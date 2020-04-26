DAWN.COM

India plans to fast-track Chinese investments

ReutersUpdated April 26, 2020

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and China's President Xi Jinping wave to journalists before they hold a meeting in Xian, in China's Shaanxi province, on May 14, 2015. — AFP/File
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and China's President Xi Jinping wave to journalists before they hold a meeting in Xian, in China's Shaanxi province, on May 14, 2015. — AFP/File

NEW DELHI: India plans to fast track the review of some investment proposals from neigbouring countries such as China following concerns new screening rules could hit plans of companies and investors, three sources told Reuters on Saturday.

To avoid opportunistic takeovers during the coronavirus outbreak, India said this week that all foreign direct investment from countries sharing a land border would require prior government clearance, meaning they can’t go through a so-called automatic route.

Advisers to Chinese firms have said they are concerned the process could take several weeks and hit deals and investment timelines. Auto firms such as SAIC’s MG Motor and Great Wall, and investors Alibaba and Tencent have placed major bets on India.

The Chinese Embassy in New Delhi has called the new screening policy discriminatory.

A senior Indian government source who is involved in policymaking told Reuters that New Delhi will try to approve any investment proposal in a non-sensitive sector within 15 days when the stake being bought is not significant.

The official declined to elaborate on which sectors would be considered sensitive and what threshold of investment would be deemed significant.

“We will try to fast track investment proposals as soon as possible. It may be faster for some (sectors) and in others we might take some time,” said the official, who did not want to be named due to the sensitivity of the discussions.

Two other sources familiar with the government’s thinking confirmed that a fast track mechanism was being considered, with possible approval timelines of seven days to four weeks.

India’s ministry of commerce and industry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

While the fast track mechanism would be open to all India’s neighbours with a land border, China would be the main beneficiary. Unlike Pakistan, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Nepal and Bhutan, it has major existing and planned investments in India, which the Brookings research group estimated at $26 billion.

Dipti Lavya Swain, a partner at Indian law firm HSA Advocates which advises Chinese companies, said sectors such as telecoms, financial services and insurance were likely to be deemed more sensitive than others such as automobiles and renewable energy.

“Approvals should be a seamless process and anything between two to four weeks could still be bearable,” Swain said. “Sectors which are already under severe financial distress and do not concern national security should also receive faster approvals.”

Published in Dawn, April 26th, 2020

