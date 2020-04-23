DAWN.COM

Ulema's responsibility to ensure SOPs for prayer congregations are followed: PM Imran

Dawn.comUpdated April 23, 2020

Prime Minister Imran Khan talks to journalists during an Ehsaas programme telethon for Covid-19 relief. — DawnNewsTV
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that after the government conditionally allowed congregational prayers in mosques, it was now the responsibility of ulema to ensure the people follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for collective prayers.

His comments come amid increasingly urgent appeals from doctors who have asked the government to reconsider its decision to allow congregational prayers.

Talking to journalists during the Prime Minister's Ehsaas Telethon, which was held to raise funds for Covid-19 relief, Prime Minister Imran said the government had initially tried to convince people to pray at their homes but it later became clear that people would go to mosques during Ramazan "no matter what we do".

"I know my nation. I knew people had to come out [to pray] during Ramazan," he said.

Editorial: Pakistan cannot afford to take a chance by reopening mosques at this juncture

Once this was confirmed, he continued, the government decided to allow people to visit mosques but with certain conditions. He said it was also made clear at the time that the mosques would be closed if people violated the SOPs agreed between the government and ulema.

"It is now the responsibility of the ulema who gave us guarantees" to ensure the precautions are observed, the premier said.

Nevertheless, he stressed that people should pray in their homes and stay indoors during Ramazan. He also said doctors across the country were justified in demanding a strict and complete lockdown because they are on the frontlines of the battle against the coronavirus.

But he said the government had to show flexibility when ulema argued that mosques could be allowed to open with SOPs just as some other sectors, such as the construction industry, were opened with orders to follow certain SOPs.

Prime Minister Imran said that instead of issuing orders that lead to people being "beaten up and jailed" for coming out of their homes, "we as a responsible nation should place the onus on the public."

In addition, he said, the government had the option of imposing a "smart lockdown" in areas where people are not following the SOPs for congregational prayers.

Speaking during the telethon, renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel advised people to "stay away from mosques if going there can lead to the spread of [coronavirus]".

He urged people to "follow all preventive guidelines", noting that the protection of one's own life is also part of Islam.

'Indefinite lockdown' ruled out

While ruling out an "indefinite lockdown", the prime minister regretted that decisions throughout Pakistan's history were taken for a small elite class.

He said any decisions about a sweeping lockdown should not be taken without thinking how the poor will cope with the restrictions.

Prime Minister Imran asked people to visit low-income areas and katchi abadis in Islamabad and Karachi and see for themselves how long the residents of these areas, who live in overcrowded neighbourhoods, could be kept under a lockdown.

Answering a question, he said the virus will spread even if a complete lockdown is imposed in the country. Citing an example, he said the disease had been contained in Singapore during its lockdown, but started to spread again once the restrictions were lifted.

The premier in his remarks urged citizens to practise social distancing, saying what differentiates the coronavirus from other viruses is that its rate of spread is "unprecedented".

He stressed that "no government can solve coronavirus [crisis] on its own", saying everyone would have to contribute to the efforts that will be needed to defeat the pandemic in the coming days.

Prime Minister Imran revealed that the government follows up with Pakistanis stranded abroad every day. "We are working hard to bring them back," he told journalists.

'Tracking and testing only way to reopen businesses'

Speaking about the government response to the health crisis, the prime minister reiterated that there is no "political interference" in the government's Ehsaas cash disbursement programme and the entire process is computerised.

He said that he did not start fundraising to help those affected by the lockdown until he "fixed the financial controls".

There has "never been such a transparent programme in the country's history", he added.

He revealed that the government is using a system for tracing suspected coronavirus cases provided by the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). "It was originally [meant to trace] terrorists but we're using it to tackle corona," the prime minister said.

He added that "tracking and testing is the only way to reopen businesses."

Asked whether the funds collected in the Prime Minister and Chief Justice of Pakistan Fund for Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dams could be diverted for Covid-19 relief, the prime minister replied: "The dam fund remains in its place. The Rs14 billion or so allocated for the dam will go that way."

Responding to another question on whether the budget would be affected by the coronavirus, he said that "tax collection will decrease, revenue will decrease." He added that it was important to support industries and the government would plan accordingly.

Prime Minister Imran also said the government will use deficit funding "if needed" to save the economy.

Former cricketers Javed Miandad, Waqar Younis and Wasim Akram, singer-actor Ali Zafar and actor Bushra Ansari also participated in the telethon through video call.

Akram observed that people have "become relaxed" about social distancing guidelines and urged them to "not treat the lockdown as a holiday".

Afia
Apr 23, 2020 07:17pm
Rule should be same for everyone. End the lockdown, onus should be on masses to keep social distancing
Recommend 0
Bhaarteey
Apr 23, 2020 07:19pm
Very good way to transfer own irresponsibility on Ulema's shoulder.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 23, 2020 07:35pm
The whole nation was glued to tv screens for last two hours with the noble leader leading the way. The whole nation is with you, dear Khan.
Recommend 0
Arif Godil
Apr 23, 2020 07:36pm
This is not practical. Even disciplined nations will fail. IK has responsibility to not pass on to the masses.
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Apr 23, 2020 07:38pm
Strict and complete lock-down is the only possible way out of the corona-crisis. That was how China controlled it.
Recommend 0
Hari
Apr 23, 2020 07:42pm
I feel IK should listen to doctors.
Recommend 0
Zaman
Apr 23, 2020 07:43pm
It cannot be the responsibility of the Clergy to implement SOP for congregation. The 20 point plan is impractical and we all know that it cannot be implemented. It is the responsibility of the Medical experts to present the guidelines for management and prevention of COVID 19. The Government should then implement these recommendations and it is the obligation of society to follow these recommendations. What is so difficult to understand here? How can you delegate the authority of implementation to the Ulema, who most likely have no comprehension of the gravity of the disease and the sophistication to strictly implement any recommendation. I never expected IK to make such poor and mindless decisions. The primary rule is Social Distancing ?. How many people are keeping a distance of 6 feet and how many are wearing masks and protective wear ? Once the Ulema infect each other, they will transmit it to their families and it will spread like wild fire!
Recommend 0
Shabbir
Apr 23, 2020 07:44pm
Yes, they have been very responsible throughout the history of Pakistan. What about the responsibility of the state ?
Recommend 0
Chris Dann
Apr 23, 2020 07:47pm
It is responsibility of government to ensure the compliance of SOPs. Will police not check mosques whether SOPs are being complied or otherwise?
Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Apr 23, 2020 07:56pm
Dear Mr. PM IK, Thank you for reiterating your commitment . The rules and laws mean nothing if repercussion are not spelled out clearly for the violators. There needs to be a clear plan to enforce it. I just read a news from one section of this country which is openly defying your order. what plan do you have for those violators. Thank you Sir.
Recommend 0
Zaman
Apr 23, 2020 08:05pm
Great leaders are recognized for making difficult decisions and making choices in the best interest of the Nation. They are not know for expediency! It is up to you to make the right choice. This will define your legacy!
Recommend 0
Amjad Durrani Engineer USA
Apr 23, 2020 08:15pm
What guarantee & on which paper it is written on? One hopes that it is not the same type which transpired in case of NS of being not worth the scrap of paper it was written on. Where is the writ of the govt? Isn’t it the constitutional responsibility of the govt. to ensure security & safety of the people? What action would be taken taken when such assurances given by Ulema are flouted? Who will ensure that police force supervising such a congregation to follow strict protocol of social distancing, is not subjected to rowdyism as had Happened recently in Karachi? Do we have a penal section under which such people & their collaborators including these ulema could be charged? Notwithstanding, the verbal assurances given by our ulema & acted upon by the govt. to allow such gatherings to go unhindered, which have been rightly objected by the professional doctors to be receipt of disastrous consequence, such shirking of responsibility by asking other for preventive measures is unpalatable.
Recommend 0
Bilal
Apr 23, 2020 08:16pm
What are you talking about IK? At the end of the day you will be held responsible for any disaster that could potentially happen due these mass gatherings. This man child Prime Minister is not as smart as we all might think.
Recommend 0
bobby
Apr 23, 2020 08:29pm
You certainly know your people IK. You just made your front line workers absolutely worthless and made this fight even more tougher. Perhaps the ulema can join the fight on the front rather than leading the prayers behind closed doors!!
Recommend 0
Green
Apr 23, 2020 08:41pm
Who is in charge?
Recommend 0
Anon
Apr 23, 2020 08:53pm
inshallah it will okay
Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Apr 23, 2020 09:45pm
A man of sincere heart, our PM IK is. His intentions are safety for all citizens. If Saudis have banned mosques then why we are not following them?
Recommend 0
Ash20
Apr 23, 2020 09:59pm
He does want to take any responsibility.
Recommend 0
Ash20
Apr 23, 2020 10:00pm
Surrender.
Recommend 0
Desi
Apr 23, 2020 10:06pm
It is unfortunate the after decades Pakistan got an honest PM, but he has miserably failed in all aspects of governing. Instead of taking strict action to curb the spread of COVID19, he is taking action to please the people.
Recommend 0
KAKA NOT FROM USA & CANADA
Apr 23, 2020 10:09pm
Lockdown is not there in Punjab & KP
Recommend 0
Nitin
Apr 23, 2020 10:12pm
What your responsibility sir then
Recommend 0
Jai Moolchandani
Apr 23, 2020 10:13pm
@Ahsan Gul, Than what all are saying since his independancial speech .
Recommend 0
ratan bhai
Apr 23, 2020 10:15pm
Zardari or NS are the only solution for Pak betterment, bring them back.
Recommend 0
Ash20
Apr 23, 2020 10:25pm
Doctors and nurses are also people and they can decide they want to stay home when government don’t care and not even providing enough and reasonable quality PPE.
Recommend 0
Srini
Apr 23, 2020 11:23pm
Good luck people.
Recommend 0
Observer
Apr 23, 2020 11:58pm
It is okay in Pakistan but not in India!
Recommend 0
Shariq Q
Apr 24, 2020 12:26am
Who is responsible for the safety and security of people?
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Apr 24, 2020 02:00am
Pakistan moves towards 'smart lockdown'. But a neighbouring PM doesn't know the meaning of it.
Recommend 0
Asif
Apr 24, 2020 02:23am
@Ahsan Gul, wake up from sleep his actions are not for safety of people rather its viceversa
Recommend 0
KHK
Apr 24, 2020 02:29am
PM canot (himself) tell people to follow SOP's he needs somebody else to enforce his orders. Week leader. sorry to say.
Recommend 0
Naeem Qureshi
Apr 24, 2020 03:09am
IK knows how illiterate Pakistani are and wouldn’t adhere to social distancing
Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
Apr 24, 2020 07:00am
@ratan bhai, Mr. ratan bhai, " Zardari or NS are the only solution for Pak betterment, bring them back " . Take Mr. Asif Ali Zardari and Mr. Nawaz Shareef to India for the solutions of the problems of Indians.
Recommend 0
fairplay
Apr 24, 2020 07:01am
@Afia, try this in the indian slums.
Recommend 0
illawarrior
Apr 24, 2020 07:21am
The government cannot control its population, so it now condones those who break the law? Around the globe, Christians stayed home for Easter. Jews stayed home for Passover. It is not too much to ask that Muslims do their part, and stay home for Ramazan
Recommend 0

