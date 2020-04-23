Army to help govt adopt ‘test, trace and quarantine’ strategy

ISLAMABAD: The army would aid civilian agencies in the implementation of the ‘Test, Trace and Quarantine’ (TTQ) strategy for containing the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa was on Wednesday briefed about the TTQ strategy during his visit to the National Command and Operation Centre — the nerve-centre for the national decision-making in the fight against novel coronavirus.

TTQ is “aimed at identifying disease spread, focused clusters/hotspots to enable targeted lockdowns and need-driven resource optimisation at all levels,” a press statement issued by ISPR on Gen Bajwa’s visit to NCOC said.

The strategy is being adopted as the country gradually moves towards ‘smart’ lockdown under which a hybrid model is being followed that entails continued social distancing, limited opening up of economy, targeted isolation of vulnerable communities, and continuous capacity-building of health sector.

The easing of the lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan on April 14.

Bajwa attends briefing at National Command and Control Centre

The TTQ strategy has been formulated to keep the spread of the disease in check while different sectors open up.

The TTQ strategy involves ramping up of testing, rapidly tracing the contacts of confirmed positive cases, and effective quarantining of positive and suspected cases. This is highly labour-intensive and requires use of technology, but is considered as a better option than shutting down the economy.

An official said TTQ would now drive the national Covid-19 strategy. The military would assist the civilian agencies with their expertise and technical prowess.

A pilot project of TTQ is currently under way and its full-scale application is expected in the next few days.

“Pakistan Army in collaboration with other national institutions should take all possible measures to bring comfort to the nation in these challenging times particularly during Ramazan,” Gen Bajwa was quoted as having said.

The army chief complimented the civil-military coordination at NCOC. He “emphasised the need for continued stratified risk assessment, managing trinity of health crisis, economic slide and psycho-social impact through efficient resource management,” the ISPR said.

One of the main objectives of NCOC, besides recommending policies backed by data to the government, was to promote harmony among the provinces and various national institutions, especially the civilian-military coordination.

Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar, who chairs NCOC, and the national coordinator Lt Gen Hamooduz Zaman have together driven the campaign while promoting cooperation among various component. “The tone and tenor of both of them is conciliatory, giving message of unity, consensus and harmony. Mr Umar has steered the whole effort with great political acumen and will while Gen Hamooduz Zaman has amplified the COAS vision of strengthening institutions and capacity building,” an official, who has been part of the NCOC proceedings, said.

Published in Dawn, April 23rd, 2020