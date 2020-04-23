DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 23, 2020

Karachi traders threaten to open markets from first of Ramazan

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated April 23, 2020

Email

President SITE Association of Industry Suleman Chawla has urged the Sindh government to convert current strict lockdown into a ‘smart lockdown’. — PPI/File
President SITE Association of Industry Suleman Chawla has urged the Sindh government to convert current strict lockdown into a ‘smart lockdown’. — PPI/File

KARACHI: Traders of the city, including president All City Tajir Ittehad (ACTI) Sharjeel Gopalani along with other trade bodies’ representatives, have announced opening of shops and markets in Karachi from first of Ramazan irrespective of finalisation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) by the Sindh government.

At a press conference at Timber Market on Wednesday, they recalled that trade bodies had first decided to open their shops and bazaars from April 15 but they delayed the opening on assurance from the Sindh government that SOPs would be sent to the federal government for approval in the next 48 hours.

They said when Sindh government could take decision on its own under 18th Amendment, why was it taking permission from the federal government for SOPs?

“We will open our trade whether SOPs are finalised or not,” general secretary, ACTI, Ahmed Shamsi said adding that Sindh government still has a day or two to issue SOPs.

President SITE Association of Industry Suleman Chawla has urged the Sindh government to convert current strict lockdown into a ‘smart lockdown’.

He said Karachi was being discriminated against, as only the metropolis remains under lockdown. Ramazan is approaching fast and this is the biggest sale season for business community and closure in these days means loss for the whole year, he added.

Published in Dawn, April 23rd, 2020

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (13)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Singer
Apr 23, 2020 11:32am
Very unfortunate that these traders are giving prominence to business over human life.
Recommend 0
Common
Apr 23, 2020 11:37am
There is a saying when the times are bad the brain stops functioning.
Recommend 0
Sandal khatrak
Apr 23, 2020 11:40am
Only Altaf bhai can fix this !
Recommend 0
Naushad Shamimul Haq Khan
Apr 23, 2020 11:55am
Sindh government should realise it is time to correct its flawed policy vis-a-vis lockdown. People associated with trade and transport sectors are literally on the verge of starvation. The government should immediately devise SOPs and allow transporters and traders to resume their business.
Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Apr 23, 2020 12:00pm
The time has come when traders and people will not listen to Sindh government any more and defy all the instructions. The police and rangers will not be able to do any thing, despite instructions from Sindh Government. How many people Sindh Government will put in jail when the courts are only hearing applications now-a-days of bail before arrest and bail after arrest.
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Apr 23, 2020 12:17pm
Traders and shopkeepers can not sustain an indefinite-period lockdown.
Recommend 0
Abdul Rehman
Apr 23, 2020 12:39pm
Sindh govt should take own decisions considering the province status rather than putting guns on federal government shoulder
Recommend 0
Phupha Tableeghi
Apr 23, 2020 12:44pm
Just open it.
Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Apr 23, 2020 12:54pm
Government should not use any force on traders to close down their shops. To get desired results government should ask these traders to file their income tax return. For this they will prefer to go on strike rather than opening their shops.
Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Apr 23, 2020 12:56pm
Six traders have already been sent on judicial remand for 14 days by the area magistrate. Other traders are protesting and have reached court road protesting against the lock down in the city. Let’s see what comes ahead.
Recommend 0
dubai
Apr 23, 2020 01:05pm
Greedy as usual!
Recommend 0
Hari
Apr 23, 2020 01:05pm
Essential goods must be allowed.
Recommend 0
Faketrack
Apr 23, 2020 01:12pm
Common sense is missing.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated April 23, 2020

Reverse the decision

For the sake of public health, both the state and ulema need to reverse the decision on congregational prayers.
April 23, 2020

Virtual parliament

ON the face of it, the opposition has given cogent reasons for rejecting a government plan to hold the next session...
April 23, 2020

Left to suffer

THE Covid-19 pandemic has created a serious dilemma for outpatient departments at public hospitals. These ...
April 22, 2020

Oil price crash

IT was indeed a startling development, even if it was for a fleeting moment. For one day, the price of oil in one of...
April 22, 2020

Cops infected by virus

THE police are, quite literally, on the front line of the battle against the coronavirus. Now the risks inherent in...