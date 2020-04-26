I will be the first to take salary cut if required: Wasim

KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket Board’s Chief Executive Wasim Khan, while talking to DawnNews on Friday, said the PCB can handle financial challenges for the next couple of years, but if need be, he will himself take the lead in accepting a salary cut.

“We are lucky to complete most of our season at home and at the moment we are not facing major financial challenges. But if required, I will be the first to take a salary cut and nobody needs to ask me for that,” said Wasim speaking in daily show ‘Replay’.

“PCB is working on its coming budget but we will not be slashing the salaries of centrally contracted players. From July 1, our financial year will begin and we are working on our budgeting. We need to finance our domestic cricket as we are unlikely to get sponsors in the current situation,” he observed.

“But yes, we are trying to do away with the unnecessary expenses. Chairman Ehsan Mani had already controlled the expenses when he took charge but we will see where we can reduce further. Our next home series is in November, so we still don't have any immediate losses but we will be carefully planning the next budgets,” he said.

Emphasising the priority of domestic cricket, Wasim said: “We will not compromise on domestic cricket. The season will commence in October and November and if the situation gets better, we will do our best to maintain the central contracts of our players, both men and women.”

‘No slashing of players’ central contracts in PCB plans’

Wasim added that Pakistan’s tour to England is very crucial, especially for the England Cricket Board as they may face a huge loss of 300 million dollars if their entire home season is wiped out.”

“Of course, we are keen to tour England and Ireland but will not compromise on safety and health of the players. We will take Government’s advice too. The decision to tour England will be taken in 6 to 8 weeks,” he said. “As far as PCB is concerned, we are ready to play cricket in closed doors too as resumption of cricket is so crucial in current situation. But it depends on the coronavirus situation in both England and Pakistan.”

Wasim said these are very tough and challenging times for World cricket and the World T20 is vital to keep things going.

“Staging of T20 World Cup is very important. If God forbid the World T20 does not take place, every cricket board will face a loss of 10-20 millions dollars.

“This pandemic may last for six or even 12 months, so we have to prepare for the worst, but we will remain hopeful and optimistic too for resumption of cricket.”

Wasim also clearly stated that Pakistan was planning to host Asia Cup as per schedule in September.

“We will not compromise on Asia Cup. We will not create any window for IPL in that time, one nation can’t decide about Asia Cup alone. Pakistan will have to play Zimbabwe in November and then we will have to travel to New Zealand, so can’t alter the schedule. The only reason to postpone or cancel Asia Cup can be coronavirus, nothing else.”

Published in Dawn, April 26th, 2020