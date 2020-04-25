DAWN.COM

ADB to lend Pakistan $1.7bn for pandemic shock

Khaleeq KianiUpdated April 25, 2020

ADB would extend budgetary support at a special concessionary rate. — AFP/File
ADB would extend budgetary support at a special concessionary rate. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has agreed to provide about $1.7 billion by the end of calendar year — almost half of it by June — to help Pakistan absorb the fiscal shocks from the Coronavirus pandemic.

Ministry of Economic Affairs (MEA) on Friday said in a statement that the ADB has promised $1.7bn support to Pakistan for Covid-19 response. This will include a budgetary support of $800 million to be approved by June this year and another $900m by December.

The statement said the ADB would extend budgetary support at a special concessionary rate. The decision was reached following a virtual meeting between Minister for Economic Affairs Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiyar and ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa.

In a separate statement, the ADB said that MEA Bakhtiyar and ADB chief “discussed how [the bank] can scale up its support for the government’s response to the novel coronavirus disease pandemic” but did not confirm the loan programmes. Another official explained that the ADB’s formal announcement would come out shortly after necessary board approval.

“ADB is firmly committed to helping Pakistan fight this pandemic, reduce the impact on the poorest and most vulnerable groups across the country, and protect the economy”, said Mr Asakawa adding the outbreak of coronavirus in Pakistan had already led to significant loss of life and livelihoods, and continued to pose serious health and economic risks.

The ADB said it was “preparing an emergency assistance package to provide immediate and flexible financing to help Pakistan combat the COVID-19 outbreak, revitalise economic activity for affected communities, and support the basic needs of vulnerable and poor segments of society”. The ADB is also working to mobilise additional grant funding for Pakistan and specific measures to support the private sector, it added.

ADB Chief Asakawa commended government for its swift response to mitigate the impact of coronavirus including the economic stimulus package to support families and businesses, and timely policy measures, including lowering interest rates and announcing new refinancing facilities.

Bakhtiyar also expressed his appreciation for the ADB’s timely and continued support. On April 9, the ADB repurposed $50m from the Pakistan’s National Disaster Risk Management Fund to procure medical equipment to strengthen hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, isolation units, and other medical facilities in the country.

These supplies have begun to arrive in Pakistan and are being delivered to frontline health workers, while the bank is working intensively to deliver further supplies under this assistance.

Last month, the ADB also approved $2.5m in immediate response grant funding to help Pakistan purchase personal protective equipment and other emergency medical supplies.

These are part of the ADB’s expanded support package of $20bn announced on April 13 to address the immediate needs of its developing member countries, including Pakistan, as they respond to the pandemic.

The bank also approved measures to streamline its operations for quicker and more flexible delivery of assistance.

Published in Dawn, April 25th, 2020

Apr 25, 2020 10:21am
Good.
Recommend 0
Justice
Apr 25, 2020 10:44am
Since Government's unhinged borrowing is unstoppable as long as IK is PM, can we at least know the interest rates and repayment terms for all the loans?
Recommend 0
Thomas
Apr 25, 2020 11:02am
Hopefully someone at Pakistan finance is keeping a count. All this has to be repaid at some point! Unless banking on pleading for a writeoff!
Recommend 0
AAA
Apr 25, 2020 11:23am
Who is going to pay that mega "LOANS" Imran and his cronies are taking while also contracting the economy and increasing excessive money flow through non commercial means and construction sector which yet also an import oriented sector which will increase the inflation to new level next year.
Recommend 0
Khajur
Apr 25, 2020 01:24pm
More loans
Recommend 0
SillyButSimple
Apr 25, 2020 02:39pm
More loans. Where is iron brother ?
Recommend 0
Mark
Apr 25, 2020 02:47pm
Life after PTI is going to be mega difficult. Not sure whether they themselves would like to get elected to pay back the loans....
Recommend 0
ai
Apr 25, 2020 03:03pm
100% economy under debt by 2020 end.
Recommend 0
Bkpat
Apr 25, 2020 03:07pm
Borrow from China. Interest rate is higher for China but no condition.
Recommend 0
RAja Raman
Apr 25, 2020 03:09pm
Now.. IK is going NS, BB way. Next leader will blame IK for the financial burden.
Recommend 0
Vivek Lahore
Apr 25, 2020 03:14pm
This is a grant. Thank you.
Recommend 0
A shah
Apr 25, 2020 03:45pm
Keep taking loans and then default and go bankrupt. This is all Imran Khan is capable of
Recommend 0
Syed Hussain Akbari
Apr 25, 2020 04:33pm
Hopefully these aids are used rightly without any corruption.
Recommend 0
Jjacky
Apr 25, 2020 04:53pm
@AAA, ofcourse you and ur coming generations. Now enjoy .
Recommend 0
Pakistani
Apr 25, 2020 05:05pm
@Thomas, "Hopefully someone at Pakistan finance is keeping a count. All this has to be repaid at some point! Unless banking on pleading for a writeoff!" Thats for the next govt. to worry about. Why bother now?
Recommend 0
Lost track
Apr 25, 2020 05:13pm
First do a Affordable check then more Loan pls
Recommend 0
Ramesh R
Apr 25, 2020 05:17pm
PMIK yesterday said that Pakistan didn't received single dollar as aid during pandemics. Even last 1 and half years?
Recommend 0
Shahid
Apr 25, 2020 05:22pm
We are falling into a debt trap of such a magnitude that we will end up in bankruptcy.
Recommend 0
BK
Apr 25, 2020 05:31pm
Future is bright, keep borrowing.
Recommend 0
Brian
Apr 25, 2020 05:38pm
Borrow and spend, not to worry all those loans will be written off in future!
Recommend 0
Boom
Apr 25, 2020 05:47pm
Congratulations Pakistan on further loans.
Recommend 0
J
Apr 25, 2020 05:55pm
Another day and another loan! Is anybody thinking how to pay? I can see the fate of future generations.
Recommend 0
Shah
Apr 25, 2020 06:36pm
And how will we pay back 110 billion USD? What do we export which can amount to that figure and the interests on top?
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Apr 25, 2020 06:51pm
@Thomas, "Hopefully someone at Pakistan finance is keeping a count." A lot of you Indians keep counting for us daily. So nothing will go missing!
Recommend 0
Aamir Indian
Apr 25, 2020 07:23pm
Great Achievement IK
Recommend 0
Pulakeshi
Apr 25, 2020 07:32pm
Good move.... push more funds to Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Arjeet
Apr 25, 2020 07:34pm
@bhaRAT©, You know Ishaq Darr, who was finance minister of Pakistan. Now where is he, in London.
Recommend 0
Aslam Khan
Apr 25, 2020 07:58pm
@Justice, It will be better if you can recommend some other options
Recommend 0
MKA
Apr 25, 2020 08:25pm
Diplomatic victory
Recommend 0
Ding Dong
Apr 25, 2020 08:44pm
Imran Khan deserves the nobel prize
Recommend 0

