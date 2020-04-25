DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 25, 2020

UNHCR adjusts Pakistan plan to deal with virus crisis

Amin AhmedUpdated April 25, 2020

Email

“We remain deeply concerned by the pandemic and the impact that it’s having on the lives of refugees in Pakistan." — AFP/File
“We remain deeply concerned by the pandemic and the impact that it’s having on the lives of refugees in Pakistan." — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The UN refugee agency said on Friday it had rapidly adjusted its country programme in Pakistan and undertaken immediate actions to respond to Covid-19 emergency in the country.

“We remain deeply concerned by the pandemic and the impact that it’s having on the lives of refugees in Pakistan and the communities that host them. During this past month, all of us at UNHCR have been going the extra mile — with a singular mindset — to stay, deliver and support the most needy in an already vulnerable community,” said the UNHCR Deputy Representative, Iain Hall.

UNHCR’s robust field presence in locations such as Peshawar and Quetta, as well as Dalbandin, Haripur, Kohat and Loralai, is crucial to communicating and providing direct assistance to refugee communities. Through direct outreach, the UNHCR also has teams that cover Punjab, Sindh and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

“The UNHCR is doing everything it takes to provide life-saving assistance to those most in need, and deeply grateful to all of the agency’s thousands of volunteers and community mobilisers who help keep us close with the large refugee population in Pakistan,” Hall said.

According to the UNHCR official, the agency’s longstanding relationship with the Ministry of Safron and Commis­sione­rate for Afghan Refugees and many experienced NGOs are equally important. “All have gone above and beyond to serve others at this difficult time,” noted Mr Hall.

With the support of UNHCR, refugee community structures, such shuras and women and welfare committees in the 54 refugee villages and urban communities in Pakistan, help deliver important health advisories and social messages concerning the pandemic.

Digital platforms are used to quickly disseminate information and interact with refugees, including referring them to medical services. The UNHCR also has helplines available 24 hours, seven days a week.

The UNHCR continues to help the government deliver its Covid-19 prevention, preparedness and response plan. The UN agency has already provided 10 fully equipped ambulances and 28 housing unit facilities to the provincial health departments and the provincial disaster management authorities in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Large warehousing units were also given to the Balochistan government to support isolation facilities.

Additionally, the UNHCR has distributed medical supplies, personal protective equipment and sanitation products, such as sanitary clothes, soap and disinfectants, and other relief items to rural health facilities. Last week, hygiene kits were distributed among thousands of vulnerable refugee families.

Published in Dawn, April 25th, 2020

Coronavirus
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Get smart

Get smart

Fahd Husain
Armed to the teeth with testing kits, smart teams of people will fan out across the country and start testing...

Editorial

April 25, 2020

Financing risk

IT is a sign of how the world has been turned upside down when a credit risk monitoring service like Moody’s first...
April 25, 2020

Ramazan prices

WITH the arrival of the fasting month of Ramazan, many a greedy trader in this country will be licking his lips at...
April 25, 2020

Criminalising match-fixing

THE Pakistan Cricket Board’s plans to criminalise match-fixing has been widely hailed. The menace took root in...
Updated April 24, 2020

Stark warning

We are on a knife edge. Listen to the experts.
April 24, 2020

The primary dilemma

EVEN in more ‘normal’ times the state of education in this country has left a lot to be desired. But now, with...
April 24, 2020

Medicine shortage

PARTS of the country, especially Sindh and KP, are reported to be facing a shortage of a number of life-saving...