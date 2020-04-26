DAWN.COM

2 Pakistan Army soldiers martyred during operation in North Waziristan: ISPR

Abdul RasheedApril 26, 2020

The martyred soldiers were identified as Abdul Waheed and Sakum Dad. — Photo Courtesy ISPR
Two Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred and five were injured during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) late last night in Khaisura and Dossali areas of North Waziristan, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

"Security forces conducted an IBO on credible information about the presence of terrorists in Khaisura and Dossali areas of North Waziristan late last night. During sanitisation of area, fire exchange took place between terrorists and security forces," the statement reads.

Nine terrorists were killed and one apprehended, the statement added.

According to ISPR, weapons and ammunitions were also recovered during the search of the area.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Lance Naik Abdul Waheed and Sepoy Sakum Dad.

On January 30, two Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) on a terrorist hideout in Dattakhel, North Waziristan, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The martyred soldiers were identified as Sepoys Muhammad Shamim and Asad Khan.

Chris Dann
Apr 26, 2020 03:58pm
RIP. Who were these terrorists,killed by the army? Any info ?
Syed A. Mateen
Apr 26, 2020 04:02pm
Salute to both of you. You are pride of Pakistan.
Sairbeen plus.
Apr 26, 2020 04:09pm
There’s no rule of law in Afghanistan, the weak unstable government of President Ashraf Ghani must work for coalition national government with agreement to all stake holders. Then only Pak border areas will have peace.
bhaRAT©
Apr 26, 2020 04:11pm
A neighbour is busy with its dirty work again!
Ahsan
Apr 26, 2020 04:47pm
@Chris Dann : Yes, terrorists from the neighbor....
