman to guard the site.

Janwari also said that a case would be registered based on statements from the victims' families.

Dr Saleem Shaikh, additional police surgeon at the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital said that the boys were already dead when they were brought to the hospital.

The deceased were identified as Masood Ahmed, 13, and Fayaz Ahmed, eight, both brothers, Mohammed Zubair, 12, Arman Tahir, 13, and Furqan Ali, 12.