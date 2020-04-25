DAWN.COM

LHC fines doctors for 'malafide' petition seeking provision of PPE, financial relief

Rana BilalUpdated April 25, 2020

Court considers govt reply satisfactory; says legal action can be taken against doctors who filed petition. — Dawn/File
The Lahore high Court on Saturday released its written verdict in a petition filed by doctors working as medical officers in Punjab hospitals, seeking personal protective equipment (PPE) and additional financial relief from the government.

In its written order, authored by LHC Chief Justice Mohammad Qasim Khan, the court not only threw out the petition, but also ordered the petitioners to cover the costs while allowing the Punjab health department and the provincial government to take action against them for any laws they may have broken and for "bringing a bad name to the institution".

According to the order, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, the petitioners pleaded for the provision of protective equipment for all health professionals combating the spread of the novel coronavirus but records shared with the court showed not one of the five petitioners had been assigned duties related to coronavirus.

It added that one of the petitioners was posted for a day to screen virus patients, for which he was given complete protective gear.

"For what has been stated above, the instant writ petition on the face of it appears to be a malafide move and an attempt to get easy social media projection for no solid and sound basis thereof," read the order.

Accepting the Punjab government's stance that PPEs are only provided to doctors treating coronavirus patients, the court also noted in its order that several developed countries were also facing a shortage of protective gear in the health crisis that has emerged from the pandemic.

The court said it would be unfair to give a verdict against the Punjab government when it had been taking effective measures to ensure the safety of doctors, adding that doctors as public servants also had a responsibility towards the state.

"If for all good reasons, we keep doctors on the highest pedestal, at the same time we cannot allow all and sundry to play havoc in the society by spreading chaos through unauthentic information or levelling allegations against the state or its institutions," the LHC order read.

The court also noted that the pleas by the doctors, including the financial relief package, were directly related to their terms of service, for which they have means of redressing in the form of hierarchies in the health department.

Without approaching other modes of redressal granted to them, public servants cannot move the high court with a constitutional petition, the chief justice wrote.

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Comments (25)

Baba
Apr 25, 2020 02:20pm
The petioners failed to justify their claim as they were never deputed for the crucial health service.
Rajput
Apr 25, 2020 02:29pm
Good decision.
Pakistani
Apr 25, 2020 02:48pm
Excellent verdict by CJ LHC. As records showed "not one of the five petitioners had been assigned duties related to coronavirus".
Thomas
Apr 25, 2020 02:53pm
A few black sheep exist everywhere, like the five doctors, none did Covid duty vs thousands of doctors on active duty. Salute to the heroes and shame on the one dodging duty.
Salim
Apr 25, 2020 03:17pm
Seems like a fair decision
Mango
Apr 25, 2020 03:41pm
I don't know what to say???!!! What's wrong in asking PPE? If you are health worker and some extra money??? After all they are working in hospitals hot bed of virus infections, and almost round the clock
Pak lover
Apr 25, 2020 03:52pm
well done CJ.
Harvard
Apr 25, 2020 04:17pm
Please dont take any action against these doctors, they maybe just be scared for their lives. Geniune requirements should be provided.
Syed Ghazanfar Abbas
Apr 25, 2020 04:31pm
A wise decision by LHC. Hope this should discourage similar writ petitions on various subjects.
Multani
Apr 25, 2020 04:38pm
Good decision, doctors are like soldiers in battle, all possible needs provided but still bad things happen. Doctors are under oath ,they have to treat, mask or no mask ,not work for money only, shadat to save others is the highest form of duty and sacrifice. Go to work now.
Kemariwala
Apr 25, 2020 04:49pm
Excellent decision. Well thought of.
Engr Nasir
Apr 25, 2020 04:51pm
Commendable decision . It will discourage all wrong seekers.
Israr
Apr 25, 2020 04:52pm
Thank you LHC for calling a spade a spade.
Seshagiri Rao
Apr 25, 2020 06:03pm
@Pakistani, The petitioners should be punished strictly. No need to investigate or they allowed to appeal in Court. This equals to criminal attitude.
vyseerx
Apr 25, 2020 06:17pm
Asymptomatic people can carry and spread infection. Every one who is coming out of the house is expected and advised to wear a mask. Even lay public, fruit vendors, Police, Bus conductors , drivers are all advised to wear a mask and gloves. One does not need to be have cough/shortness of breath/fever/altered taste to spread the virus. And now Court tells that doctors that they do not need to have PPE( personal protective equipment) ? One on hand we say that these are heroes on the front line, and on the other hand we say they do not need any protection. It is the same as sending the soldiers to war with out guns. No wonder, doctors are dying in the fight against COVID 19. No need to be on the pedestal, please treat the doctor as fellow human being.
Hari
Apr 25, 2020 06:39pm
People who are fight in the front line against Covid-19, shall be protected with standard PPE.
LAHORI KID
Apr 25, 2020 06:44pm
These doctors took an oath to serve the people, now they want to try and get some free supplies.
Manzer
Apr 25, 2020 07:00pm
Every doctor is at risk and does need some protective gear, at least masks and gloves. If you are treating a patient you do not know beforehand whether he has coronavirus or not.
Syed Ali
Apr 25, 2020 07:05pm
Day after day such petitions are filed by individuals and institutions. Are these petitions thrown out so disgracefully?
Mubarak Advocate
Apr 25, 2020 07:16pm
Provision of PPE to all staff dealing with patients is the responsibility of the state. There may be few person who r trying to politicize the issue. Doctors and allied staff be provided PPE without harassment. Doctors and allied staff r front line soldiers in Covid-19. Their concern be redressed at top priority. Any action against them will discourage their struggle.
M. Afzal Riaz, MD
Apr 25, 2020 08:37pm
Good decision.
shib
Apr 25, 2020 08:46pm
@Syed Ali, why not ....because they are not rich and powerful...So this is what the country gets...
Chacha
Apr 25, 2020 08:53pm
Asking personal protective equipment is not a crime, this is like a soldier asking for a defensive shield.
Ziz
Apr 25, 2020 09:17pm
So the doctors are immune to Covid-19 and should continue treating patients where as general public is advised to stay home, wear masks etc. And why should frontline workers risk their lives for irresponsible people who want to visit public spaces, mosques and get infected. Keep in mind most of the new cases are through community transmission I.e because people want to be irresponsible and continue meeting other infected people.
Sat
Apr 25, 2020 11:34pm
Easier to impose fine on doctors but far more difficult to provide the protective gear doctors need to perform their duty.
