UAE, Pakistan working on more repatriation flights for Pakistanis

ReutersApril 22, 2020

Prime Minister Imran Khan with with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Islamabad, January 2. — via Twitter
The United Arab Emirates and Pakistan are working to add more flights to repatriate Pakistani citizens from the Gulf Arab state, a Dubai government source said on Wednesday.

Islamabad last week began repatriating some of its citizens from the UAE, which had earlier warned countries refusing to take back nationals stranded by the coronavirus pandemic that it could review labour ties.

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight carried home 227 Pakistanis on Saturday.

Thirteen more repatriation flights will depart the UAE between April 20 and April 28, the source said, adding that they will be operated by Emirates, Air Arabia and PIA.

“The governments of UAE and Pakistan continue to work to facilitate further flights to repatriate Pakistani nationals.”

Pakistan is a big labour supplier to the UAE, with more than a million Pakistanis living and working in the country, according to Pakistani diplomats.

Over 40,000 Pakistanis have registered to return home, two UAE newspapers have reported.

The UAE had earlier warned it could review labour ties with countries refusing to take back nationals who have been stranded, lost jobs or been put on leave due to the coronavirus pandemic and want to return to their home countries.

The UAE capital Abu Dhabi on Wednesday formed a committee to ensure workers’ rights were being upheld and that they were provided with a “suitable living environment”, the emirate’s government media office said.

Foreign workers make up the bulk of the labour force in the UAE and other Gulf Arab states, which have reported an increasing number of coronavirus cases among low-income migrant workers living in overcrowded accommodations.

The UAE has so far reported 7,755 infections from the virus and 46 deaths.

Shahid
Apr 22, 2020 05:15pm
UAE is a rich country, a Muslim brother must help another Muslim bro.
Recommend 0
Shoib Sheikh
Apr 22, 2020 05:20pm
PM should ask them to repatriate our Dr and nurses first.
Recommend 0
Talha
Apr 22, 2020 05:41pm
Thanks to PIA.
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Apr 22, 2020 05:48pm
In the last 10-12 months UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain deported many Pakistani migrant workers.
Recommend 0
Mark
Apr 22, 2020 05:53pm
Pakistan should allow only PIA to bring Pakistani or other passengers to Pakistan. No other airlines should be allowed at any cost, whether it takes one month or 2 months to bring all passengers from world back to Pakistan. The same should apply to outgoing passengers.
Recommend 0
Mist
Apr 22, 2020 05:54pm
Not a good idea
Recommend 0
peace
Apr 22, 2020 06:21pm
Pakistan is a big labour supplier to the UAE, with more than a million Pakistanis living and working in the country, according to Pakistani diplomats.
Recommend 0
Laila
Apr 22, 2020 06:23pm
They are probably safer over there in the UAE than here, when our government won't observe social distancing in public but rather allow spreading the virus. No wonder the number of casualties is in the rise
Recommend 0
Orakzai
Apr 22, 2020 06:24pm
What about other countries
Recommend 0
Logicalhuman
Apr 22, 2020 06:37pm
Pakistan should not bring anyone from UAE. Emirates gained from Pakistan‘a cheap and excellent labour and expertise for years. Now it should take care of emirates for a few months. Pakistan should take UAE to ILO otherwise.
Recommend 0
Alam Khan
Apr 22, 2020 07:10pm
Do we need more jobs for Pakistanis in UAE or More repatriation of Pakistanis from UAE ?
Recommend 0
Sultan
Apr 22, 2020 07:11pm
Govt of Pakistan should ensure that each working Pakistani being repatriated now should be paid USD 10000 before flying out.
Recommend 0
Taj Ahmad
Apr 22, 2020 08:21pm
UAE government should keep all Pakistanis working and rebuilding Sharjah, Dubai, Abu Dhabi for years and after COVID-19 impact is over, UAE government should help those effected families instead of sending back to their respective countries, provide them basic monthly stipend, food and shelter, things will improve soon after COVID-19 and lockdown is over. Most countries in the world are lifting lockdown and opening up their businesses and life coming back slowly.
Recommend 0
stay home
Apr 22, 2020 08:26pm
@Shahid, there is a shutdown .. some are jobless and UAE doesn't want to feed them free.
Recommend 0
Shujaat
Apr 22, 2020 08:34pm
@Shoib Sheikh, seriously Mr. Sheikh
Recommend 0
yussouf
Apr 22, 2020 08:35pm
what will happen to these migrants-------as jobs are not there
Recommend 0
But Not TechnicalHuman
Apr 22, 2020 08:41pm
@Logicalhuman, Try once!
Recommend 0

