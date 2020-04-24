DAWN.COM

Mystery of India's lower death rates seems to defy coronavirus trend

ReutersUpdated April 24, 2020

Municipal workers in protective gear stand as an ambulance carrying the body a woman who died due to the coronavirus disease arrives at a crematorium in Ahmedabad, India, April 17. — Reuters
Parts of India have recorded dramatic falls in mortality rates after a nationwide lockdown was imposed to fight the new coronavirus, suggesting there has not been an undetected surge in virus-related deaths.

All over the world, mortality rates are being scrutinised to determine the true impact of the coronavirus, which emerged in China late last year and is known to have infected more than 2.7 million people globally, with nearly 190,000 deaths.

While death rates in some countries have risen sharply in recent weeks, in India the opposite seems to be happening, at least in some places, leaving hospitals, funeral parlours and cremation sites wondering what is going on.

“It’s very surprising for us,” said Shruthi Reddy, chief executive officer of Anthyesti Funeral Services, which operates in the eastern city of Kolkata and the southern tech hub of Bengaluru.

The company handled about five jobs a day in January but has only had about three a day this month.

“We’ve declared employee pay cuts if revenue falls below a threshold,” Reddy said.

Other numbers tell a similar story.

Central Mumbai, home to some 12 million people, saw deaths fall by about 21per cent in March compared with the same month of 2019, according to municipal data.

Overall deaths plummeted 67pc in Ahmedabad, the biggest city in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state of Gujarat, over the same period.

Data from at least two other cities, along with accounts from state health officials, show a similar pattern. Half a dozen funeral businesses and crematoriums also reported slumps in business, especially in April.

“If we’re not seeing an increase in deaths, the suspicion that there may be more Covid-19 fatalities out there is not true,” said Giridhar Babu, professor of epidemiology at the Public Health Foundation of India.

Fewer accidents

Modi imposed a lockdown of India’s 1.3 billion people on March 25 in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus, which has infected some 23,077 people, killing 718 of them, according to the latest figures.

India has tested about 525,000 people, meaning some 4pc were positive. In the United States, about 18pc of tests are positive, according to the Covid Tracking project.

India’s apparently lower death rates stands in contrast to what has been seen elsewhere.

The Netherlands recorded about 2,000 more deaths than normal in the first week of April, for example, while in Indonesia’s capital of Jakarta the number of funerals rose sharply in March.

Some towns in Italy also saw a jump in recorded deaths.

Indian doctors, officials and crematorium employees suspect the lower death rate is in large part attributable to fewer road and rail accidents.

“Road accident cases, and even patients with alcohol or drug abuse, stroke and heart attacks have been coming in fewer numbers,” said Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, health minister for the northeastern state of Assam.

Accidents on India’s chaotic roads killed more than 151,400 people in 2018, according to official data, the world’s highest absolute number.

The coronavirus lockdown, which is due to end on May 3, will cut road deaths by at least 15pc this year compared with 2018, Paresh Kumar Goel, a director at the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, said.

With passenger trains halted, fatalities from all-too-common rail accidents have also plunged. In Mumbai alone, for example, more than half a dozen people typically die every day on the rail network.

Fewer murders too?

Neeraj Kumar, who is in charge of a crematorium on the banks of the holy Ganges river in Uttar Pradesh state, said victims of crime were also not being brought in.

“We used to get at least 10 accident-related bodies every day and many related to murder cases. But after the lockdown we’re only receiving natural death cases,” Kumar said.

The site used to perform up to 30 cremations a day but in the month since March 22, only 43 people had been cremated, Kumar said after leafing through the crematorium’s record book.

But the lower rates might also reflect difficulties in reporting deaths during the lockdown, officials said.

“There could be an increase when the lockdown ends,” said Dr Bhavin Joshi, a senior health department official with the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.

Requests for India-wide data from the national registrar went unanswered, while an official at the New Delhi Municipal Council said they could not provide numbers.

Reuters was also unable to obtain data for the state of West Bengal, where some doctors have accused the government of understating coronavirus deaths.

Only a state-appointed committee is allowed to declare that a patient has died from the virus.

Comments (56)

Asad
Apr 24, 2020 01:43pm
Modi has been hiding numbers since day 1. There is no way corona will spare 80 percent population that lives in close proximity in slums.
Recommend 0
Mohan
Apr 24, 2020 01:44pm
Indians know how seriously GoI is taking covid. So these results are not surprising to them.
Recommend 0
Common
Apr 24, 2020 01:46pm
Rest of the World is disappointed?
Recommend 0
Rahul gandhi
Apr 24, 2020 01:46pm
Hail modi leadership.
Recommend 0
BK
Apr 24, 2020 01:47pm
Shows that most deaths are orchestrated by human activities than natural causes.
Recommend 0
Abbas
Apr 24, 2020 01:47pm
It's called misrepresentation of facts just like their fake GDP..
Recommend 0
Dr Vikas Jamwal
Apr 24, 2020 01:49pm
No activities, no hurry. More time, less worry.
Recommend 0
Vivek Lahore
Apr 24, 2020 01:53pm
Grass is always greener on other side
Recommend 0
ravi
Apr 24, 2020 01:55pm
Biggest reason is forceful community social distancing. Outsiders or persons who want to return to villages are not permitted to return. They have to go through mandatory 14 day quarantine. Its more of prevention than cure
Recommend 0
Pranav Kumar
Apr 24, 2020 01:57pm
Please google train accidents in India during last 12 months. It has been stated that in 170 years of rail services it's for the first time there isn't a single train related death. Mumbai metro is different
Recommend 0
Babu Ram
Apr 24, 2020 01:59pm
It wouldn't be beyond the ruling regime to fudge the figures.
Recommend 0
Ankit Karfa
Apr 24, 2020 02:01pm
Precautions were early coz of second highly populated.
Recommend 0
Arnab
Apr 24, 2020 02:02pm
Low mortality rate is because of Indian doctors and Indian medicine.
Recommend 0
Surbhi
Apr 24, 2020 02:03pm
India has Turmeric, Neem, and Cubeb Peppers to Boost their Immune Systems and Beat Coronavirus!
Recommend 0
Zak
Apr 24, 2020 02:03pm
'Accidents on India’s chaotic roads killed more than 151,400 people in 2018, according to official data, the world’s highest absolute number.' They are just as bad drivers abroad.
Recommend 0
Huzaifa
Apr 24, 2020 02:03pm
Due to lockdown, there are low number or murders, low traffic accidents etc.
Recommend 0
Anand
Apr 24, 2020 02:04pm
Probably because Chinese travel more to us, Europe. They don't travel to India usually. In Nepal, not a single death until now.
Recommend 0
Desi dimag
Apr 24, 2020 02:07pm
Modi has saved many lives.
Recommend 0
Rajesh
Apr 24, 2020 02:07pm
In Europe covid 19 was spread since January because Europeans traveled to China and all over the world and got higher infections & death, than India.
Recommend 0
kp
Apr 24, 2020 02:07pm
Its low in entire south Asia, I hope it will not pick momentum in month of May, Finger crossed
Recommend 0
Vikas
Apr 24, 2020 02:08pm
Brilliantly handled by Modi government with a crystal clear head and clear direct policy making and decisions. Unlike the world and the neighbouring region.
Recommend 0
Thomas
Apr 24, 2020 02:08pm
"Doctors have accused the government of understating coronavirus deaths". True. Nice of Modi, he could order to even show zero deaths.
Recommend 0
Mouni Roy
Apr 24, 2020 02:08pm
PM Modi has already said many times. That our lives are way more costlier than the economy and he would rather save that first.
Recommend 0
Lost cause
Apr 24, 2020 02:09pm
Indian doctors and paramedic staff are excellent. That is why they are in demand throughout the world. Great performance so far, Keep on going Carona worriors.
Recommend 0
CIt
Apr 24, 2020 02:09pm
It's good to see the positives.
Recommend 0
babu
Apr 24, 2020 02:12pm
India has highly Capable doctors and due to this it is already a well known destination for foreign patients for complicated surgery and illness.
Recommend 0
Bhaarteey
Apr 24, 2020 02:13pm
We know how to surprise one & all in the most challenging times.
Recommend 0
Truth
Apr 24, 2020 02:20pm
This is because we have a visionary PM who saw dangers of Corona when people were still struggling to make the decision. He went ahead and locked India down for a month which helped contain the spread...
Recommend 0
Hammad
Apr 24, 2020 02:20pm
No one trust Indians.
Recommend 0
CHELFLS
Apr 24, 2020 02:28pm
@Hammad, And everyone trusts china and its iron brother ?
Recommend 0
Nirav
Apr 24, 2020 02:29pm
@Abbas , At least doesn't beg to write off loans.
Recommend 0
NewEra
Apr 24, 2020 02:44pm
Pakistan numbers way higher....wait and watch by next friday.
Recommend 0
Riyaz
Apr 24, 2020 02:47pm
GoI is more responsible than us, unlike our poor govt. They have taken good initiative, making railways as isolation ward, complete lockdown to 1.3B is not a cup of tea.
Recommend 0
Usman r
Apr 24, 2020 02:47pm
Well I guess this is same case in Pakistan as well. Pakistan is also understating number of deaths for covid.
Recommend 0
MSP
Apr 24, 2020 02:51pm
@Asad, Ali khan What about AUSTRALIA and New Zealand they are also hiding the true figures. Small man small thought
Recommend 0
Pratik
Apr 24, 2020 02:52pm
@Asad, 80% population lives in slums !!! Don't make these kind of jokes, my stomach can't bear that much of pain by laughing. 70 % Indians live in villages where they have enough space for housing.
Recommend 0
MSP
Apr 24, 2020 02:54pm
@Ankit Karfa, Well you are partly right
Recommend 0
AJAYSHREE SINGH SAMBYAL
Apr 24, 2020 02:58pm
Some people are seeming jealous
Recommend 0
U Turn
Apr 24, 2020 03:08pm
Someone seems to be disappointed.
Recommend 0
Omar
Apr 24, 2020 03:09pm
@Surbhi, you cannot “boost” immune system.
Recommend 0
rich
Apr 24, 2020 03:12pm
@Asad, pls read carefully they are not talking corona they are talking death rate normally, bec of lockdown accident have reduced, crime has reduced ect whch has brought down death rates and modi does not control states to fudge figures, eg west is not reporting, the article says, it is ruled by tirumal congress mamta banergee, modi has no say grow up and get some education
Recommend 0
DAN
Apr 24, 2020 03:16pm
Lot of people here are disappointed by the low numbers. Such negativity at these times tells a lot about them. May they get well before the unfortunate corona victims.
Recommend 0
Abhilash Botekar
Apr 24, 2020 03:19pm
I think Pakistan is utterly disappointed. We started screening on our airports since 14th Jan, lockdown measures in place since 25th March. We don't need to prove anything especially to a country who has a history of hiding casualties.
Recommend 0
point of view
Apr 24, 2020 03:19pm
@Asad, in an open society with free social-media and main-stream media, it is difficult to hide anything in India including the deaths from coronavirus.
Recommend 0
Alih
Apr 24, 2020 03:20pm
I saw something totally in contrast in the news the other day. Why was that?
Recommend 0
Sanjay Sen
Apr 24, 2020 03:21pm
In a vast developing country like India, logistical problem will be there including under reporting etc. However low death rates are consistently being recorded in parts of the world which may point towards a mutant strain. Not everything can be explained by hatred and politics.
Recommend 0
Gagan
Apr 24, 2020 03:46pm
@Hammad, actually no one trusts Pakistanis Indians are generally more trusted among all nationalities.. look at facts how many top world companies are led by Indians.. got the answer .. you will struggle to find Pakistanis.
Recommend 0
Indian
Apr 24, 2020 03:57pm
@Common, if not rest of the world, one country surely is bitterly disappointed.
Recommend 0
Indian
Apr 24, 2020 04:06pm
@Hammad, and I have been to 17 European/East European countries and EVERYWHERE Pakistanis identify themselves as Indians. Such low self worth or maybe they hate their motherland.
Recommend 0
Anshuman
Apr 24, 2020 04:26pm
In 2018 there were on an average 420 deaths due to RTAs. So a reduction of more than 12k deaths in a month of lockdown. Many times higher than the COVID 19 deaths. Doesn't seem too hard to grasp. Plus the massive reduction in heinous crimes.
Recommend 0
Aftab
Apr 24, 2020 04:26pm
Look at Pakistan figures. Def your own media saying testing and reporting is abysmally low. Stop comparing and crying. Get your house first in order.
Recommend 0
Muzaffar Ali
Apr 24, 2020 04:31pm
Good for India....two things come to play. First: Tumeric is in every Indians diet. Second high level of Vitamin D in their body. In Europe and USA there is a very low level of Vitamin D in patients who tested positive. My suggestion raise your Vitamin D levels by staying in sun at least 30 to 60 minutes each day....
Recommend 0
D J
Apr 24, 2020 04:38pm
Hospital admissions for life threatening disease has decreased dramatically, do you think Modi is managing that ?
Recommend 0
Srini
Apr 24, 2020 05:03pm
Supposed to be 30℅ straight less in deaths, if Tableeghi Jamaat members were followed the govt instructions.
Recommend 0
Jeetainder
Apr 24, 2020 05:10pm
Good perspective of looking at the positive outcomes of this pandemic
Recommend 0
SS
Apr 24, 2020 05:30pm
And nobody wants to believe this. Everybody is disappointed................
Recommend 0

