DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 24, 2020

79pc infections in Pakistan caused by local transmission

Ikram JunaidiUpdated April 24, 2020

Email

Under track and trace system, random testing will be conducted. — Dawn/File
Under track and trace system, random testing will be conducted. — Dawn/File

ISLAMABAD: While the number of Covid-19 cases has risen to almost 11,000 in the country with 742 new ones surfacing over the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) revealed on Thursday that 79 per cent of these cases had been caused by local transmission of novel coronavirus.

As the nature of the infection has undergone this change, the government has decided to introduce track and trace system under which random testing of people will start in a few days.

During the first week of the current month, it was being claimed that almost 90pc patients were travellers from foreign countries and there were fewer cases caused by local transmission of the virus. However, fresh data show that only 21pc cases have been reported in foreign travellers.

Executive Director of the National Institute of Health Maj Gen Prof Aamer Ikram, while talking to Dawn, said that as the whole situation had changed due to local transmission, it had been decided to change the policy to tackle the issue.

“Earlier most of the cases were being reported in those people who were coming from abroad and even cases of local transmission were being reported among those who had come into contact with foreign travellers. However now a majority of cases is being attributed to local transmission of the virus,” he said.

Under track and trace system, random testing will be conducted

Prof Ikram said that a track and trace system was going to be introduced under which random testing of people would be started in a few days.

“Our testing capacity has been increased due to which now we are in a position to start random testing in residential and industrial areas. In a few days our teams will start visiting communities to seek information about the people having cough or other symptoms of Covid-19. Because of surveillance we will be in a position to pick cases and if a person is found positive for the virus, we will test all residents of his/her house,” he said.

Asked why suspected patients were advised to go to hospital to get them tested, Prof Ikram said it was really an issue as there was a need to minimise the mobility of suspects.

“We are trying to introduce a mechanism under which all suspects will have to stay at their houses and healthcare providers will approach them to get the sample for testing,” he said.

He said that limiting the mobility of suspects would reduce the chances of spread of the disease.

According to the NCOC data, 124,549 tests have been conducted since the first case was reported in Pakistan. As many as 2,337 patients have recovered but around 60 are in critical condition across the country.

Meanwhile, 717 hospitals have been providing treatment to people suffering from Covid-19 and 2,779 patients have been admitted to hospitals across the country.

Published in Dawn, April 24th, 2020

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Sid
Apr 24, 2020 08:34am
That is a worrying statistic. If PTI don’t handle this properly we’ll have to endure another 5 years of the corrupt virus again. PTI need to reign in the Mullah gang and stop congregational prayers until a vaccine is available. Also it’s a real shame that Muslim countries are looking to the west for a solution to this problem, that’s how bad things are for Pakistan. It cannot even create a vaccine for itself.
Recommend 0
Ashraf P
Apr 24, 2020 08:57am
Iron Brother will never bring Corona to Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Mystehsan
Apr 24, 2020 08:59am
So we will long count the cost of Ik govt failure on preventing taftan and airport arrivals that started this all.
Recommend 0
Rahim
Apr 24, 2020 09:05am
A lockdown would have prevented this situation. Hope sanity returns to this government. PMIK is still learning at the cost of public lives.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

April 24, 2020

Stark warning

THERE is palpable alarm among Pakistan’s medical community, a sense of foreboding that the country could be on the...
April 24, 2020

The primary dilemma

EVEN in more ‘normal’ times the state of education in this country has left a lot to be desired. But now, with...
April 24, 2020

Medicine shortage

PARTS of the country, especially Sindh and KP, are reported to be facing a shortage of a number of life-saving...
Updated April 23, 2020

Reverse the decision

For the sake of public health, both the state and ulema need to reverse the decision on congregational prayers.
April 23, 2020

Virtual parliament

ON the face of it, the opposition has given cogent reasons for rejecting a government plan to hold the next session...
April 23, 2020

Left to suffer

THE Covid-19 pandemic has created a serious dilemma for outpatient departments at public hospitals. These ...