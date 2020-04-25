DAWN.COM

Doctors, nurses in Punjab launch hunger strike over virus protection fears

AFPUpdated April 25, 2020

In this handout photograph released by the Young Doctors Association Punjab and taken on April 24, doctors wearing facemasks sit in during a hunger strike protest at the Punjab Health Secretary office in Lahore. — AFP/YDA
Dozens of doctors and nurses in Punjab have launched a hunger strike demanding adequate protective equipment for frontline staff treating coronavirus patients, the lead organiser of the protest said on Saturday.

Health workers have complained for weeks that the country's hospitals are suffering chronic shortages of safety gear, prompting the arrest of more than 50 doctors who called for more supplies in Quetta earlier this month.

Frontline staff have been left vulnerable, with more than 150 medical workers testing positive for the virus nationwide, according to the Young Doctors' Association (YDA) in worst-hit Punjab.

The protesters have kept working in their hospitals while taking turns to demonstrate outside the health authority offices in Lahore.

“We do not intend on stopping until the government listens to our demands. They have been consistently refusing to adhere to our demands,” said doctor Salman Haseeb.

Haseeb heads the province's Grand Health Alliance, which is organising the protest, and he said he had not eaten since April 16.

“We are on the frontline of this virus and if we are not protected then the whole population is at risk,” he told AFP.

The alliance said about 30 doctors and nurses were on hunger strike, with up to 200 medical staff joining them each day for demonstrations.

Punjab's health workers union is supporting the alliance and also demanding adequate quarantine conditions for medical staff.

Nearly three dozen doctors, nurses and paramedics contracted the virus in one hospital in Multan, while seven members of a doctor's family were infected in Lahore, it added.

“We are simply demanding justice for our community,” said doctor and YDA chairman Khizer Hayat. Hospital staff would not escalate their protest by walking off the job, he added.

Punjab health department officials told AFP that hospitals had now been provided with adequate protection gear after an earlier “backlog” was resolved.

Earlier this month, the provincial government announced that frontline workers will be awarded a pay bonus and life insurance.

Almost half of the more than 12,000 confirmed Covid-19 infections across the country have been recorded in Punjab.

Frontline medical workers across the world have been grappling with short supplies of vital safety equipment since the start of the pandemic.

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Comments (36)

Truthful
Apr 25, 2020 07:05pm
These educated people feel threatened And the govt is ignorant helpless and useless
Recommend 0
Javed
Apr 25, 2020 07:07pm
PPE is the birthright of all frontline healthcare workers.
Recommend 0
R. S. Menon
Apr 25, 2020 07:12pm
Genuine and reasonable demand. Tomorrow there will be a statement from the authorities that doctors and paramedics safety is our paramount aim. R.S. Menon, Gurgaon
Recommend 0
Bhaarteey
Apr 25, 2020 07:15pm
Medicos are up-front & most vulnerable in coronavirus crisis. And, government is busy in making their lives miserable by promulgating unnecessary SOPs to be observed by irresponsible authorities.
Recommend 0
Shahid
Apr 25, 2020 07:19pm
Even after two months, the government is not able to provide protective gear. How can they protect a whole nation of 220 million if they can't do it for front line medical soldiers? Two months is enough time to produce or procure these masks and clothing and keep supply chain running without disruptions. I also wonder, that if the situation so bad in the capital cities then what one should expect at tehsil and district hospitals.
Recommend 0
T-man
Apr 25, 2020 07:27pm
Help them or they cannot help us.
Recommend 0
Nasir
Apr 25, 2020 07:32pm
Entire Pakistan, mostly the poor is suffering from hunger, with on going sugar & wheat rising prices.
Recommend 0
Yasir
Apr 25, 2020 07:33pm
PM IK must launch some program for these doctors & nurses.
Recommend 0
Aziz
Apr 25, 2020 07:49pm
The services rendered by medical community is duly acknowledged and appreciated by public by large. However, few of them are motivated by politics by creating issues that should been addressed and resolved by and between there respective organization. This is not the time for (handful) medical professional to play politics when the country is busy fighting COVID 19. The medical licensing board must take due cognizance and take appropriate action where it deem necessary.
Recommend 0
Azmal
Apr 25, 2020 08:08pm
If Chinese virus won’t kill , they will die from hunger. As government is helpless
Recommend 0
Kaju
Apr 25, 2020 08:24pm
@Shahid, youth and fatih are the key
Recommend 0
Hari
Apr 25, 2020 08:36pm
If don't help doctors, how can help people ? Or don't support them and don't expect from them.
Recommend 0
Sa
Apr 25, 2020 08:51pm
@Kaju, common sense is the key.
Recommend 0
Kareem
Apr 25, 2020 09:12pm
IK must order them to get to work in these difficult times. We must mange with what we have.
Recommend 0
Nalayak Khan
Apr 25, 2020 09:15pm
They are 100% correct in demanding essential medical protection and proper facilities for their protection and proper care of patients.
Recommend 0
xx
Apr 25, 2020 09:16pm
Do physically distance and wear your masks while protesting :)
Recommend 0
Moeazze
Apr 25, 2020 09:36pm
Why are some not at least wearing masks?
Recommend 0
Zahid
Apr 25, 2020 09:48pm
useless incompetent govt
Recommend 0
Jeyaraj
Apr 25, 2020 09:52pm
If govt protect health workers, they will protect people.
Recommend 0
Indian
Apr 25, 2020 09:52pm
If PPE is not given all Health Staff will fall sick. Then who will treats patients?
Recommend 0
Citizen
Apr 25, 2020 09:58pm
100% blackmailers
Recommend 0
Click
Apr 25, 2020 10:18pm
Pakistan is not a wealthy nation. They should compromise. Now is the time to show their patriotism.
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Apr 25, 2020 10:20pm
What a sightless Government ! When front line warriors against dreaded virus are not provided with their essential tools and protective gears, the war against virus is already lost.
Recommend 0
Sony
Apr 25, 2020 10:26pm
And the reason is for not providing PPE is?
Recommend 0
ABCD
Apr 25, 2020 10:31pm
If these people not work, tigers will do.
Recommend 0
PmikFanClubHeadOfPak
Apr 25, 2020 10:35pm
@Citizen, super statement. I agree
Recommend 0
Mango
Apr 25, 2020 10:47pm
@Kareem, Are you serious???
Recommend 0
Ajay
Apr 25, 2020 11:20pm
It's three weeks since the protest at queta.no lessons seem to be learnt
Recommend 0
A shah
Apr 25, 2020 11:33pm
Shame on Pakistan
Recommend 0
Kumar(Varanasi)
Apr 25, 2020 11:47pm
This government is helpless to do anything for anyone till adequate pressure is applied by each and everyone.
Recommend 0
Harvard
Apr 26, 2020 12:00am
Doctors and nurses should not do politics. They should get on with their work.
Recommend 0
Zorro
Apr 26, 2020 12:05am
Lets see will.ik blame nawaz for this also He has had enough time to plan for health sector But no Cpec was more important We can see the consequences
Recommend 0
Sukhera
Apr 26, 2020 12:23am
The personal protective equipment are easy to make from plastic sheets. The lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) shortage has been a constant problem for the govt for 3 months. Why the companies in the country make these overall locally? The govt should give a contract to many companies to make the PPE.
Recommend 0
shamshad
Apr 26, 2020 12:44am
why the govt not providing PPEs to the foot soldiers fighting with Covid 19
Recommend 0
Fawad bhai
Apr 26, 2020 12:45am
I thought we had PPE from China for them already
Recommend 0
Ratan Bhai
Apr 26, 2020 12:47am
@Moeazze, shortages as they are saying
Recommend 0

