DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 23, 2020

Trump assures PM of support amid pandemic

Anwar Iqbal | Baqir Sajjad SyedUpdated April 23, 2020

Email

Imran calls US president ahead of launching $595m funding appeal to the world. — AFP/File
Imran calls US president ahead of launching $595m funding appeal to the world. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD / WASHINGTON: The United States on Wednesday assured Pakistan of assistance in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and coping with its economic impact.

President Donald Trump “reassured US support to Pakistan in the efforts to combat Covid-19 including by making available ventilators as well as in the economic arena,” Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s call to President Trump.

The two leaders discussed the challenge of fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, mitigating its impact, and the implications of the disease for the global economy. They also discussed regional issues, including the progress on efforts for a political settlement of the conflict in Afghanistan, and Pakistan-US bilateral cooperation during the telephonic call.

“The leaders discussed developments in the global fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and agreed to continue working together on a coordinated response to defeat the virus and minimise its economic impact,” the White House said in a readout of the call.

Imran calls US president ahead of launching $595m funding appeal to the world

“The two leaders also discussed regional security and other bilateral issues,” it added.

After learning that Mr Khan had undergone test for coronavirus disease, President Trump offered to provide latest rapid testing machine for Covid-19 “to the Prime Minister”, the PMO said.

The PM made the call ahead of the launch of the $595 million funding appeal on Thursday. The funds, Pakistan government says, would be used for dealing with immediate and long-term impacts of the Covid-19 crisis on the health sector. Pakistan is expecting donor countries and multilateral organisations to make pledges against the appeal.

The US has already contributed more than $8 million to Pakistani efforts for stopping the spread of coronavirus and improving medical facilities for treatment of infected patients.

The IMF has provided $1.4 billion to Pakistan as Rapid Financing Instrument for addressing the economic impact of Covid-19. The IMF support is believed to have come through US backing. Mr Khan thanked President Trump for US support at the IMF and other fora. He told Mr Trump that the assistance from IMF and other multilateral fora would provide necessary fiscal space to Pakistan for mitigating the impact of the pandemic.

During the conversation, PM Khan also sympathised with Mr Trump and offered his condolences on the loss of precious lives in the US due to coronavirus.

Mr Khan explained the efforts being undertaken by his government to contain the virus spread and provide economic relief to people amid the lockdown. He said Pakistan was “facing a dual challenge of overcoming the pandemic and saving people, particularly the most vulnerable segments of the population, from hunger due to lockdown.” He also underlined the government’s decision to put together $8bn package to support the affected people and businesses.

In the regional context, Prime Minister Khan reiterated Pakistan’s steadfast support for a peaceful and stable Afghanistan and underscored the importance of political settlement of the dispute that is in its 19th year. The Prime Minister reaffirmed his support for facilitation of the Afghan peace process and highlighted the importance of next steps leading to the earliest commencement of Intra-Afghan negotiations.

Only last week US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad and Resolute Support Mission Commander Gen Austin Scott Miller had visited Pakistan to meet Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Bajwa for support in dealing with issues in the implementation of the US-Taliban agreement.

Published in Dawn, April 23rd, 2020

Coronavirus
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (8)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Simanjit Singh Mann
Apr 23, 2020 07:57am
Nothing from Iron Brother ?
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 23, 2020 08:23am
Excellent. There is a reason Pakistanis love their leader and Indians hate him.
Recommend 0
Anirudh
Apr 23, 2020 08:25am
Btw How is your all weather friend.?
Recommend 0
Gordon D. Walker
Apr 23, 2020 08:25am
Trump to the rescue... Gordon D. Walker Canada
Recommend 0
T-man
Apr 23, 2020 08:33am
Let the Indian hate begin.
Recommend 0
Asif RL
Apr 23, 2020 08:52am
Didn’t Trump thank IK for his supply of medicine?
Recommend 0
Desi dimag
Apr 23, 2020 09:57am
I have a doubt.
Recommend 0
Desi dimag
Apr 23, 2020 09:59am
Who called, PMIK or Trump?
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated April 23, 2020

Reverse the decision

For the sake of public health, both the state and ulema need to reverse the decision on congregational prayers.
April 23, 2020

Virtual parliament

ON the face of it, the opposition has given cogent reasons for rejecting a government plan to hold the next session...
April 23, 2020

Left to suffer

THE Covid-19 pandemic has created a serious dilemma for outpatient departments at public hospitals. These ...
April 22, 2020

Oil price crash

IT was indeed a startling development, even if it was for a fleeting moment. For one day, the price of oil in one of...
April 22, 2020

Cops infected by virus

THE police are, quite literally, on the front line of the battle against the coronavirus. Now the risks inherent in...