Sana Mir announces retirement from international cricket

AFP | Abu Bakar BilalApril 25, 2020

Sana Mir, who led Pakistan to two World Cups and five T20 World Cups announced her retirement from international cricket on Saturday. — AP/File
Sana Mir, who led Pakistan to two World Cups and five T20 World Cups announced her retirement from international cricket on Saturday. — AP/File

Former Pakistan women's captain Sana Mir announced retirement from international cricket on Saturday after a glittering career that saw her become the most successful female spinner in one-day international history.

The 34-year-old took the top spot in women's ODI rankings in 2018 and helmed the team that took home gold from the 2010 and 2014 Asian Games.

Her rise dovetailed with the growth in sporting opportunities for Pakistani women, who were not allowed to play in open fields until the early 2000s.

"It gives me great satisfaction that I have been part of the great success stories for women's cricket," she said, according to a statement from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Sana played 226 international matches since her 2005 debut. She is one of only nine women cricketers to have taken 100 wickets and scored 1,000 runs in ODI matches. She also led Pakistan to two World Cups and five T20 World Cups.

But early this year selectors dropped her from the squad for the T20 World Cup in Australia, hinting that her career was nearing an end. "It is the right time for me to move on," Sana said.

"I believe I have contributed to the best of my ability for my country and the sport," she added.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said in a statement that "Mir has been the face of Pakistan women’s cricket for many years and a real source of inspiration for the young generation of women cricketers."

"Through her determination and passion, Sana broke the glass ceiling for women cricketers in the country. Through her performances, she not only improved the profile of women’s cricket in Pakistan, but also enhanced the image of Pakistan globally," Khan added.

Sachin
Apr 25, 2020 06:37pm
A great ambassador of the sport and nation. Wishing you happiness in next innings.
KAMAL NAYAN
Apr 25, 2020 06:41pm
You are star. Keep going you will be the face of women in your country
Joe
Apr 25, 2020 06:56pm
One of the excellent women cricketers to have represented her country. Wishing you very best in your second innings in life.
Jagdish
Apr 25, 2020 07:00pm
Good player...
Khaan
Apr 25, 2020 07:05pm
Great player. Have a pleasant life ahead.
zahid
Apr 25, 2020 07:13pm
Sana whole nation is proud of you!
photon
Apr 25, 2020 07:18pm
Great contribution for motherland.
Mansur Ul Haque
Apr 25, 2020 07:18pm
Well done Sana Mir. You have brought many laurels to the country.
A.M. Khawar
Apr 25, 2020 07:19pm
Sana Mir, You did a great job for the team and the nation. Kudos to you! Your fans always appreciated your work ethics and attention to details. You indeed will be remembered. We wish you a great future in the pursuit of your post retirement undertakings.
PrasadDeccani
Apr 25, 2020 07:20pm
She did really well for her country. We wish you the very best for your future plans, Sana.
