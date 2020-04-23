PPP terms state-ulema accord on congregational prayers ‘beyond logic’

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Peo­ples Party (PPP) on Wednesday expressed concern over the agreement rea­ched between the state and the ulema about opening up of mosques for daily congregational prayers and Taraweeh during Ramazan and termed it “confusing” and “beyond any logic”.

PPP’s central information secretary and MNA from Khairpur Dr Nafisa Shah in a statement declared that Prime Minister Imran Khan “will be held responsible if more lives are lost due to Covid-19 in the country”.

The statement came four days after ulema and the government agreed on a 20-point action plan at a national conference presided over by President Dr Arif Alvi, allowing daily congregational prayers and Taraweeh during Ramazan.

After the conference held at the Presi­dency recently, Dr Alvi annou­nced that neither the state machinery nor clerics would stop people from visiting mosques as almost all demands of clerics related for holding of Friday, Taraweeh and daily congregational prayers had been accepted with the condition of social distancing and other precautionary measures.

Govt urged to enforce ‘pray-at-home’ policy

To avoid overcrowding at mosques, it was decided that people would be encouraged to observe aitekaf at their homes while sehri and iftar would not be arranged in mosques.

The conference was held to reach a consensus and devise a plan for congregational prayers and Taraweeh during Ramazan amid tensions between the government and clerics over the ban on public gatherings to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The conference was attended by ulema belonging to Barelvi, Deobandi, Shia and Ahle Hadith schools of thought as well as the chief secretaries of four provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan through video link.

The clerics accepted implementation of precautionary measures in mosques to stop local transmission of coronavirus, but declined to take responsibility related to the enforcement of measures during Ramazan.

Later, Prime Minister Imran Khan also met a delegation of ulema and endorsed the agreement.

According to the last point of the plan, “the government could review and change any part of its policy on mosques during Ramazan if it felt these measures are not being followed or the rise in coronavirus cases is exponential”.

Dr Nafisa Shah said the PPP’s concern had been backed by members of the health community which had warned that this agreement would most certainly lead to an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases and deaths in the country.

“The PPP firmly believes that this decision has nothing to with religion and everything to do with political expediency. Islam preaches protection of humanity and this decision is likely to put the lives of people at risk at a time when a highly contagious and life-threatening virus is threatening human lives,” Dr Shah said.

The PPP leader was of the view that 20 points of the agreement were so extensive and complicated that no mosque was likely to follow them. Further, she said, there was no way the government had the means to regulate mosques.

Dr Shah suggested that the prime minister and the president needed to only look around the world to see how the Muslim countries in partnership with proactive ulema were containing the spread of the virus by stopping all gatherings and congregations.

“They need to look no further than Saudi Arabia, which has even cancelled Haj, and which has asked the Muslims to pray at home,” she said.

“For Muslims of the world, Kaaba is the House of God, and the Qibla for direction of our prayers. When Baitullah is itself closed for daily prayers, opening mosques by this government is beyond any logic or understanding,” she added.

Unfortunately, she said, the PTI government through “its mixed, double-minded, indecisive and wavering policies” had endangered the lives of citizens, especially health workers, by easing lockdowns and now allowing gatherings and congregations of people at mosques.

“We strongly urge the government to follow all the Muslim countries through a strictly enforced pray-at-home policy during Ramazan and proactively engage the ulema to protect our country and our people from the pandemic,” she demanded.

Dr Shah asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to end war against Sindh, alleging that he and his associates were inciting some quarters against the province.

“It is clear that the prime minister wanted to destroy all good work done by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah,” she claimed.

The PPP MNA said that the president, the prime minister and his ministers were playing a dangerous game. She added that on the one hand, Mr Khan said that the peak of the disease was to come in May and, on the other, stated that the lockdown was not a solution.

Meanwhile, talking to the media after a meeting between the prime minister and a delegation of religious scholars, Special Assistant to the PM on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that ulema had not only endorsed the prime minister’s strategy to combat the coronavirus pandemic but also assured him of their complete cooperation.

According to Dr Awan, the ulema appreciated the prime minister’s decision to reopen mosques during Ramazan, adding that they called his decision “Islam friendly” and “humanity friendly”.

Published in Dawn, April 23rd, 2020