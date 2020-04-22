DAWN.COM

India suspends coronavirus antibody tests after questions over reliability

ReutersApril 22, 2020

Vehicles queue in a long traffic jam at Delhi-Ghaziabad border after local authorities stopped vehicular movement except for essential services during an extended lockdown to slow the spreading of Covid-19 in New Delhi, India, April 21. — Reuters
India has ordered a pause in testing for antibodies to the coronavirus because of concerns over the accuracy, the country's health officials said on Wednesday, complicating the fight against the pandemic as its tally of cases nears 20,000.

India trails many countries in conducting the standard swab tests to determine the presence of the novel coronavirus because of limited testing equipment and protective gear for medical workers.

Early this month, health authorities approved blood tests for coronavirus antibodies as a faster way to bolster the screening effort and they ordered more than a half billion testing kits from China.

But the chief of epidemiology at the Indian Council of Medical Research, Dr RR Gangakhedkar, said he had asked health authorities to temporarily stop the tests for antibodies because of conflicting results.

“This is a first generation test developed in just three-and-a-half months and needs refinement, the variations cannot be ignored,” he said.

Federal health experts have been sent to help authorities in states to validate the equipment.

“We have advised the states not to use them for the next two days until we come out with an advisory,” he said.

The antibody tests do not always pick up early stage infections but show whether a person had the virus in the past, even if the person had no symptoms of Covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

In comparison, the swab test, known as the RT-PCR-technology swab test, determines whether a person has the virus at that moment by looking for it in nose or throat secretions.

The health minister of the western state of Rajasthan said the two tests were in some cases producing conflicting results, raising doubts reliability.

“The kits were used for testing of patients who have already tested positive for coronavirus,” the state minister, Raghu Sharma, said.

“But the rapid test kits found them negative, which raised questions about the credibility of these kits.”

Both tests are seen as critical in the coronavirus fight, but antibody tests are a relatively cheap, fast means to sort populations into risk groups and measure the spread of the virus.

India has detected 19,983 cases of the coronavirus, after an increase of nearly 1,000 cases in one day, according to the government data.

There have been 640 deaths, still a small number compared with tolls in many other countries but officials say the infections could rise once a nearly six-week lockdown is lifted on May 3.

Big cities of Delhi and Mumbai and their adjoining areas have taken the brunt of the infection, leaving the countryside less affected.

Momin Khan
Apr 22, 2020 03:19pm
Good move by the ICMR to validate the accuracy of the antibodies testing. Let us pray to succed as it will be the easiest and cheapest way of testing the covid-19.
ajay
Apr 22, 2020 03:29pm
limited testing equipment and protective gear for medical workers...... its not true
Hari
Apr 22, 2020 03:30pm
Some faulty test kits received and temporary suspended using those kits, not stopped conducting using other approved Kits.
Bipin
Apr 22, 2020 03:38pm
Antibody tests are giving conflicting results hence suspended as per recommendations of ICMR. Instantly developed test kits without due diligence can't be relied upon, this will hamper credibility of pharma industry.
Indian
Apr 22, 2020 03:40pm
All tests done with this kit are doubtful now. Thank you Modi for consulting RSS bosses rather than experts.
MKA
Apr 22, 2020 03:42pm
Yesterday India conducted 31000 test. The single day highest. This does not include antibody tests
Haris
Apr 22, 2020 03:53pm
Good social distancing!
Siddharth
Apr 22, 2020 04:01pm
These kits came from China
Ravi Choudhary
Apr 22, 2020 04:23pm
These rapid kits were imported from China
bhaRAT©
Apr 22, 2020 04:26pm
Kits made in China so quality is already suspect.
Navneet
Apr 22, 2020 04:31pm
Knowingly India ordered 150,000 kits from China, over reliability.
A Shah
Apr 22, 2020 04:45pm
Another failure of Made in China!
Idrees Raja
Apr 22, 2020 04:47pm
Wise decision! Let the competent countries work on medicines/kits.
Iqbal hussain PHD
Apr 22, 2020 04:55pm
test are duplicate but virus original
kp
Apr 22, 2020 04:56pm
Even though it will be expensive now Government is going for ICMR India kits, Dont go for savings
K Srinivas Rao
Apr 22, 2020 05:06pm
These testing kits were imported from China. As usual they are found to be of substandard quality.
Dr Dummy
Apr 22, 2020 05:09pm
Maybe imperfect or faulty testing pieces of equipment?! Need more research and authentication of Chinese supplies. Share with other nations for their knowledge base for improvement.
Vv
Apr 22, 2020 05:26pm
These kits were supplied by the china and failed reailibity test. Some other countries are also complaining about china d grade medical supply which is useful in Corona virus
HZR
Apr 22, 2020 05:31pm
Faulty test kits are more dangerous than any testing.After inaccurate data on the disease now inaccurate testing kits.The results from Chines test kits are about 30% accurate.That is worse than the toss of a coin where you have atleast 50% chance!!
Sushant Tungare
Apr 22, 2020 05:38pm
Faulty test kits imported from China.
Zandee
Apr 22, 2020 05:57pm
Ofcourse, Chinese made equipment. Same story world over!
Li-N-Ja
Apr 22, 2020 05:58pm
Good that there are experts and taking pragmatic decision and researching on the virus. If they are able to find the cheaper test kit, it will help the entire mankind specially poor countries.
Subrat
Apr 22, 2020 06:15pm
China and its kits. As predicted.
M. Saeed
Apr 22, 2020 06:20pm
If the heath experts say that, the infections could rise once a nearly six-week lock-down is lifted on May 3, it should be taken very seriously by the Government and think many times before lifting the lock-down.
Chacha Jee
Apr 22, 2020 07:05pm
It was Chinese made kit used for testing and turned out be just like another Chinese product..unreliable. Indians paid for it.
Messenger
Apr 22, 2020 07:16pm
Most of Chinese products are of poor Quality
Junaid
Apr 22, 2020 07:19pm
Same issue in Europe, many test kits imported from China are turning out t be faulty. This episode in world history should teach countries about the downsides of globalism, as even Western nations cannot make their own PPE kits and rely on China. Pakistan should also learn not to be rely too much on China.
Faketrack
Apr 22, 2020 07:37pm
Pakistan is still not worried about faulty chinese kits by which they are doing all those tests,IK wake up,dont run to china for everything.
Rkk
Apr 22, 2020 08:14pm
Anything done in or backed by China is to be seen with suspicion. China is decades backward as far as general quality of goods in concerned is concerned. The fact that they come cheap in price should warn us as to the associated poor quality !
SwChak
Apr 22, 2020 08:39pm
These kits are Chinese products which are highly defective and unreliable. China is not capable of making quality products. India needs to stop Chinese products in her market.
riz1
Apr 22, 2020 08:42pm
Sometimes, one can wonder aloud. Even if naturally occurring in wet markets, why 2-3 months delay to announce human-human transmission and highly infectious R0? Why allow a pandemic to escape borders all over the world? Then after tightening all measures at home since December, why sell kits left and right, many of them faulty and substandard. Height of shamelessness and zero concern for humanity.
