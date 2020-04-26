DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 26, 2020

Shahbaz, Maryam enemies of each other: Rashid

Khalid HasnainUpdated April 26, 2020

Email

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and vice-president Maryam Nawaz at Kulsoom Nawaz's funeral. — Photo by PML-N/File
PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and vice-president Maryam Nawaz at Kulsoom Nawaz's funeral. — Photo by PML-N/File

LAHORE: Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid claims that Shahbaz Sharif and his niece (Maryam) don’t see eye to eye on the issue of leading the party. He further says that Mr Sharif is in great trouble allegedly due to the cases, which are of serious nature, pending against him.

“The plan or thought Shahbaz had in mind while returning to Pakistan from London has been politically buried. He is not even comfortable with his niece. They have now become enemies of each other,” Sheikh Rashid said while responding to media queries at a press conference here at the Pakistan Railways’ headquarters on Saturday. “His niece is advocating appointing Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as president of the PML-N. There are differences between them,” he added.

On the other hand, the PML-N central leader Rana Sanaullah termed Sheikh Rashid’s press conference a malignant act (Shaitani Harkat). “He (Rashid) has not even given thought to the sacred month of Ramazan while doing his malignant act,” he deplored.

The railways minister also claimed that according to his Moakals, Shahbaz cannot save himself, except the way he used to adopt to get rid of such problems in the past. “So he will have to take that way as he used to do so in the past, failing which he will have face the music (Warna Ji ka Jana Thehr Gaya),” he said.

Says 40pc issues of Zardari have been ‘settled’

Talking about Asif Ali Zardari, he called him a wise man who knows that the ongoing months are not better for politics.

“Asif Zardari is the 6th Behri Bera (naval warship). They (Zardari and others) have now gone to their nests since they know that these months are not of politics,” the minister said, claiming that 40 per cent matters of Zardari have been ‘settled’.

Talking about other issues, Sheikh Rashid said that the decision on the NAB ordinance would come on April 27. In this regard some ministers are in contact with the opposition since it wants some amendments in the ordinance. He said he had already revealed that the sugar commission report may delay for some time. However, in the meanwhile, the report on independent power producers (IPPs) was made public, revealing alleged corruption of Rs6 trillion. “Yes, three ministers, including Khusro Bakhtiar, Nadeem Babar and Abdul Razaq Dawood, had left a meeting on such issues recently. But we should at least appreciate Imran Khan for doing so,” “I think whosoever (ministers, peers, faqirs etc) if found involved, they will be taken to task,”

Earlier talking about his department briefly, the minister said the Railways has installed 50 thermal gates, which can identify a Covid-19 patient from a distance of 50 feet, has been installed at all major railway stations. “China gave us these gates. Besides this we are also manufacturing the disinfectant tunnels at our factories,” he said, adding that the Railways was ready to resume its operations at any time once the government allows it to do so after ending of the lockdown.

Meanwhile, Rana Sanaullah while reacting over Sheikh Rashid’s Saturday press conference said Shahbaz Sharif is a nominated president of the PML-N and the place where the man of Pindi (Sheikh Rashid) exists at present is due to Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif.

He called Mr Rashid a conductor of the government of incompetent and incapable people.

“He (Rashid) is like a blind man having no judgment of colours (Andha Kiya Janay Basant ki Bahar). So it is better for him to focus on his job rather than looking to others,” he said.

Published in Dawn, April 26th, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

April 26, 2020

Model courts

MODEL courts, established for the purpose of swift disposal of cases, have awarded the death sentence — a...
April 26, 2020

Local transmission

THE threat from the novel coronavirus is increasing as Pakistan’s curve rapidly follows an upward trajectory. By...
Blaming women
Updated April 26, 2020

Blaming women

This mentality is reflective of society’s unfortunate tendency to marginalise women.
April 25, 2020

Financing risk

IT is a sign of how the world has been turned upside down when a credit risk monitoring service like Moody’s first...
April 25, 2020

Ramazan prices

WITH the arrival of the fasting month of Ramazan, many a greedy trader in this country will be licking his lips at...
April 25, 2020

Criminalising match-fixing

THE Pakistan Cricket Board’s plans to criminalise match-fixing has been widely hailed. The menace took root in...