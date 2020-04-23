DAWN.COM

Pompeo maintains virus leaked out from lab, presses China to allow inspections

AFPUpdated April 23, 2020

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at a press briefing at the State Department in Washington, DC, on April 22, 2020. — AFP
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at a press briefing at the State Department in Washington, DC, on April 22, 2020. — AFP

United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday pressed China to allow inspectors into sensitive laboratories, voicing concern about their security amid the global Covid-19 pandemic.

Pompeo has refused to rule out that the deadly virus leaked out of a laboratory in the Chinese metropolis of Wuhan, a scenario strenuously denied by Beijing.

“You have to remember — these labs are still open inside of China these labs that contain complex pathogens that were being studied. It's not just the Wuhan Institute of Virology,” Pompeo told reporters.

“It's important that those materials are being handled in a safe and secure way such that there isn't accidental release,” Pompeo told reporters.

Pompeo cited the example of nuclear facilities, pointing to the rigorous global inspections to ensure safety.

He renewed concerns that China has not shared a sample of the initially detected virus, known scientifically as SARS-CoV-2.

“We still do not have a sample of the virus, nor has the world had access to the facilities or other locations where this virus may have originally originated inside of Wuhan,” Pompeo said.

Chinese authorities initially suppressed news of the deadly virus, including detaining a prominent whistleblower.

Chinese scientists have since said that they suspect that the virus emerged late last year in a Wuhan meat market that butchered exotic animals.

But questions immediately arose because of the presence nearby of the maximum-security virology lab, with senior US officials bringing into the mainstream what was initially an online conspiracy theory.

Critics say President Donald Trump is eager to deflect from blame over his own handling of the pandemic, which has killed some 45,000 people in the US, more than any other country.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 23, 2020 01:31pm
Amid the fastly growing and rapidly expanding coronavirus pandemic, what else can the Butler # two of racist and liar Donald Trump say at this crucial juncture in time and history to make his boss hale, hearty and happy?
Recommend 0
Tahir Raouf
Apr 23, 2020 01:32pm
Looking for scapegoat. It will be better if USA give access to their labs so that the world will know how much destructive biological weapons they have.
Recommend 0
Krishna Rao
Apr 23, 2020 01:34pm
World is suffering because of virus, fair investigation is must to avoid similar situation in future catastrophe
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Apr 23, 2020 01:36pm
Last week China raises Coronavirus death toll numbers by 50% in Wuhan city ---- Chinese government is covering-up Coronavirus outbreak reasons.
Recommend 0
Kumar(Varanasi)
Apr 23, 2020 01:38pm
It is true.
Recommend 0
Voice OF Reason
Apr 23, 2020 01:44pm
Scientists, governments and the World Health Organization have rebutted the notion that the novel coronavirus that caused COVID-19 originated in a Wuhan lab. Let us forget what WHO says and reason with reasons: 1. Dennis Carroll, a renowned US infectious disease expert and former director of the US Agency for International Development's Emerging Threats Division, dismissed on Tuesday the belief that the virus came from a lab."Everything, everything points to this being not only a natural virus, but its introduction into the human population was not by way of a laboratory," he told CNN's Christiane Amanpour. ( contd.....)
Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Apr 23, 2020 01:45pm
US is the only super power of the world. US is demanding inspection of Wauhan labs. If China refuses to get those labs inspected, will US be able to isolate China. The way Iran is isolated or China suffer more than 50 years ago. Since than alot of water has passed under the bridges.
Recommend 0
Voice OF Reason
Apr 23, 2020 01:46pm
Contd.... 2. French officials said on Friday that there is no evidence of a link between the virus and the work of a virology lab in Wuhan."We would like to make it clear that there is to this day no factual evidence corroborating the information recently circulating in the United States press that establishes a link between the origins of COVID-19 and the work of the P4 laboratory of Wuhan, China," an unnamed official at President Emmanuel Macron's office said, according to television network France 24. Contd.....
Recommend 0
Voice OF Reason
Apr 23, 2020 01:47pm
Contd.... 3. Anthony Fauci, director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, also rejected the theory that the virus was created in and escaped from a Chinese lab.”There was a study recently that we can make available to you, where a group of highly qualified evolutionary virologists looked at the sequences there and the sequences in bats as they evolve. And the mutations that it took to get to the point where it is now is totally consistent with a jump of a species from an animal to a human," Fauci said at a daily briefing on Friday.
Recommend 0
Hu Zhi Yuan Dr.
Apr 23, 2020 01:49pm
China has decided to donate another $30 million to the World Health Organization for containing COVID-19 and supporting developing countries in improving their health systems, Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang announced on Thursday.China has previously donated $20 million to the WHO for tackling the pandemic.
Recommend 0
Ahmad
Apr 23, 2020 02:08pm
For one thing it seems to be a very strange coincidence. There may be many live wild life meat markets in the world. However,Covid-19 jumps from an animal to human in a city where a wild animals meat market exists in close proximity to a virology institute.
Recommend 0
Anand
Apr 23, 2020 02:14pm
But it did come out of Wuhan, lab or the market.
Recommend 0
Np
Apr 23, 2020 02:15pm
What does he think. China must have cleaned up the lab by now. Don't underestimate China's capabilities and will power to be on top at any cost, including those of their own expendable citizens.
Recommend 0
Himanshu M
Apr 23, 2020 02:15pm
100% made in China.
Recommend 0
Javed
Apr 23, 2020 02:15pm
The US is mistaken to assume China a serf state.
Recommend 0
Kalyani
Apr 23, 2020 02:16pm
Whatever, but its Chinese made virus.
Recommend 0
RationalBabu
Apr 23, 2020 02:17pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, can you not make your point in simple England without constantly trying to impress other readers with your imagined proficiency in the language?
Recommend 0
SayNoToPlastics
Apr 23, 2020 02:17pm
We don't have a sample?! Then what are all the millions of positive corona tests detecting ?
Recommend 0
Joseph
Apr 23, 2020 02:17pm
China wont allow, because the lab where they use to store the viruses has been found to be broken, according to UK experts.
Recommend 0
Jai
Apr 23, 2020 02:18pm
In US pharmaceuticals, and health labs are monitored by FDA, but Wuhan lab hardly its monitored.
Recommend 0
Ritwick
Apr 23, 2020 02:20pm
Leaked out, sneaked out, its a Chinese virus.
Recommend 0
tahirqkhan
Apr 23, 2020 02:28pm
From past records it is not other countries but the great super power that is thoughtless to humanity. And even now, in a great crisis, it is pushing its own intrests.
Recommend 0
Tanit
Apr 23, 2020 02:39pm
@SayNoToPlastics, So you don't even know that virus can mutant but you bothered to comment here. What USA is asking is give sample of Patient ZERo so that sample can be tested if it came from lab after modification or it came from animals.
Recommend 0
Andherr Nagri
Apr 23, 2020 02:51pm
Laughable statement by the pompous Pompeo, why don't they open up their Labs first and let the World see what they are up to? Or they can try their luck in China, like they tried in Vietnam, Afghanistan and countless other countries. See what happens.
Recommend 0
alamgir
Apr 23, 2020 03:52pm
the Us has the cheek, i'm sure its lackeys will rush to support its babbling as always. what if the truth leads the way to the US labs?
Recommend 0
Sairbeen plus.
Apr 23, 2020 04:37pm
This is no time to game blames, why not cooperate and fight the virus, and endeavor to develop drug and vaccine soonest. We are near to solution, just fasten it. The German & UK scientists on lead, while China USA are runner ups. Trials are underway. Any moment good news could pour in.
Recommend 0
Sameer
Apr 23, 2020 04:59pm
@Krishna Rao, and all antibiotic manufacturing should be shutdown in India to prevent post antibiotic resistant strains from attacking the human population since there are absolutely no SOPs on how these meds are regulated.
Recommend 0
Adnan A
Apr 23, 2020 05:03pm
USA has the largest research facilities on viruses and I find this hard to believe that USA didn’t know about the existence of this virus.
Recommend 0
Gurliv
Apr 23, 2020 05:07pm
@Voice OF Reason, Courtesy Chinese State
Recommend 0
Virendra
Apr 23, 2020 05:24pm
This is true Corona started from China Wuhan lab. Chinese were earlier eating reptiles and bats, why Corona appears this time.
Recommend 0
John Cool
Apr 23, 2020 05:39pm
@Javed, And your point is?
Recommend 0
Cheeny Chua
Apr 23, 2020 05:45pm
And now the Chinese are looking for ‘subjects’ to test vaccine. Criteria is an indebted country, so reliant that it has no choice. Also one whose leader will readily sacrifice own people for a few dollars more!
Recommend 0
Stanley Fernandes
Apr 23, 2020 06:30pm
Yes China won't allow anybody to inspect Shameful on Chinese part
Recommend 0
Naan Thamizhan
Apr 23, 2020 06:44pm
@Tahir Raouf, Interesting! But the virus spread from China. Not US.
Recommend 0
AK
Apr 23, 2020 06:57pm
US has suffered maximunm loss of lives. China must allow inspection of secrete labs.
Recommend 0
Hu Zhi Yuan Dr.
Apr 23, 2020 07:01pm
@Naan Thamizhan, Are you really sure ?
Recommend 0
Winsome
Apr 23, 2020 07:36pm
It's true.
Recommend 0
LgbtqX
Apr 23, 2020 08:27pm
The world knows.
Recommend 0
Vijay
Apr 23, 2020 08:33pm
What's wrong with inspections if China has nothing to hide ?
Recommend 0
Indian
Apr 23, 2020 08:35pm
@Hu Zhi Yuan Dr., USA has stopped $500 Million to WHO. What can Chinese $50 million do?? Pay wages for ONE MONTH??
Recommend 0
Hu Zhi Yuan Dr.
Apr 23, 2020 09:15pm
WHO is combating two pandemics. "We have the pandemic with the virus, but we are also combating 'infodemic'. And when you have a new virus, like this one, it is to be expected that a lot of spurious theories about the origin of the virus be relayed."
Recommend 0
Really
Apr 23, 2020 09:40pm
@Sameer, No SOPs? Where did you come up with that? These drugs are on Schedule H means they can only be made available on doctor’s prescription and are to be used as advised by the doctor. They cannot be used as self medication.
Recommend 0
Hu Zhi Yuan Dr.
Apr 23, 2020 10:15pm
@Indian, And how “India” has any relevance in this matter ?
Recommend 0
Anil
Apr 23, 2020 10:40pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, sir with all due respect to you and your profession, when whole world is supporting an investigation, what is the issue with China to not accept for it. If the vaccine is not found in 2-3 months, can you imagine the loss of human life across the world. BTW, I am not a supporter of Trump..
Recommend 0
Alla Bux
Apr 24, 2020 12:30am
I agree with him 100%.
Recommend 0

