DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 24, 2020

Sindh restricts Tara­weeh prayers in mosques to 3-5 persons after doctors' warning

Dawn.comUpdated April 24, 2020

Email

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah made the announcement in a video message. — DawnNewsTV
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah made the announcement in a video message. — DawnNewsTV

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah announced late on Thursday night that the evening Taraweeh prayers during the holy month of Ramazan will be restricted to 3-5 persons and the rest of the people will have to offer the prayers at home to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

In a video message, Shah said this "very difficult" decision was taken after consultation with doctors and President Arif Alvi, who last Saturday had announced after meeting ulema that congregational and Taraweeh prayers would be held in mosques during Ramazan while adhering to certain precautionary measures.

He said doctors at a press conference on Wednesday had cautioned that frontline healthcare workers will be helpless against the rapid spread of Covid-19 if large gatherings including congregational prayers are not stopped. Doctors from the Pakistan Medical Association in Punjab expressed similar concerns earlier on Thursday.

Following this, Shah said, he sought guidance from President Alvi, who said that the federal government's decision to allow congregational prayers is "not completely firm" and can be altered according to the prevailing conditions.

Related: Ulema's responsibility to ensure SOPs for prayer congregations are followed: PM Imran

He also referenced a tweet by the president, in which Alvi clarified some provisos regarding the agreement reached with the ulema.

One of the points shared by Alvi read: "At any time if it is felt by any government whether federal or provincial that the SOPs are not being followed or the situation of coronavirus is getting bad or will get bad, it may change its policy, and by this agreement the onus to take such decisions, which the ulema will support, lies with the government/s."

Meanwhile, doctors informed the Sindh government that the next 10-15 days could be "very difficult" in the fight against the virus, Shah revealed.

He said it was subsequently decided that the lockdown that has been taking place on Fridays between 12pm and 3pm for the last four weeks will continue, and only 3-5 people from the mosque administration will be allowed to offer Taraweeh prayers in mosques, like Friday prayers.

Shah urged the ulema to cooperate with the government, saying it does not wish to see the healthcare system "collapse".

He clarified that his government's decision to restrict Taraweeh prayers does not deviate from the agreement reached with the ulema, and involves consultation with the president.

On Saturday, President Alvi had announced that neither the state machinery nor clerics would stop citizens from visiting mosques as the government accepted almost all demands of the clerics related to the holding of Friday, Tara­weeh and daily congregational prayers with the condition of social distancing and other precautionary measures.

However, days later a group of senior doctors in Pakistan and abroad wrote a letter to the government, urging it to review its decision to allow congregational prayers.

They later reiterated their concerns at a press conference in Karachi, warning authorities that introducing relaxations in the lockdown will cause a spike in Covid-19 cases that would in turn cripple the country's already fragile healthcare system. They regretted that the strict lockdown in Sindh, which was enforced by the provincial government effectively earlier, had "now become a joke just like in the rest of the country".

On Thursday, doctors of the Pakistan Medical Association urged the government and state institutions — particularly the chief justice of Pakistan, who has initiated suo motu proceedings regarding measures taken to curb the pandemic — to review its decision regarding collective prayers in mosques.

Stressing the importance of taking strict measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, PMA President Dr Ashraf Nizami – who was speaking alongside other senior doctors from the body at a news conference in Lahore – urged authorities "not to push the country into a test it is not prepared for".

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (55)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Tanit
Apr 24, 2020 01:32am
He proves that he can take decision and not someone like other who is reluctant to take own decision.
Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Apr 24, 2020 01:35am
Good wise decision. If still these namazee don't listen then Government should not be liable.
Recommend 0
ratan bhai
Apr 24, 2020 01:36am
Murad for next PM, much better than IK
Recommend 0
Click
Apr 24, 2020 02:03am
Other provinces should follow suit before its too late.
Recommend 0
Rao Abdul Uzair Khan
Apr 24, 2020 02:10am
Thanks
Recommend 0
Dilip Kumar Peshwarwala
Apr 24, 2020 02:11am
Excellent decision.... CM Sindh a a true leader in crisis.
Recommend 0
Ali Mitha
Apr 24, 2020 02:12am
Congratulations CM Sindh you have done a great job. Thank you so much for executing the much needed decision
Recommend 0
haris
Apr 24, 2020 02:18am
PM take a stand and follow what the front line solders (Doctors) are saying.
Recommend 0
Danish
Apr 24, 2020 02:21am
Mullahs will not be happy by this decision. They might start protesting on roads and create more damage to public.
Recommend 0
KHK
Apr 24, 2020 02:23am
Sindh is leader.
Recommend 0
Asad
Apr 24, 2020 02:27am
Good decision. Pakistan get out of this if Taraveeh and other congregational prayers are done at home. This thing can go away maybe in three months time.
Recommend 0
Abdul Wahab
Apr 24, 2020 02:30am
Very good decision by CM sahab. Soon other provinces will follow it.
Recommend 0
Aamir
Apr 24, 2020 02:30am
Now people would would rebel and they would not follow the SOP's established and if they stop people this will create anarchy and chaos as this is ramadan people will come out.
Recommend 0
Jk
Apr 24, 2020 02:34am
Do this people watch world news. We been stuck at home since mid March. Biggest economy of the world is totally shut down to prevent spread. These politicians are so afraid of Mullahs that they would rather let people die then go against them.
Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Apr 24, 2020 02:49am
I salute you for your boldness, the question is how are you going to monitor and implement these guidelines. It's not a hidden secrete that people listens to Mullahs more than police or government. Would your give law enforcement unfettered authority to arrest any violators irrespective of their status in any form. Lets assure that we are so accustomed to distrusting government and law enforcement . We need to make it clear to everyone that nobody is above law. Once a person is arrested then law will take its course and nobody will interfere with it
Recommend 0
Jinnah
Apr 24, 2020 02:56am
Good decision, hope the rest of the country follows.
Recommend 0
Ravi Vancouver
Apr 24, 2020 03:27am
Wise decision by Sindh government in Pakistan. All provinces should follow same for protection of all from Covid-19 attack.
Recommend 0
Yasir
Apr 24, 2020 03:29am
An excellent decision by Sindh government.
Recommend 0
Naseem Austin
Apr 24, 2020 03:38am
It is encouraging to see that PPP officials are sincerely working for the benefit and protection of life of its citizens.
Recommend 0
R. S. Menon
Apr 24, 2020 03:38am
I K Niazi should rise up to the occasion and ban on congregational Taraweeh prayers in the whole country. Bin Qasim's successors are not more Islamic than the Riyaset a Medina people. R.S. Menon, Gurgaon
Recommend 0
m:ahmed
Apr 24, 2020 03:43am
"Germany risks squandering the gains it has made in slowing down the spread of the novel coronavirus if the country opens up too quickly." The country is "still at the beginning" of the coronavirus crisis and will have to live with the virus for a long time. Nobody likes to hear this but it is the truth. We are not living through the final phase of this crisis. "Let us not squander what we have achieved and risk a setback,"( German Chancellor Angela Merkel ). **There was still a long way to go to defeat the virus, with most countries still in the early stages of dealing with the pandemic." (WHO ) *** This is long battle against the evil virus... It need patience,vigilance,hard work,sacrifice, discipline,unity and faith for some period of time... Once we win this 'first round' against the evil virus- it will be easy to win second round also... then it will pave the way to our normal life...
Recommend 0
Ahmad KA
Apr 24, 2020 03:49am
A very sensible and prudent decision indeed.
Recommend 0
Taj Ahmad
Apr 24, 2020 03:58am
Every Pakistani must follow the guidelines set by health officials and stay home, keep 6 feet distance and use face mask cover your mouth and nose when walk outside, pray at home, help our hospital workers to focus on their job to treat COVID-19 patients.
Recommend 0
Sane Voice
Apr 24, 2020 04:04am
Clearly Sindh is going in the opposite direction to the federal government. Their hardline stand is needed during the pandemic. But having inconsistent policies across provinces will cause more problems and will really not slow down the spread.
Recommend 0
Sane Voice
Apr 24, 2020 04:13am
Stuck between a rock and a hard place. Not agreeing to the mullahs may lead to ano Lal Masjid which you can't afford right now. Agreeing to the mullahs will lead to health crisis. This is where an able administrator unlike PMIK would found a middle ground.
Recommend 0
Rahim Khan
Apr 24, 2020 04:30am
Why was this thought of opening masjids given an option in the first place?
Recommend 0
Syed Ali
Apr 24, 2020 04:42am
Good timely decision, thank you Chief Minister, Please ensure its hundred percent implementation.
Recommend 0
Shakil Ahmed
Apr 24, 2020 04:52am
Dear Intellectual & Civel Society, Crovid-19 is most unusual Epidemic, please appreciate measurements being taken by the government. Do not criticize the shortcomings. All resourcefuls must rush to needy families. Never ever be part and prcel of high desperation being spread by the fools who are in large numbers in this unlucky uneducated country, Stay Blessed!
Recommend 0
Jamwal
Apr 24, 2020 05:05am
Safety of human lives is the primary responsibility of the state n it must be ensured without bothering about any extra constitutional pressure from outside state domain. Pls follow the guidelines of doctors n act accordingly. Death has no concessions for any one whether who is religious or not.
Recommend 0
atta rehman
Apr 24, 2020 05:08am
This is interesting that provincial government is doing this when prime minister thinks about smart lock town, track and trace, president is getting fatwas from Egypt, and Ulemas are announcing and doing there own press conferences. So East, west,north and south; so confusing like real Pakistan where no one knows who is in charge
Recommend 0
Suchbaath
Apr 24, 2020 05:23am
Great CM Murad sahab you decision is in line with all Leading Ulemas in the Islamic world. Hope our Pakistani Ulema will back you, as they follows other Ulema’s of the Muslim world of their’s Fiqh too.
Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Apr 24, 2020 05:31am
Taraweeh Prayers for 3-5 people? How are you going to enforce that ? Political gimmick
Recommend 0
Nk
Apr 24, 2020 05:41am
Why 2-3 person even.?
Recommend 0
Manzer
Apr 24, 2020 05:49am
I salute your courage and concern for the common man. Keep the factories closed too and make sure everyone follows social distancing.
Recommend 0
Ahmed ismail
Apr 24, 2020 05:54am
I think it's s4nsible and bold decision. I m not a fan of CM but credit is to be given for boldness. Of coz the mullahs won't like it. But it will be appreciated by majority. After all all Muslim countries have prohobited or restricted. Unfortunate part if our ulema always raised ummah slogan but when it comes to side with rest of Muslim countries they want to take solo flight
Recommend 0
Kamal
Apr 24, 2020 06:03am
Right decision. I really appreciate this decision of Murad Ali shah.
Recommend 0
ZZQ
Apr 24, 2020 06:09am
A good decision indeed. Govt jas to play its role of enforcing isolation as it cant expect masses to follow any SOPs. Yet it also has to ensure that basic necessities are available across to all. The daily wagers and the white caller affected who cannot spread hands to seek assistance. Likewise, kindly ensure across Sindh as lockdown is seen only in Khi.
Recommend 0
deva
Apr 24, 2020 06:54am
decision based on science and practical scenario. very good. flatning covid impact is only solution
Recommend 0
Saba
Apr 24, 2020 06:56am
Good decision
Recommend 0
Baba
Apr 24, 2020 07:08am
A bold step to decide such decisions needs courage and Murad Ali Shah has exibited it and rest of the provinces and Federation must follow.
Recommend 0
Jamil Soomro, New York City
Apr 24, 2020 07:18am
These are extraordinary times and the killer Coronavirus has arrived with full force in Pakistan requiring extraordinary action which the CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah has proven that he is quite capable of implementing it.
Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Apr 24, 2020 07:20am
CM wasting his and others' time, we have brainless Mullahs who won't listen.
Recommend 0
dAANISH
Apr 24, 2020 07:20am
those people who never prayed making decision, let them pray, why are you so ignorant.
Recommend 0
Nisar
Apr 24, 2020 07:42am
Bravo CM Sindh. You have taken a wise and brave decision. You continue to prove your leadership. You are our next PM.
Recommend 0
Just Saying
Apr 24, 2020 07:53am
Today he stands taller than any other politician in Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Justice
Apr 24, 2020 07:56am
Good job Murad. IK should follow him..
Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
Apr 24, 2020 07:57am
@Jamil Soomro, New York City, Mr. Jamil Soomro, New York City, Are all deaths related to coronavirus in the world? Before coronavirus there were more deaths. Mr. Syed Murad Ali Shah or ABC are making panic. What about the corruptions done and are being done by Mr. Syed Murad Ali Shah and others of the most corrupt regional political party PPP? Preserving silence.
Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
Apr 24, 2020 07:59am
@ratan bhai, Mr. ratan bhai,, Why not? Mr. Syed Murad Ali Shah - after Mr. Narendra Modi next prime minister of India.
Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
Apr 24, 2020 08:01am
@dAANISH, Mr. dAANISH, Valid point.
Recommend 0
MAJID BURFAT
Apr 24, 2020 08:01am
Customerily, the CM Sindh has shown prudence and thoughtfulness and decided to adopt a pregmatic approach as regards on going lockdown. The doctors across the country have shown their concerns about the relaxations in the lockdown and congregational prayers. They are urging the government and the CJP to review decision in this respect keeping in view the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic with clear warning that the anticipated spike thereof would incapacitate the country's already delicate health system. The death toll and exponential rise in infected cases call for more lockdown to avoid the spread of virus. Experts and especially the officials of WHO are of view that the next 10 to 15 days could be very difficult in the fight against the virus. Besides, whatever COVID-19 facilities available in the country are at their maximum capacity at a time when the pandemic has not even peaked.Thus, doctors have also become more sparing with this state of affairs. "ALL IS WELL THAT ENDS WELL."
Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
Apr 24, 2020 08:05am
@KHK, Mr. KHK, " Sindh is leader ". Definitely and without any doubt because of corruptions and crimes by the most corrupt regional political party PPP for more than four decades. Sindh is the worst province in each and every field in Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Dilshad
Apr 24, 2020 08:11am
@Tanit, at least we have 1 person with spine who can take right decisions with authority. Rest all incompetent, self centered and confused.
Recommend 0
Saea
Apr 24, 2020 08:59am
Come on dude. Close down the mosques.
Recommend 0
Syed Ahmed
Apr 24, 2020 09:24am
Luv that at least someone makes bold decision
Recommend 0
Kashif abid
Apr 24, 2020 09:28am
@ratan bhai, NOT as long as his mentor is Zardari!
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

April 24, 2020

Stark warning

THERE is palpable alarm among Pakistan’s medical community, a sense of foreboding that the country could be on the...
April 24, 2020

The primary dilemma

EVEN in more ‘normal’ times the state of education in this country has left a lot to be desired. But now, with...
April 24, 2020

Medicine shortage

PARTS of the country, especially Sindh and KP, are reported to be facing a shortage of a number of life-saving...
Updated April 23, 2020

Reverse the decision

For the sake of public health, both the state and ulema need to reverse the decision on congregational prayers.
April 23, 2020

Virtual parliament

ON the face of it, the opposition has given cogent reasons for rejecting a government plan to hold the next session...
April 23, 2020

Left to suffer

THE Covid-19 pandemic has created a serious dilemma for outpatient departments at public hospitals. These ...