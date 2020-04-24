DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 24, 2020

Indian Muslims face heightened risk of social exclusion, violence: FO

Baqir Sajjad SyedUpdated April 24, 2020

Email

Concern voiced over persecution of journalists in held Kashmir on concocted charges. — DawnNewsTV/File
Concern voiced over persecution of journalists in held Kashmir on concocted charges. — DawnNewsTV/File

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office said on Thursday that Muslims in India were at heightened risk of social exclusion and violence after being blamed for the spread of the coronavirus.

“It is deeply disconcerting that the discriminatory and anti-Muslim policies and practices of the RSS-inspired BJP government persist even as the Covid-19 pandemic unfolds. A systematic campaign is unfortunately under way to demonise Muslims, who face increased exclusion as well as the threat of mob violence,” FO spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said during the weekly media briefing.

Muslims in India are being scapegoated for the spread of coronavirus. This anti-Muslim propaganda, which has been encouraged by the ruling BJP and fuelled by Indian TV channels, has further widened the gulf between India’s Muslim minority and Hindu majority. It all started after the spread of the disease in India was linked to a Tableeghi Jamaat gathering in Delhi in March.

There have been sporadic incidents of violence against the Muslim community, but expression of hatred against the Muslims has become more pronounced. Hospitals have refused to treat Muslim patients, neighbourhoods have discussed stopping Muslims from entering them and people have been removed from jobs.

Concern voiced over persecution of journalists in held Kashmir on concocted charges

The Muslims increasingly faced discrimination and violence since Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014. Some of anti-Muslim actions enjoyed backing of the state, which particularly emboldened Hindu zealots. The situation aggravated during Mr Modi’s second term when the government took several anti-Muslim steps, adding to the marginalisation of India’s 200 million Muslim community, including the annexation of occupied Kashmir, enactment of controversial Citizen­ship Amendment Act, finalisation of National Register of Citizens in Assam and plans for implementing it throughout the country.

“These instances have been extensively documented in the Indian and international media and people of conscience worldwide are raising their voices,” Ms Farooqui said.

She warned that the anti-Muslim actions would have “real consequences” for the Muslims of India.

“The treatment of minorities in India is a matter of serious concern not only for Indian minorities and neighbouring countries but also for the international community,” she added.

She recalled the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s statement expressing “deep concern” over rising anti-Muslim sentiments and Islamophobia in India.

The spokesperson also expressed concern over persecution of journalists in India-occupied Kashmir, including Masarrat Zahra, Peerzada Ashiq and Gowhar Geelani, on concocted and baseless charges.

Police in occupied Kashmir summoned and questioned Mr Ashiq about an article on families of slain freedom fighters getting their bodies exhumed for final rites.

Ms Zahra was called by cyber police for interrogation about her posts on social media and Mr Geelani was accused of glorifying terrorism.

Ms Farooqui said that Indian forces in the past few days had martyred eight Kashmiri civilians during their so-called ‘cordon and search operation’ in the valley. She said Indian forces used “excessive force” against “unarmed civilians”.

She emphasised that Kashmir was a disputed territory, therefore any killing, use of brute force, arrests of people and blocking of communication services and internet constituted violation of international law.

Published in Dawn, April 24th, 2020

Pak India Ties , Kashmir Unrest, Indian Muslims, Coronavirus
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (15)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
DeeBeers
Apr 24, 2020 08:29am
Indian citizens of Muslim faith are none of your concern.
Recommend 0
Vijay
Apr 24, 2020 08:31am
Madam is angry again !
Recommend 0
R K Dubey
Apr 24, 2020 08:34am
F.O. Pakistan should concentrate her attention towards Pakistan for the eradication of Corona virus. We are solving our problems effectively.
Recommend 0
Ali da Malanga
Apr 24, 2020 08:35am
A very typical attitude in Hindustan against Muslims.
Recommend 0
Yohan
Apr 24, 2020 08:37am
Please bring everyone here.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 24, 2020 08:42am
Happy that our coronavirus numbers are less than neighbor! That is the only bar I care.
Recommend 0
Ajay
Apr 24, 2020 08:48am
Pakistan's concern about India is very touching.
Recommend 0
Aman
Apr 24, 2020 08:49am
Come on Maadam why u leave China Muslims. Such injustice to them
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 24, 2020 08:53am
It is not Pakistan but the whole world especially US, European and Middle Eastern media reporting this. Middle East threatening statements now scaring hateful bhakts.
Recommend 0
Jose
Apr 24, 2020 08:59am
Empty chairs
Recommend 0
Dr Vikas Jamwal
Apr 24, 2020 09:03am
She is back!!!
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 24, 2020 09:05am
In Kuwait nearly 1000 of the 1600 Covid patients are Indians. But there is no violence or propaganda against Indians. ME has taken notice. Enough testing Muslims patience, India.
Recommend 0
Adhir
Apr 24, 2020 09:11am
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, Dr Saab let me remind u Indias population is also 7 times more and International trade 10 times more and it is more interwined to global trade and commerce and hence more susceptible for this virus. But I'm sure u must have noticed our handling of the crisis and pre emptive lockdown has reduced fatalities compared to the developed world.
Recommend 0
Le Mans
Apr 24, 2020 09:27am
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, 'Happy that our coronavirus numbers are less than neighbor! That is the only bar I care.' Wait for another 12 days; please don't hide the casualties like China did.
Recommend 0
Sher Ali Bukhari
Apr 24, 2020 09:31am
Shinning India is varnished under Modi's Regime.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

April 24, 2020

Stark warning

THERE is palpable alarm among Pakistan’s medical community, a sense of foreboding that the country could be on the...
April 24, 2020

The primary dilemma

EVEN in more ‘normal’ times the state of education in this country has left a lot to be desired. But now, with...
April 24, 2020

Medicine shortage

PARTS of the country, especially Sindh and KP, are reported to be facing a shortage of a number of life-saving...
Updated April 23, 2020

Reverse the decision

For the sake of public health, both the state and ulema need to reverse the decision on congregational prayers.
April 23, 2020

Virtual parliament

ON the face of it, the opposition has given cogent reasons for rejecting a government plan to hold the next session...
April 23, 2020

Left to suffer

THE Covid-19 pandemic has created a serious dilemma for outpatient departments at public hospitals. These ...