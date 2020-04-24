DAWN.COM

US will provide ventilators to Pakistan: Trump

Anwar IqbalUpdated April 24, 2020

Unclear whether supply will be US assistance or Islamabad will pay for it. — Reuters/File
WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has said that Pakistan has asked him to send ventilators for the victims of the coronavirus and he has agreed to do so.

At a White House briefing on US efforts to combat the disease, President Trump said that on Wednesday he spoke to a number of world leaders “who desperately need ventilators” and assured them that Washington would help them meet their needs.

“Spoke with Pakistan; they would like to have some ventilators. We’re going to get them some ventilators,” he said, adding that all the leaders he spoke to “said to me one thing: It was incredible that you solved the ventilator problem because that was a big problem”.

When the outbreak began two months ago, the United States did not have enough ventilators to meet the rising demand and governors in most of the 50 US states tried to outbid each other to buy these breathing machines from foreign manufacturers.

Unclear whether supply will be US assistance or Islamabad will pay for it

“We are making hundreds of thousands of ventilators right now… and we are sending 500 to Mexico, then another 500 to France. We are sending some to Spain. We are sending some to Italy,” he added.

President Trump then named Pakistan among the nations who would get the ventilators but did not say when and how many. He also did not explain if it would be US assistance to Pakistan’s efforts to combat the viral disease or Islamabad would be buying them from Washington.

Published in Dawn, April 24th, 2020

Boom
Apr 24, 2020 08:02am
One country is sending it to world, other is importing it in
Recommend 0
syed rizvi
Apr 24, 2020 08:03am
Vow......US dont' even have sufficient vent for their own citizens.
Recommend 0
john
Apr 24, 2020 08:06am
free of cost or US will charge for them ?
Recommend 0
Shehbaz
Apr 24, 2020 08:09am
America don't have enough ventilator for their own citizens how they will provide Pakistan?
Recommend 0
Sayyar Khan
Apr 24, 2020 08:12am
USA is badly short on ventilators how can Trump sent them to Pakistan
Recommend 0
Aware
Apr 24, 2020 08:24am
@john , why will anyone give anything for free? Do you work for free?
Recommend 0
Waheed Rehman, US Patriot
Apr 24, 2020 08:26am
@john , "free of cost or US will charge for them ?" If you haven't noticed, P. Trump is a businessman, so nothing is free. It either; money or trade concessions or verifiable actions that promote US foreign policy. People in the US are fed up at giving aid to ungrateful countries.
Recommend 0
Sairbeen plus.
Apr 24, 2020 08:31am
@syed rizvi, On direction of President Trump the big automakers are making Ventilators, while Masks also being made in abundant. Hence US already sending Ventilators to Mexico, France, Spain, Italy, and now to Pakistan.
Recommend 0
John
Apr 24, 2020 08:34am
Ventilators are of no use to a third world country as far as covid 19 is concerned. Only 2 or 3% positive patient would need them. As per data from NY, 90% of patients on ventilators did not survive. Trump is just saying things to create more confusion. Anyways take them and use for regular ICU procedures.
Recommend 0
Salman
Apr 24, 2020 08:37am
Media won't praise IK for this.
Recommend 0
Waheed Rehman, US Patriot
Apr 24, 2020 08:38am
There must be a very good reason why PMIK asked P. Trump for the very expensive US ventilators when he could get the super cheap ventilators from Iron Brother for free. Seems like, trust in the Iron Brother's peddled wares is running thin. No surprise as these are cheap knockoffs of the real thing.
Recommend 0
Cheeny Chua
Apr 24, 2020 08:39am
Perfect example of how facts are mutilated and presented in this country. PTI spokespersons made it sound like due to IK superb world standing and SMQ diplomacy the US was specially sending these. Turns out one of many needy countries!
Recommend 0
Agha Asad Raza
Apr 24, 2020 08:47am
They don't have enough for their own country how will they supply Pakistan?
Recommend 0
Fatima
Apr 24, 2020 08:47am
Yes ventilators laced with viruses in their pipes and some bacteria or strange things or even maybe polonium your control population Any country should be careful to use what comes out of USA Yesterday my cousin brother only 44 years old died in less than 24 hours after coming to hospital despite having negative covid 19 tests on arrival and 24 hours a later after death and they still wrote the diagnosis as covid 19 on the death certificate Apparently hospitals are being paid 100000 dollars for each patient they label as covid 19 death and only to push agenda of vaccine and rfid 2020 chips which we pray will never materialize inshallah
Recommend 0
adi
Apr 24, 2020 09:05am
@john , spoken like a true welfare child of Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Logicalhuman
Apr 24, 2020 09:19am
Why should Pakistan expect everything to be free thy too from USA, the biggest victim of Coronavirus, and where there’s already a major shortage of ventilators. I can’t understand how PM can even ask Trump for giving Ventilators knowing that the US has huge shortage.
Recommend 0
Tamza
Apr 24, 2020 09:22am
Ventilators are NOT the solution — have been overused in NY. Try regular oxygen inhaling rather than inserting the tubes. The lungs are damaged by the virus, and so the extra oxygen there do not help; may even damage more
Recommend 0
Waheed Rehman, US Patriot
Apr 24, 2020 09:32am
@Fatima , my deepest condolences on the loss of your cousin. You must be very sad and angry at this time and you've the right to feel so. Please take solace that your cousin's experience is not unique and is similar to others all over the world. And please, don't take your anger out on the hospital, staff or medical equipment that was used to save his life, everybody is doing their best in these horrific times. And please, don't misconstrue the good intentions of POTUS to give Pakistan the world's best ventilators.
Recommend 0
Zaman
Apr 24, 2020 09:44am
@Fatima , I feel for your tremendous loss! However, your statement regarding diagnosing individuals as being falsely positive for financial gain is highly inflammatory! The only way one can be diagnosed as being positive is if the test result is positive and this is documented in the patient's medical records. If anyone fabricates the data, it would open up the institution and staff to liability that no one can afford!
Recommend 0
K Srinivas Rao
Apr 24, 2020 10:36am
It's for free.
Recommend 0
Aslam
Apr 24, 2020 10:44am
and what is china doing?
Recommend 0
Imran
Apr 24, 2020 11:01am
Thank you Mr. President.
Recommend 0
rising star
Apr 24, 2020 11:13am
How many? Two?
Recommend 0
KAKA USA & CANADA
Apr 24, 2020 11:32am
Give Ventilator to Newyork where Governor CUMO is asking for same. For Pakistan help will be asking china to wave of CPEC loan
Recommend 0
A shah
Apr 24, 2020 12:38pm
I’m sure IK will try to take credit for this too
Recommend 0
Mahbubul Alam
Apr 24, 2020 01:04pm
Ventilator problem around the world May be solved.
Recommend 0
Valiya
Apr 24, 2020 01:25pm
US is always helping pakistan.
Recommend 0
jehengir khan
Apr 24, 2020 01:26pm
Thank you President Trump...pakistan appreciates your help and support....
Recommend 0

