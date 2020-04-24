Ramazan to begin in Pakistan from Saturday as leaders urge people to stay home

The Ramazan moon was sighted on Friday signalling that the holy month of Ramazan will begin in Pakistan from tomorrow. While provincial leaders took to Twitter to wish people a blessed Ramazan, they also urged them to pray at home and maintain social distancing.

The Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee had announced on Thursday that the Ramazan moon had not been sighted in the country. The crescent was sighted in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, however, where the fasting month began today.

This year, the holy month will be observed amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has brought most countries to a halt. Pakistan, too, is struggling to cope with the challenge by trying to ensure social distancing to curb the spread of the virus while allowing business activities and some religious congregations to continue.

Planning Minister Asad Umar announced on Friday that the government has decided to extend the countrywide lockdown imposed to control the disease by 15 days. The restrictions will now remain in place until May 9.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar while wishing people on the start of the holy month said that the country was "expecting people to maintain social distancing". In a post on Twitter, Buzdar urged people to "prioritise praying at home in Ramazan".

Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab expressed the hope that people would observe Ramazan by "protecting the people around them from coronavirus".

Spokesperson for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Ajmal Wazir urged the public, religious scholars and other quarters to abide by the precautionary measures laid down by the administration in order to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

During a press conference, he also urged higher-income citizens and philanthropists to help out those in need during Ramazan.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar, during a press conference earlier in the day, urged people to keep themselves restricted and protect themselves from the pandemic. "Next 15 days are crucial. Make your homes your places of worship."

Ruet-i-Hilal Committee Chairman Mufti Muneebur Rehman had said on Thursday that it was mandatory for all imams and mosque administrations to ensure the 20-point standard operating procedures (SOPs) announced by the government for congregational prayers in mosques are followed.

He said mosque officials should ensure social distancing and sanitisation measures, and asked the elderly, children and people who are ill not to visit mosques. He also said people will not be allowed to hold iftars at mosques this Ramazan.

Sindh govt restricts Taraweeh prayers, decides lockdown SOPs

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah announced late on Thursday night that the evening Taraweeh prayers during Ramazan will be restricted to 3-5 persons and the rest of the people will have to offer the prayers at home.

The Sindh government also issued details of lockdown measures that will be taken in the province during the holy month. They are:

The restriction on residents coming out of their homes between 5pm and 8am, with exceptions provided in the government's April 14 order, will continue

Businesses that were allowed to operate between 8am and 5pm will continue. However, milk and dairy shops will be allowed to remain open until 8pm

Sale of iftar food items such as samosas, pakoras, jalebi, etc., will not be allowed "in any form at any place". However, these items may be provided through home delivery

Restaurants will be allowed to operate for home delivery only. They can deliver cooked food between 5pm and 10pm. No takeaway or dining service will be allowed

Ehteram-e-Ramazan Ordinance will be strictly enforced

Residents will offer Taraweeh prayers at home

All other restrictions and exceptions provided in the April 14 order will continue.

KP orders shops to close by 4pm

Meanwhile, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government ordered all shops except pharmacies to shut down at 4pm every day while takeaway from restaurants will also be allowed until that time.