DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 25, 2020

In a first, KP introduces novel ‘pool testing’ approach for Covid-19

Dawn.comUpdated April 24, 2020

Email

Explaining the method, provincial minister Taimur Khan Jhagra said that pool testing involves taking multiple samples and conducting a combined test. — APP/File
Explaining the method, provincial minister Taimur Khan Jhagra said that pool testing involves taking multiple samples and conducting a combined test. — APP/File

In a first, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will conduct pool testing for Covid-19, which according to health and finance minister Taimur Khan Jhagra has increased the province's capacity by three to five times.

Jhagra said on Friday that the Covid-19 testing laboratory at Khyber Medical University (KMU) is now authorised to conduct pool testing.

"After successfully conducting 27 trials on pool testing, with 100pc congruence, the flagship KP coronavirus testing lab at KMU is now mandated to do pool tests — suited for large groups with low prevalence rates; theoretically increasing capacity to test by 3-5x," he said via a tweet.

Giving a breakdown of the total number of tests conducted in the province so far, he said: "KP conducted 1,146 tests, its highest yet [according to data available till April 23]. KMU alone conducted a record 902 tests across three 24-7 shifts."

What is pool testing?

Explaining the method, the provincial minister said that pool testing involves taking multiple samples and conducting a combined test.

"Used by Germany and other European countries, pool testing is carried out for population sampling in areas where there is low prevalence.

"Under this theory, if you are conducting three, five, 10 tests, the results of which come back negative, then that [population] pool can be ruled out and 10 others can be declared negative."

However, if one of the cases comes back positive, you will have to retest all samples individually, he said.

"There is an advantage [in using this method]: for example, a plane carrying 200 passengers had arrived from Dubai and one person had tested positive.

"If you had carried out 40 [testing] pools, one pool would have tested positive. From this pool, you would have tested the five people again [to confirm their diagnosis] and you could have wrapped up 200 tests quicker."

He added that under the same theory, the people working at KMU conducted 27 trials on pool testing as well as individual tests to confirm the results.

"All 27 of the trials had 100 per cent congruence; their results matched those of individual tests. Therefore, KP has gone beyond the experimental phase and is going to implement this at scale."

Earlier, KMU VC Arshad Javaid had told Dawn that under the mechanism, the province could process a larger number of samples at a faster pace by using a smaller amount of kits.

He had said that the technique of pooling was used when the frequency of the disease was low, less than 5pc but ideally less than 1pc.

The vice chancellor had said that samples from multiple patients were pooled and analysed as one patient.

“If this is negative, it means that all the patients in the pool are negative. If this is positive, then we do an individual patient analysis. It saves reagents. Many negative patients can be screened out at once," he had added.

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (17)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Kf khan
Apr 24, 2020 03:05pm
Really good development.
Recommend 0
Pakistani
Apr 24, 2020 03:33pm
This is a great achievement. Salute to the relentless workers.
Recommend 0
haris
Apr 24, 2020 03:37pm
A very good approach to deal with covid-19.
Recommend 0
Nilo
Apr 24, 2020 03:47pm
Excellent initiative by KP govt, other provinces should follow immediately.
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Apr 24, 2020 04:14pm
Very sensible and practically convenient testing method.
Recommend 0
ExMohajirInUK
Apr 24, 2020 04:31pm
This is a good news, I would like to propose random repeat testing to make sure majority of the pool is tested accurately.
Recommend 0
Adeel
Apr 24, 2020 04:39pm
Excellent, need to think of innovative ways to increase number of tests. This is also adopted by Germany I guess!
Recommend 0
Khalil
Apr 24, 2020 04:53pm
bravo KP ...
Recommend 0
Salman
Apr 24, 2020 04:58pm
Good effort by KPK government.
Recommend 0
Haroon
Apr 24, 2020 06:02pm
All countries with less sources should be doing this. It is also being done in developed countries where it fits the criteria. I'm surprised it took KP this long to introduce this way of testing.
Recommend 0
Ss
Apr 24, 2020 06:33pm
You need a lockdown and NOT a smart lockdown.
Recommend 0
JSaj
Apr 24, 2020 06:55pm
That’s what you would expect of an Engineer From GIKI. Making us lot proud.
Recommend 0
Sam
Apr 24, 2020 07:24pm
New for Pakistan, not for rest of the world.
Recommend 0
Dr Abdul Majid
Apr 24, 2020 07:55pm
Congratulations KP for being receptive to contemporary tests showing the potential for an openness to radical solutions to clear the bottleneck in COVID-19 treatment. Congratulations to Dr Farhan who advocated .
Recommend 0
John
Apr 24, 2020 08:13pm
Why is this being presented as a brand new idea when many countries in Europe and even India have been conducting pool testing since the beginning?
Recommend 0
Daskalos
Apr 24, 2020 08:18pm
What real and practical steps is the KPK government taking to save peoples lives? This bombast is all very well for the press consumption.
Recommend 0
wasim
Apr 24, 2020 08:20pm
Strategic changes shouldn't call for eulogizing, the battle is yet on, too many unknowns to deal with. We are not living in the 80s & 90s ! So buck up and shut up.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Get smart

Get smart

Fahd Husain
Armed to the teeth with testing kits, smart teams of people will fan out across the country and start testing...

Editorial

April 25, 2020

Financing risk

IT is a sign of how the world has been turned upside down when a credit risk monitoring service like Moody’s first...
April 25, 2020

Ramazan prices

WITH the arrival of the fasting month of Ramazan, many a greedy trader in this country will be licking his lips at...
April 25, 2020

Criminalising match-fixing

THE Pakistan Cricket Board’s plans to criminalise match-fixing has been widely hailed. The menace took root in...
Updated April 24, 2020

Stark warning

We are on a knife edge. Listen to the experts.
April 24, 2020

The primary dilemma

EVEN in more ‘normal’ times the state of education in this country has left a lot to be desired. But now, with...
April 24, 2020

Medicine shortage

PARTS of the country, especially Sindh and KP, are reported to be facing a shortage of a number of life-saving...