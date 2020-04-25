DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 25, 2020

Iran vows ‘decisive response’ after Trump threat

AFPApril 25, 2020

Email

Iran and the United States have appeared to be on the brink of an all-out confrontation twice in the past year. — AFP/File
Iran and the United States have appeared to be on the brink of an all-out confrontation twice in the past year. — AFP/File

TEHRAN: Iran’s Revolutionary Guards chief on Thursday warned the US of a “decisive response” after President Donald Trump said he had ordered the US Navy to destroy Iranian boats that harass American ships in the Gulf.

Iran and the United States have appeared to be on the brink of an all-out confrontation twice in the past year.

Decades-old acrimony between the two sides worsened in 2018 when Trump unilaterally withdrew from a deal that gave Iran relief from sanctions in return for curbs on its nuclear programme.

Tensions escalated further in January when a US air strike killed Qasem Soleimani, the top Iranian general who headed the Guards’ foreign arm, the Quds Force.

“We declare to the Americans that we are absolutely determined and serious... and that all action will be met with a decisive response that will be efficient and quick,” Major General Hossein Salami said.

“We have also ordered our naval units to target (US boats and forces) if they try to endanger the safety of our ships or boats of war.”

The latest confrontation came after the United States accused Iran of harassing its ships in the Gulf last week.

Trump took to Twitter on Wednes­day as the Guards said they had lau­nched Iran’s first military satellite.

The US president said he had “instructed the United States Navy to shoot down and destroy any and all Iranian gunboats if they harass our ships at sea”.

In response, Iran summoned the Swiss ambassador to Tehran that represents US interests, state media said.

Salami said last week’s maritime incident was the result of “unprofessional and dangerous behaviour by the Americans in the Persian Gulf”.

The Guards commander also indicated that US actions in the sensitive waterway had been affected by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

“In last week’s incident, there was operational turmoil and disorder among US naval units at sea,” said Salami.

This, he added, was an indication that the “command and control of their military units may have been weakened by... the coronavirus disease”.

Iran and the United States are among the countries hardest hit by the pandemic.

Tehran has called for holding Washington accountable for the sanctions that have hampered its efforts to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

“The United States’ cruel and unilateral sanctions against Iran constitute a clear violation of Security Council Resolution 2231, and the United States must therefore be held accountable by the international community,” said Iran’s deputy foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi.

Published in Dawn, April 24th, 2020

US Iran Rift
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Get smart

Get smart

Fahd Husain
Armed to the teeth with testing kits, smart teams of people will fan out across the country and start testing...

Editorial

April 25, 2020

Financing risk

IT is a sign of how the world has been turned upside down when a credit risk monitoring service like Moody’s first...
April 25, 2020

Ramazan prices

WITH the arrival of the fasting month of Ramazan, many a greedy trader in this country will be licking his lips at...
April 25, 2020

Criminalising match-fixing

THE Pakistan Cricket Board’s plans to criminalise match-fixing has been widely hailed. The menace took root in...
Updated April 24, 2020

Stark warning

We are on a knife edge. Listen to the experts.
April 24, 2020

The primary dilemma

EVEN in more ‘normal’ times the state of education in this country has left a lot to be desired. But now, with...
April 24, 2020

Medicine shortage

PARTS of the country, especially Sindh and KP, are reported to be facing a shortage of a number of life-saving...