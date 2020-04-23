DAWN.COM

PMA urges govt, CJP to review decision on prayer congregations

Dawn.comApril 23, 2020

PMA President Dr Ashraf Nizami speaks to press along with other doctors.
PMA President Dr Ashraf Nizami speaks to press along with other doctors.

Doctors of the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) on Thursday urged the government and state institutions — particularly the chief justice of Pakistan, who has taken a suo motu notice regarding measures taken to curb the pandemic — to review its recent decision taken in consultation with ulema to allow congregational prayers in mosques.

Stressing the importance of taking strict measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, PMA President Dr Ashraf Nizami – who was speaking alongside other senior doctors from the body at a presser in Lahore – urged authorities "not to push the country into a test it is not prepared for".

"The rule they have made that there should be a six feet distance between worshippers; practically it's not possible. We appeal the government to review its decision and establish writ of the state."

Pointing towards the restrictions in place in Islam's holiest sites, Dr Nizami said:

"Our qibla is Kaaba and Masjid-i-Nabwi is most important for us. If there are rules being implemented there [...] and our religious scholars have also said that Taraweeh and prayers should not be offered in mosques.

"Your (government's) imprudent steps will not be good for us," he said, calling upon the country's leadership to exercise the "writ of the government".

"The decisions made by governments of Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Turkey, Malaysia and Indonesia as Muslim countries should also be adopted by Pakistan.

"All of us want to pray and worship in Ramazan but we should not do anything that would, God forbid, lead to an increase in our troubles," he said.

He pointed out that confirmed cases in Pakistan had already crossed the 10,000 mark even though the country's testing capacity was limited.

"I don't want to scare you, but I would like to inform you that the [cases] are not in thousands [...] the number is much higher. It would sound weird to hear that the number is [more than] 100,000 but it is definitely not less."

He clarified that the number was not "based on assumptions but on mathematics". He pointed out that research had shown around 80 per cent of patients did not show symptoms. The government, he said, had not examined individuals without symptoms. "If they are tested, the number of cases will be much higher," he claimed.

Dr Nizami called for the imposition of a "100pc lockdown policy", saying that the recent relaxations had led to an increase in cases across the country. The lockdown, he said, should also include restrictions on religious gatherings.

"We have always said that 'prevention is better than cure'. And in this case, it is a 1,000 times better to stay cautious.

"Remember: there is no cure for this virus. Even if Mr Trump, or anyone else, says they have found a cure, it is all chatter. There is no treatment for Covid-19," he warned.

"We are not economic experts, but as medical professionals, we believe that if there is life, there is opportunity. To say that we'll either die from the virus or from poverty is not right. This is a very negative trend."

Yesterday, senior doctors, in a press conference in Karachi, had also urged the government to review its decision to allow prayer congregations as it would lead to an "exponential growth" in the number of infections.

Earlier this week, a letter was written by senior doctors to ulema and government urging them to review the decision.

Comments (23)

Patriot
Apr 23, 2020 05:35pm
Agree with the medics. The government must heed the warning, otherwise, things will get out of control soon.
Recommend 0
Habiba
Apr 23, 2020 05:48pm
Really agree with the advice of medical professionals. Government must listen to it.
Recommend 0
Tanveer
Apr 23, 2020 06:00pm
PMA should focus on their job and not on politics or be the spokes person of some NGO’s. Let Government do their business, country can not remains in lockdown situation. Every one who will contract virus is not going to die. PMA’s main focus should be to educate the mass on social distancing and wearing masks.
Recommend 0
Tuk
Apr 23, 2020 06:11pm
Nothing will happen! This is the most incompetent govt of all times.
Recommend 0
m:ahmed
Apr 23, 2020 06:17pm
It is Better to Listen to Doctors first...
Recommend 0
Ahmad
Apr 23, 2020 06:44pm
@Tanveer, then all those who get sick by not listening to doctors must sign an affidavit to not go to The doctors for the Treatment.
Recommend 0
Saba
Apr 23, 2020 06:56pm
Many many people will be effected if they go to mosque to pray together. Please people pray at home and save yourself and others
Recommend 0
ON .
Apr 23, 2020 07:29pm
Even if 90% people agree, 10% will have the final word
Recommend 0
Zia
Apr 23, 2020 07:34pm
Look the distance they have maintained to appear in photo frame
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Apr 23, 2020 08:16pm
Don't understand the concern(s) of Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) if congregational prayers SOPs followed strictly.
Recommend 0
F Floor
Apr 23, 2020 08:45pm
Shouldn't the doctors be worried about why so many hospitals have closed the out patient emergency departments and other essential services?
Recommend 0
Basharat Inc Qamar
Apr 23, 2020 09:13pm
In the whole world, experts guide the government and government decide what to do based upon their advice.In Pakistan there is no such common sense. Here the Mullahs decide and govt and all political parties agree with them.
Recommend 0
Jacky
Apr 23, 2020 09:22pm
@Zia, with no masks on their face.
Recommend 0
Zainab
Apr 23, 2020 09:39pm
@Tanveer, you have no right to infect or kill the health professionals.People who are not taking precautions have no right to seek medical advice or care.Period.
Recommend 0
Zainab
Apr 23, 2020 09:41pm
@Basharat Inc Qamar, Because the government is not run by an educated man.All politicians are on the last rung of intellectual ladder.
Recommend 0
Jai Moolchandani
Apr 23, 2020 10:16pm
Sorry to say sir but invain your efforts are because statues never act.
Recommend 0
SiD
Apr 23, 2020 11:32pm
@Ahmad ... very well said! agree with you 100%
Recommend 0
S. Nasheed Ahmed
Apr 24, 2020 01:40am
Neither the man nor his master have any backbone.
Recommend 0
S. Nasheed Ahmed
Apr 24, 2020 01:50am
The Government must formulate & implement SOPs for private clinics urgently so that these clinics can opened because these are the primary / frontline medical treatment system for the citizenry.
Recommend 0
S. Nasheed Ahmed
Apr 24, 2020 02:02am
The self-styled scholars (ulema) will be held responsible if there is a rapid increase in confirmed cases & deaths.
Recommend 0
Aamir
Apr 24, 2020 02:29am
None of them ever went to masjid for prayers yet they want to close the masjid, if govt gives into the pressure then people would would rebel and they would not follow the SOP's established and if they stop people this will create anarchy and sindh would not be able to bring order
Recommend 0
Sami Khan
Apr 24, 2020 03:22am
Doctors are front line soldiers in this war against pandemic. Pakistan Govt must head to their advice.
Recommend 0
Laila
Apr 24, 2020 07:06am
The government listens to the mullahs only. Read the article on dawn aptly titled 'Govt accepts most demands of clerics'. The title gives it away. Convince the mullahs otherwise nothings gonna happen.
Recommend 0

