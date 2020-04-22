DAWN.COM

WHO impressed by Pakistan's commitment to establishing temporary isolation units: Dr Tedros

Dawn.comUpdated April 22, 2020

World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a daily press briefing on Covid-19 virus at the WHO headquarters. — AFP/File
The World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Wednesday that it was "impressed" by Pakistan's efforts to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

WHO's Twitter account, in multiple tweets quoting its director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said that it was "impressed by the progress being made" by certain countries, among which was Pakistan for its "commitment to establishing temporary isolation units".

Dr Ghebreyesus included UAE among those countries as well for "the rapid scaling up of testing". It also praised "active outreach to 70 million people" in Iran through a national programme and the use of "polio assets" in combating the pandemic by Afghanistan and Somalia.

He, however, urged countries to "do more in spite of this clear progress", adding that it was coordinating a "vast range of research endeavours" to investigate different treatment options for Covid-19.

The WHO chief also revealed that the international health body has produced technical guidelines on "every aspect of the Covid-19 response". The organisation's training has been accessed by more than 2m health workers, he said, adding that the training was being expanded to reach millions more.

Talking about the WHO's recently released strategy for preparedness and response to the pandemic, he said that it incorporated the "most recent learning from country experiences from across the globe".

Dr Ghebreyesus requested countries to adopt a "whole-of-government" approach. "We call on countries to implement proven public health measures aggressively: detect, test, isolate and care for every case, and trace and quarantine every contact," he added.

"We urge you to pay careful attention to ensuring that essential public health services continue safely and effectively. WHO remains committed to standing with all of you in solidarity to fight the virus and save lives," Dr Ghebreyesus concluded.

Kamal
Apr 22, 2020 04:19pm
Tedros who?
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 22, 2020 04:23pm
"WHO said on Wednesday that it was "impressed" by Pakistan's efforts to deal with the coronavirus pandemic" Love you Pakistan. Salute, Imran Khan.
Recommend 0
Prithviraj
Apr 22, 2020 04:35pm
How many testing pakistan doing per day ?
Recommend 0
Iqbal hussain PHD
Apr 22, 2020 04:42pm
hopefully he also appreciates efforts to make pakistan polio free
Recommend 0
Mon
Apr 22, 2020 04:49pm
Great
Recommend 0
Aly
Apr 22, 2020 04:56pm
Pakistan is dealing with this incredible crisis very smartly. It's not following extremes adopted by several countries such as total lockdown but has implemeted measures selectively and quite effectively. As expertes suggest, the key right now is to do the right thing without blindly following others taking into national and local scenarios. It's a global challenege but like other global challenges, the solution(s) differ depending on geographical and social aspects. Sweden, for example, has chosen its own approach to deal with it considering its own society and its values.
Recommend 0
R K HASTIR
Apr 22, 2020 04:56pm
Impressed on Commitment ? ? ?
Recommend 0
Santosh
Apr 22, 2020 05:00pm
Pakistan must invite him & have a look.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 22, 2020 05:28pm
Thanks to our leaders once again
Recommend 0
Hu Zhi Yuan Dr.
Apr 22, 2020 05:31pm
It is on the record that Since 15th January Pakistan Govt. Officials has been in contact with their Chinese counterparts and did receive valuable guidance and advice to deal with the then developing situation. Screening of passengers ( temperature) was being done at Islamabad Airport as early as 6th February. Wishing all the best to Pakistan in this fight.
Recommend 0
Amrit
Apr 22, 2020 05:34pm
@Santosh, Pakistan doing much better than our country.
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Apr 22, 2020 05:51pm
@Prithviraj, much more than India in the list of tests per million of population.
Recommend 0
Venom
Apr 22, 2020 05:52pm
@Prithviraj, by end of this month there will be 25,000 per day! You need to see number of test being done per million in each country that is the right approch. Stay safe!
Recommend 0
sikisher
Apr 22, 2020 06:13pm
@Prithviraj, as of today 7200 tests per day will be around 15000 by 1st may (hopefully)
Recommend 0
A. ALI
Apr 22, 2020 06:20pm
@Kamal, right tedros WHO...
Recommend 0
Jjacky
Apr 22, 2020 06:30pm
WHO has instructed US to follow Pakistan's model in fight against corona.
Recommend 0
Jjacky
Apr 22, 2020 06:31pm
@Amrit, yesss, let them continue to do what they are doing.
Recommend 0
Thomas
Apr 22, 2020 06:33pm
@Fastrack, every thing looks better compared with Taftan
Recommend 0
Najam
Apr 22, 2020 06:33pm
@M. Saeed, Testing with Chinese COVID-19 kits is not something to be very confident about. They may keep you in a false impression.
Recommend 0
Siddharth chandigarh
Apr 22, 2020 06:47pm
To do more, an appreciation is needed. Encouragement always works.
Recommend 0
kashif naseem
Apr 22, 2020 07:08pm
@Jjacky, there is no such thing. Pakistan was appreciated for its commitment amongst other problematic countries. Its no big achievement. USA is closer to reaching its peak cases, whereas Pakistan is far from it, which is the ultimate leverage to fighting COVID-19.
Recommend 0
Sultan
Apr 22, 2020 07:19pm
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said that it was "impressed by the progress being made" by certain countries, among which was Pakistan for its "commitment to establishing temporary isolation units". such as at Taftan!
Recommend 0
Junaid
Apr 22, 2020 07:20pm
Is being mentioned alongside the likes of Afghanistan and Somalia really something to be proud of?
Recommend 0
Dr. Q
Apr 22, 2020 08:12pm
Countries mentioned are the poorest on this planet and in the bottom for healthcare. Impressive.
Recommend 0
Akram
Apr 22, 2020 08:24pm
Self proclaimed accolades..WHO never said anything like that...
Recommend 0
Laila
Apr 22, 2020 08:56pm
Really? I would love the WHO's view on our failure to lock down and encourage and allow mixing instead of social distancing. Maybe the PM can invite this gentleman to attend this congregational prayer this Friday? This would also be an excellent chance to see the 20 points in action
Recommend 0
Thiru
Apr 22, 2020 08:58pm
He is looking for a place to hide when USA comes gunning for him. China won’t support him against USA and West. Only Pakistan has the guts to do so.
Recommend 0
BNS
Apr 22, 2020 09:23pm
Pakistanis love him since he is the only one who is not saying “do more”..
Recommend 0
Bipin
Apr 22, 2020 09:27pm
WHO is proven to be incompetent organisation. Leadership of Dr. Tedros has been complete failure with regard to spread of COVID-19 if not directly responsible.
Recommend 0
rns
Apr 22, 2020 09:50pm
I dont think neither Tedros, Trump nor the WHO are going to be too pleased with Pakistan not locking down Mosques and religious centres during the pandemic. As IK's administration buckled down under the pressure and threat from the religious fundamentalists.
Recommend 0
Ratan Bhai
Apr 22, 2020 10:07pm
@Sultan, really I was thinking he praised only Pakistan and no one
Recommend 0

