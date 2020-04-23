Chinese pharma offers to conduct clinical trials of Covid-19 vaccine in Pakistan

DAWN.COM

The Chinese firm noted that NIH has the necessary technical expertise and elements for conducting clinical trials on recruited participants. — AFP/File
A major Chinese pharmaceutical company has invited the National Institute of Health (NIH), Islamabad, to collaborate in conducting clinical trials of its recently developed inactivated vaccine for Covid-19 in Pakistan, it emerged on Wednesday.

The offer was made in a letter sent to NIH Executive Director Maj Gen Dr Aamer Ikram by the general manager of China Sinopharm International Corp., Li Can, who expressed the hope that "a successful clinical trial in Pakistan will make it one of [the] first few countries for the launch of a Covid-19 vaccine".

While confirming that he had received the letter on Wednesday, Dr Ikram told Dawn.com that although no action has so far been taken, the collaboration could be "a great thing for Pakistan".

"We want to increase the trend of clinical trials in the country. There are a number of laws before it can start; it has to be approved by the ethics committee, et al, but we will start when we get the clearance," he added.

Also read: Covid-19 vaccine tests show promise

According to Dr Ikram, the benefit from the clinical trials being held in Pakistan will be that if the vaccine proves to be successful, the country will be able to procure it on a high-priority basis.

NIH is an autonomous organisation that functions under the ministry of national health services.

The letter, a copy of which has been seen by Dawn.com, stated that Sinopharm is one of the first organisations to have led the development of a vaccine for the novel coronavirus. A state-owned enterprise, Sinopharm produces more than 80 per cent of the mandatory immunisation needs of China and played a leading role in fighting the Covid-19 crisis in the country.

"In the process we developed a lot of practical insights that we would like to share with you," reads the letter written to the NIH chief, noting that the two organisations have already been collaborating regarding vaccine development in Pakistan.

It said that regulatory authorities worldwide have initiated emergency protocols to facilitate clinical trials and early introduction of a Covid-19 vaccine. In China, Phase I and II of the clinical trials have been combined to speed up the process.

The Chinese pharma recommended that Pakistan adopt a similar approach through the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (Drap).

Endeavour of 'utmost importance'

It noted that the NIH has the necessary technical expertise and elements for conducting clinical trials on recruited participants through a nominated medical institution.

In order to achieve this, the letter proposed that Sinopharm, its representative HealthBee Projects Private Limited and the NIH enter into a tripartite memorandum of understanding (MoU) "urgently to plan and commence the implementation of these Phase I and II combined clinical trials".

Li Can noted that the signing of the agreement will enable Sinopharm to share "more detailed confidential information for approvals and planning".

While requesting NIH to facilitate the trials' approval by the health ministry and Drap, the company said it will "provide full support" in the provision of supporting documentation, distribution of trial-related funding, planning of logistics and submission of clinical trial dossier to Drap through HealthBee.

"We will work in close collaboration with [the] NIH clinical trial team during the processing for the success of the clinical trial as this endeavour is of utmost importance for our countries in accordance with the current pandemic situation," the communique added.

Mansur Ul Haque
Apr 23, 2020 01:16am
Are we going to accept their? What is the down side of this offer?
Recommend 0
Simanjit Singh Mann
Apr 23, 2020 01:22am
Looks as if a reaction to USA's offer of PPE and Money . Beware of the QUALITY . Google experience of Italy and Other countries .
Recommend 0
Simanjit Singh Mann
Apr 23, 2020 01:23am
Why can't they do Trials on their citizens. ? Trials on Pakistanis ?
Recommend 0
Justice
Apr 23, 2020 01:30am
Reliability of Chinese products, clinical research or anything they do are not top notch in the world.. Keep that in mind..
Recommend 0
Tom
Apr 23, 2020 01:32am
Don’t let Chinese to test blood they make all Pakistan population covid
Recommend 0
Imran A.
Apr 23, 2020 01:33am
Don't join them on this endeavor. They will use Pakistanis as test subjects for their experiments.
Recommend 0
Iqbal Malik
Apr 23, 2020 01:46am
No, no please. We want and wish "a successful clinical trial in China which will make it the first country who started the virus and the first country which launch of a Covid-19 vaccine". Pakistan, China friendship Zindabad.
Recommend 0
ratan bhai
Apr 23, 2020 01:47am
Better try on AJK people as most of them are untested and likely positive.
Recommend 0
Jumma
Apr 23, 2020 01:48am
Please agree. High to show some worth.
Recommend 0
Iqbal Malik
Apr 23, 2020 01:50am
We would like to present our all politicians for "a successful clinical trial in Pakistan which will make our country the one with out politicians". Chinese don't need to come here, we will send our politicians for all types of trials.
Recommend 0
ratan bhai
Apr 23, 2020 01:53am
Still belive China?
Recommend 0
Nabe
Apr 23, 2020 01:55am
Pakistani bloom is that cheap? Why they don’t trial first in China and if successful then phase2 in Pakistan
Recommend 0
No name
Apr 23, 2020 01:57am
Yes, experiment on the pakistanis
Recommend 0
Jinnah
Apr 23, 2020 01:58am
This could be an excellent opportunity for Pakistan with the help of China to bring a vaccine to market.
Recommend 0
Dr. Wani
Apr 23, 2020 02:02am
The vaccine could work. Chinese and Jews are allies and this vaccine is designed in the famous Weizmann institute in Israel.
Recommend 0
ratan bhai
Apr 23, 2020 02:04am
why in Pak why not in china?
Recommend 0
Sairbeen plus.
Apr 23, 2020 02:06am
No harm in conducting clinical trials with consent of volunteers. Hope such trials will bring remedies.
Recommend 0
Atif
Apr 23, 2020 02:09am
The NIH needs a better boss. I remember this guy saying corona isnt an issue with just 2% mortality.
Recommend 0
Kila
Apr 23, 2020 02:10am
yeah, allow them but ask them to pay for it...
Recommend 0
nemesis
Apr 23, 2020 02:26am
Iron brother found a testing ground.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 23, 2020 02:38am
Wonderful Pakistan and PMIK. Big praise for pandemic handling by WHO, promise of close medical and economic support by USA and already big help by China. The haters' pain is understandable.
Recommend 0
SATT
Apr 23, 2020 02:39am
So for Chinese friends meant laboratory testing.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 23, 2020 02:39am
Love you Pakistan. Salute to our beloved Khan. And yes, one more sad news for the thousands of brainwashed haters reading this.
Recommend 0
Idrees Raja
Apr 23, 2020 02:50am
Haters will hate and even talk rubbish about China
Recommend 0
Toni
Apr 23, 2020 02:57am
Trust matters, but look for NGO traitors within who may want to leak the trials and documentation to you know whoever is against China, Pakistan is just a bread crumb in the game of Geopolitics.
Recommend 0
desiExpert
Apr 23, 2020 03:00am
Want to use poor pakistani people as experimental
Recommend 0
Faran
Apr 23, 2020 03:03am
We should stop looking at China for every solution. They are unreliable and have vested interest in our country. World has awaken and suffering including us due to China's negligence and falsified corona data.
Recommend 0
Israr Ahmed
Apr 23, 2020 03:09am
We hope the trails are successful.
Recommend 0
Shahid
Apr 23, 2020 03:11am
Pakistan should go into it and in return ask for the provision to produce the vaccine in Pakistan too.
Recommend 0
Akram
Apr 23, 2020 03:17am
Thanks but no thanks
Recommend 0
Tara
Apr 23, 2020 03:20am
This is what the value of poor countries to China.
Recommend 0
Issak
Apr 23, 2020 03:41am
Yes they must be allowed to conduct a vaccination trials to avoid a major catastrophe of infections and deaths...China has always been a staunch friend of Pakistan and this offer is immensely a life saving measure.. Pakistani medical researchers will also benefit from this resulting in being able to contain any other disease outbreaks in future..
Recommend 0
Haroon
Apr 23, 2020 03:52am
Unfortunately, this would give rise to a 101 conspiracy theories in Pakistan.
Recommend 0
gabril
Apr 23, 2020 04:04am
This is a masterstroke move. Test the vaccine on Pakistanis and if they turn out to be safe start vaccinating people in China. China is the best at virology. Iron Brothers for life
Recommend 0
Faisal
Apr 23, 2020 04:04am
Great- let's do it ASAP!!
Recommend 0
Funney Khan
Apr 23, 2020 04:07am
Why can’t China conduct the vaccine trials back in China and if found to be effective, market it in Pakistan?
Recommend 0
White Horse
Apr 23, 2020 04:08am
Great news for Pakistan I think it's a good opportunity we can get high quality vaccine for on cost and if we succeed then we can export them.
Recommend 0
Siddharth chandigarh
Apr 23, 2020 04:10am
Pakistanis will be tested by their vaccine. Stay alive.
Recommend 0
Corona Beer
Apr 23, 2020 04:12am
Very friendly of the brotherly chinese govelment for thinking of Pakistanis. The brotherly chinese can further help Pakistan and the world by including sterilization with the wuhan virus vaccine.
Recommend 0
juju
Apr 23, 2020 04:15am
Make sure that this will not make you all sterile
Recommend 0
Logicalhuman
Apr 23, 2020 04:24am
Why should China do clinical trials in Pakistan?
Recommend 0
Fawad bhai
Apr 23, 2020 04:24am
Why does China need Pakistan in testing? They dont want to test on their own people? Something doesn't add up but hoping for the best
Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Apr 23, 2020 04:25am
What? Do you recall an outburst when European suggested for clinical trial in Africa.
Recommend 0
Simanjit Singh Mann
Apr 23, 2020 04:25am
@Israr Ahmed, They should Try it on their citizens first ?
Recommend 0
Ajmal
Apr 23, 2020 04:34am
Not a good idea to try Pakistanis as experimental subjects. No other country allows this type of trials
Recommend 0
American by Heart
Apr 23, 2020 04:41am
They the Chinese are making Pakistanis scapegoat for trialling the vaccine. China has the huge population why can’t they do the trial on their own masses? Careful these vaccine could bring other illness if it does not work.
Recommend 0
ACEGIKtime
Apr 23, 2020 04:47am
Life is cheap in Pakistan? Why not run trials on Chinese first,
Recommend 0
ABCD
Apr 23, 2020 04:52am
As a faithful iron brother, Pakistan should allow gladly.
Recommend 0
Abusalem
Apr 23, 2020 05:07am
China has so many people to test on
Recommend 0
M Qasim Saeed
Apr 23, 2020 05:10am
This is going to be a disaster. China is famous for its unethical practices. Why would they want to come here in Pakistan? And why are Pakistanis allowing them to do so? Who is going to monitor their ethics, trial data and its manipulation?
Recommend 0
Ga
Apr 23, 2020 05:12am
Did the Chinese try on themselves?
Recommend 0
Venkat
Apr 23, 2020 05:13am
Why in Pakistan?
Recommend 0
Javed
Apr 23, 2020 05:13am
How much are they paying NIH to recruit ‘volunteers’ from Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Chandra
Apr 23, 2020 05:35am
Why not clinical trials in China?
Recommend 0
Vivek Lahore
Apr 23, 2020 05:37am
Whole world stopped trusting china, except Pakistan
Recommend 0
Nk
Apr 23, 2020 05:40am
Are they also doing the clinical trials in their country?
Recommend 0
Atul
Apr 23, 2020 05:41am
Chinese vaccines are as dangerous as Chinese virus
Recommend 0
Srini
Apr 23, 2020 05:41am
Dear Pakistanis, china is using you for everything thing, why not try they in their own country? Even if it's successful, Pakistan gets the vaccine on priority but not free anyways.
Recommend 0
Khalistani
Apr 23, 2020 05:51am
Let's give it a try.
Recommend 0
Rajeev
Apr 23, 2020 05:55am
Thanks China for the offer.. Pakistan is soo lucky
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Apr 23, 2020 05:58am
Why are these trials on Pakistani citizens ? Who takes responsibility if something goes wrong ? Why doesn't the Chinese conduct these experiments on their own people first ?
Recommend 0
Aj
Apr 23, 2020 06:02am
China has always been kind and a great friend.
Recommend 0
Murad Mahal
Apr 23, 2020 06:09am
So why wait? Government does not have emergency plan? Or NIH is not confident? You have golden chance and NIH has not taken any steps. That is something to worry about. NIH received letter on Wednesday and Major is wondering what to do.
Recommend 0
ishar
Apr 23, 2020 06:14am
How can our Govt agree to this? Are we just for the purpose of experiments for Chinese companies, who if become successful in trial will make billions by selling these medicines, and if fail, we the pakistanis will die.
Recommend 0
Baazigar
Apr 23, 2020 06:15am
Clinical trials can be started in the country, if no other country comes forward for trials including China. It will immensely benefit the country, and nothing to lose.
Recommend 0
Omar
Apr 23, 2020 06:18am
Why they want to try it in Pakistan when the origin of virus is China and they still have many cases ?
Recommend 0
illawarrior
Apr 23, 2020 06:21am
Life is so cheap in Pakistan! Let the Chinese experiment on their own citizens!
Recommend 0
Nishant
Apr 23, 2020 06:22am
Why Pakistanis why not Chinese?
Recommend 0
Hu Zhi Yuan Dr.
Apr 23, 2020 06:24am
“You throw a peach to me,I give you a white jade for friendship.”
Recommend 0
Salman
Apr 23, 2020 06:25am
Very good news for Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Laeeq
Apr 23, 2020 06:25am
They have enough people to conduct these trials!
Recommend 0
KAKA
Apr 23, 2020 06:26am
As a brotherly country they have every right to do. Go Ahead
Recommend 0
KAKA
Apr 23, 2020 06:28am
Pakistan isn't like US and Europe filing law suit and demanding money from China for Virus. As a brotherly country they can go ahead
Recommend 0
stay home
Apr 23, 2020 06:31am
i think they need to start trails on animals. please FO and IK should think first. ...
Recommend 0
Abayzar
Apr 23, 2020 06:38am
Thanks but no, thanks.
Recommend 0
Indian view
Apr 23, 2020 06:45am
They want to experiment on Pakistan awam. They couldn’t get support in China
Recommend 0
Laila
Apr 23, 2020 06:47am
I see so we are your test bunnies. We'll that figures. How can we bite the hand that feeds us...
Recommend 0
Malay Sharma
Apr 23, 2020 06:50am
Is there a compensation for the people taking trial What if there are harmful effects Trial should be done on Chinese first Any way they will charge for vaccine after trials and sell at massive profit Just like old colonial days
Recommend 0
Bujji
Apr 23, 2020 06:54am
Offers? Exposing your population to risk and benefit from it is not an offer.
Recommend 0
victor sagar
Apr 23, 2020 06:55am
May be Chinese wants to treat you like experimental subjects. Be careful. Let Chinese to try this vaccine on their one and half billion people.
Recommend 0
Dan
Apr 23, 2020 06:56am
Great news and chance to further solidify strong bond between two iron-brothers. Technology sharing, transfer and joint projects are bedrock of strong, infinite relationship.
Recommend 0
Chinmay
Apr 23, 2020 06:56am
@Israr Ahmed, Why don't they trail in their own country? Trail mean not confirmed success but it involved risk of suffering or death.this is just another case of exploiting poor people as testing animals.
Recommend 0
Azim Khan
Apr 23, 2020 07:12am
This should not be allowed. We are not sure about their ethical practices. They haven't yet told the world transparently about the virus. Pakistanis can't be made scapegoats for their trials. Conduct it on Chinese people, not here please. If IK doesn't take a stand now, there will be a tsunami of people protesting against this and lead to any future collaborations with China. People won't be able to see them as friends anymore. Stop this now!
Recommend 0
Lost track
Apr 23, 2020 07:15am
Pakistanis options are Limited
Recommend 0
Mahen
Apr 23, 2020 07:15am
Scapegoats at free of cost
Recommend 0
Mahen
Apr 23, 2020 07:16am
Any deal with Iron brother??
Recommend 0
Mahen
Apr 23, 2020 07:16am
What else Pak can offer?
Recommend 0
Factory
Apr 23, 2020 07:20am
is that means African countries said no?
Recommend 0
Asalam 56
Apr 23, 2020 07:21am
@bhaRAT©, now you are talking like a true Indian. What had happened to you?
Recommend 0
IndranilM
Apr 23, 2020 07:23am
China must do trials on Wuhan residents, as there are many cases of Covid-19.
Recommend 0
Chirag
Apr 23, 2020 07:24am
Something fishy to conduct trials in Pakistan?
Recommend 0
Phupha Tableeghi
Apr 23, 2020 07:24am
Trial should be on Fawad Choudhary first. I think he is scientist and has better idea.
Recommend 0
Rinso
Apr 23, 2020 07:29am
Seems they are not confident to use it on Chinese...
Recommend 0
Dr Vikas Jamwal
Apr 23, 2020 07:39am
IK can't say no.
Recommend 0
S. Jobs
Apr 23, 2020 07:41am
Africa's response to France sits well in our context: "Africa is not your testing ground!"
Recommend 0
Hwh
Apr 23, 2020 07:50am
@Vivek Lahore, does Pakistan have any other option? There are 1or 2 countries which trust Pakistan.
Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Apr 23, 2020 07:51am
No thanks, first the Chinese has to prove they didn’t start it. Facts matter.
Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Apr 23, 2020 07:52am
China has a billion people, they can do the testing on their own
Recommend 0
Ash
Apr 23, 2020 07:54am
@Abusalem, but they are Chinese not Pakistanis.
Recommend 0
Kumar
Apr 23, 2020 08:08am
Iron brother is asking for sacrificing few thousands people in return of years of given alms and favours, so; to help a friend in need who is ambitious to become global power Pakistan should not hesitate to offer! Pay back time! You never know if they succeed, can waive off all loans so far!
Recommend 0
Kumar
Apr 23, 2020 08:14am
In return Pakistan can ask for 10 billion dollar aid; if they agree then where is the problem?
Recommend 0
K P RAO
Apr 23, 2020 08:19am
Do not fall in this trap. They are using you like laboratory nice. Why do they not test it in their own country?
Recommend 0
Punjabi Demaagh
Apr 23, 2020 08:19am
Indians seem to be more concerned here than Pakistanis themselves.
Recommend 0
Syed
Apr 23, 2020 08:21am
Why a civilian health Institute is headed by Maj Gen? Don't we have enough civilian experts in Pakistan?
Recommend 0
MG
Apr 23, 2020 08:23am
Because Africans rejected....
Recommend 0
MG
Apr 23, 2020 08:23am
They should have tested on Uighurs...
Recommend 0
Sam
Apr 23, 2020 08:24am
PM IK will consider it as an honour and gracefully accept it.
Recommend 0
Random Indian
Apr 23, 2020 08:29am
Actually its win-win-win. China wins by having subjects for their clinical trials. Pakistan wins because China will pay, and the possibility that the vaccine works. The world wins if the vaccine turns out to be a good one.
Recommend 0
No name
Apr 23, 2020 08:29am
@Javed, Offer is good you go and stand in queue
Recommend 0
Asma Riaz
Apr 23, 2020 08:44am
This trial shouldn’t be accepted cos it can have dangerous effects. China should conduct the trial in her own country.
Recommend 0
KK
Apr 23, 2020 08:46am
It ultimately depend upon individuals signing up for test knowing well the risk and return. It has to be started somewhere and somehow. It is not an honor or love. Just a business proposition. French doctors wanted to start with Africa.
Recommend 0
Maratha Warrior
Apr 23, 2020 08:47am
They need people volunteered for clinical testing. This is real good offer for solidifying friendship further.
Recommend 0
Hu Zhi Yuan Dr.
Apr 23, 2020 08:57am
The five main types of vaccines that China is working on are an inactivated vaccine, recombinant subunit vaccine, adenoviral vector vaccine, live attenuated vaccine and nucleic acid-based vaccine. A vector vaccine has already entered phase two clinical trials in early April. Two inactivated vaccines have also begun phase one clinical trials this month.
Recommend 0
Sami
Apr 23, 2020 09:02am
For all of you conspiracy theorists, SinoPharm is already conducting several trials in China. I believe the offer to conduct additional trials in a Pakistan is in line with vaccines trials that yield more data when they are conducted in a diverse set of population, with different genetics, immunization history, climate, diet etc. SinoPharm produces 80% of all vaccines for China. I don’t hear anyone citing any issues with their vaccination program. This is a great offer. I would take it!
Recommend 0
IndiBoss
Apr 23, 2020 09:09am
Please change 'offers' to 'orders' in the headline because Pakistan has no option to say no.
Recommend 0
Sarmad
Apr 23, 2020 09:22am
First and foremost, Pakistan should increase its testing capacity of the corona.
Recommend 0
jaredlee007
Apr 23, 2020 09:26am
This means the virus is not going away anywhere. There can be a second wave.
Recommend 0
Sarmad
Apr 23, 2020 09:33am
Countries in the subcontinent should first and foremost increase their testing capacities and then move on to human trials.
Recommend 0
LI
Apr 23, 2020 09:39am
I am a Chinese in Pakistan. Some people just lied and want to break the friendship between Pakistan and China. The 2nd stage vaccine tests have been started in China in different provinces. In stage 1, hunderds of Wuhan people has been tested in China and the results showed everything is fine. so the tests moved to Stage 2. And many chinese people have been tested already. Please do not be fooled.
Recommend 0
Kumar(Varanasi)
Apr 23, 2020 09:45am
Not testing on their more than 1 billion citizens. Would test on people of Pakistan. Dangling carrot that "IF" vaccine turned out right then Pakistan would be the first country to get it. What "IF" vaccine turned out to be unmitigated disaster jeopardizing millions of lives?
Recommend 0
RAJA CHILL
Apr 23, 2020 09:50am
Clinical trials cost a median of $41,117 per patient, a lot of money. Pls see all aspects before making a decision.
Recommend 0
RAJA CHILL
Apr 23, 2020 09:52am
Pakistan should say YES because a friend in need is a friend indeed.
Recommend 0
Tajammal
Apr 23, 2020 10:03am
How the Indians are jeolous of Pskistan China friendship!
Recommend 0
Rohan
Apr 23, 2020 10:29am
What? Who consider this one as an opportunity man?
Recommend 0
Jjacky
Apr 23, 2020 10:44am
Another game changer for pakistan.
Recommend 0
Aslam
Apr 23, 2020 10:49am
and what will be response.Please come and do whatever u want
Recommend 0
Aslam
Apr 23, 2020 10:50am
It is important to see pakistan response
Recommend 0
K Srinivas Rao
Apr 23, 2020 11:04am
Why can't they try the vaccine on Ughiyr Muslims.
Recommend 0
Siddharth
Apr 23, 2020 11:10am
China loves people of Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Rangarajan Raghavachari
Apr 23, 2020 11:27am
@White Horse, This is not in the script prepared by Beijing ! Pl check details ml
Recommend 0
Rangarajan Raghavachari
Apr 23, 2020 11:28am
@Fawad bhai, If it does not add up how can u expect the best ?
Recommend 0
AJo
Apr 23, 2020 11:31am
trial are conducted on guineas, why not do trials in China and than in other part of world?
Recommend 0
John Smith
Apr 23, 2020 11:34am
The trials are first conducted on animals before humans, that's why they are doing this before conducting trials on Chinese citizens
Recommend 0
Ism
Apr 23, 2020 11:35am
Nice... Please test it on IK. If he survives, he will have a greater bonding with China
Recommend 0
Meow
Apr 23, 2020 11:36am
Tiger force get ready for vaccination trials
Recommend 0
Cheeny Chua
Apr 23, 2020 11:39am
@Punjabi Demaagh, its not concern!
Recommend 0
Modi Da Man
Apr 23, 2020 11:41am
Rats, Monkeys and then Pakistani's? Dont even think about Pak.. First experiment with your own citizens first...
Recommend 0
Nand
Apr 23, 2020 11:58am
Hope that this does not go the same way as polio drops that will be catastrophic.
Recommend 0
Sun Hua Tsing
Apr 23, 2020 11:58am
As we are creating the vaccine hence we cannot take
Recommend 0
Nand
Apr 23, 2020 11:59am
@Tajammal, I will be only jealous if you volunteer.
Recommend 0
rohit
Apr 23, 2020 11:59am
but vaccine is supposed to be tested on animals?
Recommend 0
Syed Anjum Ali
Apr 23, 2020 12:11pm
@Punjabi Demaagh, yes. Thats good. This virus has brought South Asian people together. Why not?
Recommend 0
Syed Anjum Ali
Apr 23, 2020 12:14pm
@MG, they probably already are.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 23, 2020 12:36pm
In the middle of the rapidly expanding and fastly growing coronavirus pandemic, great move and generous offer by the time tested all weather Chinese friends of the "Land of the Pure" to become part of the clinical trials of Covid-19 vaccine.
Recommend 0
Jija
Apr 23, 2020 12:42pm
How much China will pay to use Pakistan as test lab.
Recommend 0
Imran
Apr 23, 2020 12:44pm
Good option for poor country like us. We even can’t afford PPE, medications, & other infrastructures. Imran already told what point to do test for Corona because there is no treatment for COVID-19. Drug trial with testing kit that’s good opportunity for us. We have a lot of poor people so throw them into clinical trial if successful then implement for everyone..
Recommend 0
RP Upadhyay
Apr 23, 2020 12:49pm
Great !! China must need to test their vaccine first on Pakistanis!!
Recommend 0
JND
Apr 23, 2020 01:25pm
@Funney Khan, China loves its people
Recommend 0
Mohan
Apr 23, 2020 01:25pm
Good luck to our brothers in Pakistan !
Recommend 0
Ds
Apr 23, 2020 01:50pm
@White Great news for Pakistan I think it's a good opportunity we can get high quality vaccine for on cost and if we succeed then we can export them. Who asked you about exporting it?
Recommend 0
Khawar Saleem Aslam
Apr 23, 2020 01:52pm
It is a great offer and must be accepted. Well wishers of Pakistan are well known.
Recommend 0
simba
Apr 23, 2020 01:55pm
After testing China would put a note on the medicine.."This medicine was found effective when tested on Pakistanis but don't take it without your doctors advice"
Recommend 0
RationalBabu
Apr 23, 2020 02:13pm
@K Srinivas Rao, what’s the difference?
Recommend 0
Jacky
Apr 23, 2020 02:21pm
@Jija, will give relief on interest payments towards cpec debt.
Recommend 0
Sam
Apr 23, 2020 02:35pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, Volunteer yourself to avail of this golden opportunity.
Recommend 0
Sam
Apr 23, 2020 02:45pm
@stay home, Is it not obvious what China is thinking here?
Recommend 0
Balakrishna
Apr 23, 2020 03:01pm
Not something to be excited about. Tread cautiously.
Recommend 0
Waqas
Apr 23, 2020 03:05pm
Yes please, Ill love to volunteer.
Recommend 0
KV Prajapati
Apr 23, 2020 03:27pm
Congratulations! This is the best way to serve people of the universe.
Recommend 0
nnb
Apr 23, 2020 03:27pm
so they dont want to take risk on their citizens. Why Pakistan ? Should not accept at all.
Recommend 0
Jyotin
Apr 23, 2020 03:47pm
Allow them they are best friend of pakistan.
Recommend 0
Vishal
Apr 23, 2020 03:54pm
Chinese Vaccine !!! .. hope it works .. but why they are not doing on Chinese population?
Recommend 0
Temo Shanko
Apr 23, 2020 04:41pm
@Mansur Ul Haque, Let them try it on their own citizen's instead of finding Pakistanis
Recommend 0
Temo Shanko
Apr 23, 2020 04:49pm
@Punjabi Demaagh, Not only Indian's but any one from any country would advise you the same.
Recommend 0
K P RAO
Apr 23, 2020 04:59pm
@Jinnah, and if it fails? After all it is trial before it is implemented.
Recommend 0
Farhana Farooq
Apr 23, 2020 05:01pm
@Mansur Ul Haque, We are going to be their test subjects, which they don't want their own citizens to be. They are going to experiment on us.
Recommend 0
aditya
Apr 23, 2020 05:02pm
@LI, the world does not trust a thing u do say or make..when this is over china will pay.
Recommend 0
HZR
Apr 23, 2020 05:32pm
@Sairbeen plus., Chain can gey any number of "Volunteers" All it has to do is give an order and choose the "Volunteers"
Recommend 0
Krishnan
Apr 23, 2020 05:49pm
@Fastrack, Have you ever wondered as to why China is asking for Pakistani volunteers even though they themselves have a huge population on whom these tests can be conducted easily.
Recommend 0

