Today's Paper | April 26, 2020

British PM to return to work on Monday after recovery as UK tops 20,000 death toll

ReutersUpdated April 26, 2020

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be back at work on Monday. — Reuters/File
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be back at work on Monday, after having recovered from a case of coronavirus that sent him to intensive care for three nights in early April.

This was confirmed by a Downing Street spokesperson on Saturday,

Johnson, 55, will take back control of a government under pressure from the economic fallout of shutdowns aimed at curbing the spread of the highly infectious virus, as well as a rising death toll.

As of Saturday, Britain has recorded more than 20,000 deaths from Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus, making it the fifth country to reach the grim milestone, according to AP.

The figure doesn’t include deaths in nursing homes, which could number in the thousands.

Criticism is growing over the government response to the pandemic, with limited testing and shortages of protective equipment for medical workers and carers.

Johnson’s stand-in leader Dominic Raab has faced questions over how Britain will ease the lockdown without a deadly second wave of infections.

Britain’s interior minister urged Britons to stick to the lockdown rules earlier on Saturday. But many lawmakers want restrictions to be eased to bolster the economy, which budget forecasters say could be heading into its deepest recession in more than 300 years.

Johnson was taken to St Thomas’s Hospital in central London suffering from Covid-19 symptoms on April 5, and spent April 6-9 in intensive care.

World

Comments (4)

Syed A. Mateen
Apr 26, 2020 01:54pm
Welcome back on work.
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 26, 2020 01:58pm
Welcome back to work after more than a month of absence due to bad health and Covid-19.
Dilip
Apr 26, 2020 02:47pm
He still has symptoms and will be working part time.
Zak
Apr 26, 2020 07:40pm
Good to see you back. Britain has a historical role with all of South Asian subcontinent.
