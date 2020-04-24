DAWN.COM

Saarc health ministers discuss pandemic challenge

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated April 24, 2020

Virtual meeting took forward Pakistan’s earlier initiative to host the Saarc health ministers’ meeting. — AFP/File
ISLAMABAD: A meeting of health ministers of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (Saarc) countries on Thurs­day discussed the issue of the Covid-19 pandemic and ways to promote deeper cooperation among member states to combat the deadly disease.

The meeting, held thro­ugh video link, was cha­ir­ed by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Zafar Mirza. It was part of Pakistan’s eff­orts to foster greater cooperation at the regional level to fight the major public health crisis and to mitigate its socioeconomic impacts on peoples of countries of the region.

The virtual meeting took forward Pakistan’s earlier initiative to host the Saarc health ministers’ meeting, which assumed urgency because of the grave threat posed to the peoples’ lives by Covid-19.

In addition to exchanging updates on the status of nat­ional containment efforts, the Saarc conference discussed ways to promote deeper cooperation to combat the pandemic, including through strengthening disease surveillance, sharing best practices, building national capacities, coordinating research efforts and promoting regional and international linkages.

The high population density and fragile health systems render South Asia, the home of one-fifth of humanity, vulnerable to the Covid-19 pandemic and that necessitates close coordination among regional countries thro­ugh utilisation of all available institutional mech­anisms, including Saarc platform, to combat the disease.

According to a statement, health ministers of all member countries of Saarc participated in the conference and reached a consensus that they would do joint efforts to combat the Covid-19.

Dr Mirza informed representatives of member countries about efforts the Pakistan government did to combat the disease in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Mirza said: “We have introduced and adopted the strategy of smart lockdown so that economy would not suffer while controlling the virus. It is a pandemic so there is need to activate the Saarc Technical Committee on Health.”

Published in Dawn, April 24th, 2020

Comments (15)

Reviewer
Apr 24, 2020 06:33am
Good to see Pakistan working with neighbors for a change.
Recommend 0
Ishtiyaq
Apr 24, 2020 07:50am
So Pakistan chaired the meeting. Yes Pakistan is the most powerful of South Asian countries. This we proved on 27 FEB.The coward enemy took advantage of the darkness of night and martayed an innocent crow. We thrashed them in day light.
Recommend 0
Mahesh Kumar Vyas
Apr 24, 2020 07:52am
Good initiative, continue good work.
Recommend 0
Justice
Apr 24, 2020 07:55am
India also participated in this meeting, though hosted by Pakistan. But Pakistan didn't participate in the last Saarc meeting (2nd meeting) on regional trade. Covid concern is common to all countries and we wish Pakistan leadership thinks that way ignoring our differences.. Leaders should stay above all disagreements in the best interest of their citizens.
Recommend 0
Khan
Apr 24, 2020 08:08am
So zafar mirza did not talk about smart lockdown in kashmir.
Recommend 0
Sairbeen plus.
Apr 24, 2020 08:22am
@Ishtiyaq, Please hang on. This is not the time to dig old graves. The whole world is cooperating & helping. US buying Masks, Gloves, Chloroquine tabs from India. We must move ahead and extend all help to neighbors viz. Afghanistan & India, the border should be opened for medical supplies amongst SAARC members. Pak already imports vaccines and cancer medicines from India, it can import any other medicines or medical device available across the border. A new era of cooperation, friendship , must be opened, in times of such deadly virus.
Recommend 0
Aman
Apr 24, 2020 08:25am
Pls keep your stand as it is. Why you r showing initiative now when Corona is spreading in pak?
Recommend 0
Abhilash Botekar
Apr 24, 2020 08:43am
@Ishtiyaq, The most powerful or the most indebted nation?
Recommend 0
gabril
Apr 24, 2020 08:44am
Pakistan is leading the world by example unlike India. India does lock down and shuts the economy. Pakistan does SMART lockdown and keeps the economy going and religious activities WHILE controlling the virus better than Italy, India, and USA Clearly the other SAARC members see this too!
Recommend 0
Haseeb
Apr 24, 2020 08:54am
If health ministers attended the conference then why was PM assistant leading the conference ? Same assistant already declared incapable by SUpreme court ..
Recommend 0
Modi Bhakt
Apr 24, 2020 09:16am
Deeply painful.
Recommend 0
Indian
Apr 24, 2020 09:17am
Why keep fooling us Modiji? You can fool nobody but us Indians. Wish we had someone like IK or Murad.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 24, 2020 09:18am
Love you IK. Keep going.
Recommend 0
Aslam
Apr 24, 2020 10:38am
It is just to show India that people listen to pakistan
Recommend 0
Aslam
Apr 24, 2020 10:38am
finally.but did it achieve anything?
Recommend 0

