DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 24, 2020

US vaccine expert says he was removed for opposing Trump-backed chloroquine

AFPApril 23, 2020

Email

Dr Rick Bright said he was removed as director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority and moved to a lesser position in the National Institutes of Health. — Photo courtesy ASPR Twitter
Dr Rick Bright said he was removed as director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority and moved to a lesser position in the National Institutes of Health. — Photo courtesy ASPR Twitter

The head of the US agency in charge of developing a vaccine against coronavirus said on Wednesday that he was removed from his job for opposing the chloroquine treatment promoted by US President Donald Trump.

Dr Rick Bright said he was removed on Tuesday as director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, the government agency for developing and procuring treatments and vaccines, and moved to a lesser position in the National Institutes of Health.

"I believe this transfer was in response to my insistence that the government invest the billions of dollars allocated by Congress to address the Covid-19 pandemic into safe and scientifically vetted solutions, and not in drugs, vaccines and other technologies that lack scientific merit," he said in a statement to US media.

He said the move was a direct response to his resistance to "misguided directives" to support the use of malaria treatments chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine for coronavirus.

Those treatments, he said, were "promoted by the administration as a panacea," but "clearly lack scientific merit".

"While I am prepared to look at all options and to think 'outside the box' for effective treatments, I rightly resisted efforts to provide an unproven drug on demand to the American public."

Since mid-March Trump, backed by the conservative Fox News channel, has advocated for the use of chloroquine to treat Covid-19 infections, with scant evidence from studies of its safety or effectiveness.

Read: Doctors embrace drug touted by Trump for Covid-19, without hard evidence it works

Despite his own science advisors suggesting more study is needed, Trump repeatedly pushed for the drugs' use, claiming the treatment could be a "gift from God" to counter the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday the results of the largest study yet of hydroxychloroquine, funded by the US government, showed no benefit against the disease over standard care.

And in fact it showed use of hydroxychloroquine was associated with more deaths.

Bright said he would be asking the inspector general of the Department of Health and Human Services to investigate the Trump administration's politicisation of of the agency and its pressuring scientists to favor companies with political connections.

"Sidelining me in the middle of this pandemic and placing politics and cronyism ahead of science puts lives at risk and stunts national efforts to safely and effectively address this urgent public health crisis," he said.

Coronavirus
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (16)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fastrack
Apr 23, 2020 10:48am
Removal will be required when there is anti-trust. mis-trust and no-trust. Not all leaders are like IK. Kudos to our leader
Recommend 0
GULSHAN OMAR
Apr 23, 2020 10:49am
President Trump is, My Way Or Highway. Well done President.
Recommend 0
KAKA
Apr 23, 2020 11:07am
Welcome to Pakistan
Recommend 0
Akbar Ain
Apr 23, 2020 11:27am
Bogus
Recommend 0
Sukhera
Apr 23, 2020 11:47am
Dr Bright is one of the doctor who is very bright and competent. He does not accept any thing without scientific evidence. He resisted Trump,s position on the use of Hydroxycholoquine for the treatment of covid 19. The govt funded study for the use of Hydroxycholoquine failed to show any promise to treat Covid 19 patients which proved his point. He lost his job but never compromised or backed a drug which was not proven by science. Trump imported the anti malaria drug from India for millions of dollars to treat Covid 19 patients which proved to be a big mistake. India had banned the export to treat his own people but Modi approved the export of the drug after a retaliatory threat from Trump.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Apr 23, 2020 12:00pm
Trump policies are failing just like Modi's inane sudden total lock-down where many workers were stranded in the middle of nowhere!
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 23, 2020 12:23pm
Even amid rapidly expanding and fastly growing coronavirus pandemic, anybody and everybody having different conviction, view point, thought or approach than racist Trump and his corrupt cronies are immediately fired from their jobs in the United States of America.
Recommend 0
Imran khan (Mardan)
Apr 23, 2020 12:23pm
Narendara Modi humiliated in vain by a threatening phone call to release chloroquine drugs to the US. The 56 inch chested leader’s bravado came crushing flat down after one threat from Trump but all this still didn’t win any accolades for him. Modi should now request Trump to hand over all the chloroquine back to India so it can treat millions of poor Indians suffering from malaria as the drug is no good to the US anyway.
Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Apr 23, 2020 12:31pm
Donald Trump enjoy in hiring and firing people. He keeps no secret of his inner feelings.
Recommend 0
NACParis
Apr 23, 2020 01:23pm
This is not new with Trump as he has made more changes than any other President. Any body who criticize or fail to support him faces same consequences.
Recommend 0
ON .
Apr 23, 2020 02:05pm
@Fastrack, doesn't remove even corrupt ones
Recommend 0
aslam khan
Apr 23, 2020 02:22pm
Vaccine big money making business. Chloroquine super cheap drug in use for decades.
Recommend 0
vijay
Apr 23, 2020 07:00pm
Dr Rick Bright is right. The malaria treatments chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine for coronavirus is fatal. People with heart and lung issues die if given this malaria drug. We have found coronavirus attacks lungs and if someone has an existing condition then its fatal Politics have no place to tackle Coronovirus. The only country that tackled the Virus was CHina and its not willing to share data or the world refusing to believe China.
Recommend 0
jehengir khan
Apr 23, 2020 07:52pm
Use of hydroxy chloroquine is a big gamble with known side effect of damaging heart....with no proven drugs on hand to treat corona, what option does president Trump had ? Something is better than nothing....
Recommend 0
snowman
Apr 23, 2020 09:05pm
Many patients conditions have improved by use of Chloroquine and Trump's position is that your doctor should be allowed to prescribe. In short - there is no downside in using Chloroquine which has been properly prescribed/administered. Yes there are some in the Health bureaucracy that would prefer all virus treatments be thoroughly vetted but sometimes bending the rules makes sense. Chloroquine has been used in the USA for 40+ years without a single death.
Recommend 0
Sanjay Patil
Apr 23, 2020 11:41pm
Vaccine development needs long time and trials. Also vaccine is costly and HCQ is cheap medicine.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated April 23, 2020

Reverse the decision

For the sake of public health, both the state and ulema need to reverse the decision on congregational prayers.
April 23, 2020

Virtual parliament

ON the face of it, the opposition has given cogent reasons for rejecting a government plan to hold the next session...
April 23, 2020

Left to suffer

THE Covid-19 pandemic has created a serious dilemma for outpatient departments at public hospitals. These ...
April 22, 2020

Oil price crash

IT was indeed a startling development, even if it was for a fleeting moment. For one day, the price of oil in one of...
April 22, 2020

Cops infected by virus

THE police are, quite literally, on the front line of the battle against the coronavirus. Now the risks inherent in...