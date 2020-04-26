DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 26, 2020

80pc mosques in Punjab violate govt-Ulema agreement on Taraweeh: report

Kalbe AliUpdated April 26, 2020

Email

Mosques in Punjab and Islamabad did not follow four of 20 points in agreement regarding Covid-19 precautions. — AFP/File
Mosques in Punjab and Islamabad did not follow four of 20 points in agreement regarding Covid-19 precautions. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: A survey has shown that more than 80pc of mosques in Punjab and the federal capital did not implement the agreement reached between the government and Ulema regarding the first Taraweeh congregations on Friday.

The survey, conducted by the Pattan Development Organisation, used a standardised checklist that consisted of four of the 20 points of the agreement.

These are that Taraweeh should not be conducted on roads and footpaths, there should be a six feet distance between worshippers on all four sides, people should not do ablution in mosques and they should wear face masks while coming to mosques.

As many as 40 observers were deployed to conduct the survey and each visited four to five mosques during Taraweeh prayers on April 24.

The report said: “Violation of the agreement is highly likely to continue in coming days unless the government takes stern action against the violators.”

Mosques in Punjab and Islamabad did not follow four of 20 points in agreement regarding Covid-19 precautions

The surveyors observed 194 mosques in 15 cities and towns and photographed the violations.

The data released by the NGO showed that in 96pc of the observed mosques people were found praying on pavements and roads and nearly 89pc of the worshippers did not wear face masks.

Besides, in 72pc and 69pc of the observed mosques, the worshippers did not maintain the 6ft distance and were found doing ablution in the mosques.

In the few mosques where some distance was maintained, this did not amount to 6ft. Photos clearly established massive violation of the important mitigation measure.

In more than two-thirds of the observed mosques, children were also found alongside their elders.

The observation was made in Islamabad, Lahore, Faisalabad, Kamalia, Jhang, Layyah, Multan, Toba Tek Singh, Muzaffargarh, Dera Ghazi Khan, Taunsa, Shorkot, Kot Addu and Alipur.

The report said local administration and police warned khateebs and imams about the instructions, “but it appears that police did not bother to carry out the practice in remote areas and congested neighbourhoods.”

While the compliance level was better in bigger and central mosques mainly due to fears of surveillance, “this does not mean that these mosques are less likely to spread the virus,” said the NGO.

It has been suggested that with sufficient evidence available the government should make places of congregations safe for the citizens.

The report demanded the government and health authorities disinfect mosques on a daily basis as it was highly likely that the virus would be carried by worshippers to their homes and communities.

Pattan said the situation was very dangerous and 100pc implementation of the agreement was not possible.

Published in Dawn, April 26th, 2020

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (36)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Darthvader78
Apr 26, 2020 10:28am
All the best islamic republic
Recommend 0
Ahmed
Apr 26, 2020 10:33am
Right from start, the agreement was very impractical. Govt is powerless to take any action. Violations will continue and will remain a threat to public health.
Recommend 0
Amir
Apr 26, 2020 10:39am
Lack of leadership by the govt. and religious scholors.
Recommend 0
Javed
Apr 26, 2020 01:02pm
80%, I doubt it, more like 101% if there is such a number.
Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Apr 26, 2020 01:11pm
I am not surprised, because, our people have still have not accepted the severity of the coronavirus and, so called 'Ulema' failed to fulfill their commitment. So be ready for coronavirus spread and more deaths in the near future, because, virus takes up to 14 days to spread. In such cases, I
Recommend 0
Hwh
Apr 26, 2020 01:25pm
If someone wants to suicide then who can stop. But please don't bother the doctors afterwards.
Recommend 0
Ali Mansoor
Apr 26, 2020 01:31pm
As if we don’t know!
Recommend 0
Ss
Apr 26, 2020 01:37pm
What did you expect ?
Recommend 0
Asim
Apr 26, 2020 01:42pm
It was expected!
Recommend 0
Desi
Apr 26, 2020 01:48pm
And we wonder why corona cases jumped by over 1000 in 24 hours.
Recommend 0
Akram
Apr 26, 2020 02:10pm
@Hwh, the problem is that these people will burn the hospital down in order to get treatment afterwards.
Recommend 0
Mogambo
Apr 26, 2020 03:09pm
Don't waste your time in these surveys!
Recommend 0
AD
Apr 26, 2020 03:10pm
The government very well knew this outcome but they also need these cases for future aid requests.So no need to worry.
Recommend 0
Nishant
Apr 26, 2020 03:13pm
Good job, keep carry good work
Recommend 0
Faiza Irfan
Apr 26, 2020 03:20pm
The doctors are dying! These front liners are putting their lives at risk every day - if not for stupid masses at least have the decency to save our front liners - Deeply disappointed by IK’s measures
Recommend 0
HP
Apr 26, 2020 03:26pm
More doctors will get civil awards which no body wants.
Recommend 0
Jamwal
Apr 26, 2020 03:29pm
Very unfortunate !!! Innocent countrymen now shall be suffering with more drastic results. The state is failing to fulfill it's commitments for the safety of precious human lives. Sorry. Regrettable.
Recommend 0
saeeds
Apr 26, 2020 03:33pm
Why we are so concerned about mosques, focus on jobs. It’s obvious Death rate is negligible. People are responsible for there own health. Make laws for those who forcing employees for work without any safety.
Recommend 0
ajay
Apr 26, 2020 03:49pm
It was expected.
Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Apr 26, 2020 03:50pm
There is no country in the world where people break the law. Most of the country prosecute them. dear PM , you promised us that those agreed 20 points will be observed , what is your government planning to do now . Is it again your Classic U-Turn
Recommend 0
atta rehman
Apr 26, 2020 03:50pm
That clearly means people or their local leaders in the gatherings don’t listen to the Ulemas who signed the agreement or message was not conveyed to them. But it also means that government is not exercising its authority who is ultimately responsible for it.
Recommend 0
Ijaz
Apr 26, 2020 04:00pm
The ball is now firmly in the government's court. Let us see whether they have any courage
Recommend 0
Ramana
Apr 26, 2020 04:10pm
@Hwh, yes you are correct.
Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Apr 26, 2020 04:44pm
I’d suggest the CM Shah to seal the borders with Punjab to protect his province.
Recommend 0
Soal Search
Apr 26, 2020 04:54pm
What can you expect from a country like this.
Recommend 0
Shariq Q
Apr 26, 2020 05:04pm
Not a surprise about violations in mosques and also not surprised about no-action from Government/police.
Recommend 0
Jai Moolchandani
Apr 26, 2020 05:38pm
@Ibrahim S, Sometimes u say the reality ...
Recommend 0
Humanity
Apr 26, 2020 05:38pm
When preaching and reality are the names of two different worlds for many centuries and in many countries.
Recommend 0
Tzaman
Apr 26, 2020 05:39pm
How much common sense our common people have? Shameful. If these Taraveeh praying namazis wants to get infected, let them get it. Then don't complain.
Recommend 0
Dave
Apr 26, 2020 05:51pm
80 % or 100%
Recommend 0
Abdul Azeez
Apr 26, 2020 06:03pm
dear pakistani brothers, don't play with corona virus, it will be a disaster
Recommend 0
Nazeer
Apr 26, 2020 06:25pm
Than does it qualify? Decision must be by ulema where there os no following those must be closed..
Recommend 0
Abuismail
Apr 26, 2020 06:25pm
Praying will not get Corona .. scientist must understand his bigger power than medical
Recommend 0
Ratan Bhai
Apr 26, 2020 06:26pm
@Dave, 100%
Recommend 0
Kris
Apr 26, 2020 07:29pm
This is understandable! If people just follow the rules, we don't need lockdowns and police!
Recommend 0
Syed
Apr 26, 2020 07:41pm
Any evidence of 80%?
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

April 26, 2020

Model courts

MODEL courts, established for the purpose of swift disposal of cases, have awarded the death sentence — a...
April 26, 2020

Local transmission

THE threat from the novel coronavirus is increasing as Pakistan’s curve rapidly follows an upward trajectory. By...
Blaming women
Updated April 26, 2020

Blaming women

This mentality is reflective of society’s unfortunate tendency to marginalise women.
April 25, 2020

Financing risk

IT is a sign of how the world has been turned upside down when a credit risk monitoring service like Moody’s first...
April 25, 2020

Ramazan prices

WITH the arrival of the fasting month of Ramazan, many a greedy trader in this country will be licking his lips at...
April 25, 2020

Criminalising match-fixing

THE Pakistan Cricket Board’s plans to criminalise match-fixing has been widely hailed. The menace took root in...