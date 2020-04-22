DAWN.COM

PM Imran Khan tests negative for coronavirus

Dawn.comUpdated April 22, 2020

Prime Minister Imran Khan got tested as he had come into contact with Faisal Edhi, who tested positive for the virus yesterday. — PM's Facebook page/File
Prime Minister Imran Khan got tested as he had come into contact with Faisal Edhi, who tested positive for the virus yesterday. — PM's Facebook page/File

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday tested negative for the novel coronavirus, his focal person on Covid-19 Dr Faisal Sultan and government's chief spokesperson Firdous Ashiq Awan confirmed on Twitter.

The premier was tested for SARS-CoV-2, the virus strain that causes Covid-19, today. The test used was a polymerase chain reaction (PCR).

"I am happy to report that his test is NEGATIVE," wrote Dr Sultan.

Prime Minister Imran was tested for Covid-19 after it emerged that Faisal Edhi, son of world-famous philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi and chairman of the Edhi Foundation, had contracted the virus.

“Prime minister will undergo Covid-19 test as he met philanthropist Faisal Edhi who later tested positive for the deadly virus,” Dr Sultan had said on Tuesday at a news conference.

Faisal Edhi had visited the prime minister last week in Islamabad and handed over a cheque for Rs10 million to the prime minister for his coronavirus relief fund.

An official of the National Institute of Health (NIH) had said yesterday that as per the Standard Operating Procedures, all contacts of a confirmed Covid-19 patient should be tested. When asked about the definition of a contact, he said any person who had talked to a confirmed patient for 15 minutes in a closed room or stood at a distance of less than six feet was called a contact.

“Though according to Faisal Edhi he spent just a few minutes with the premier, the picture we have seen in newspapers showed that the distance between the two personalities was less than six feet. Though they did not shake hands, the virus can be transferred through cheque,” the official had said.

Meanwhile, Faisal Edhi in a video statement urged his team to continue their welfare activities, saying he would join them after having recovered from Covid-19.

A photo posted by Instagram (@instagram) on

Saad Edhi, a son of Faisal Edhi, told Dawn in Karachi that his father had developed Covid-19 symptoms a day after meeting Prime Minister Imran. The impact of symptoms, he added, continued for four days and then subsided. However, on Monday, he got tested in Islamabad and on Tuesday his report came as positive.

Saad said his father’s health was better and he was in self-isolation, adding that he was not admitted to any hospital.

Zulfi Bukhari's video removed

Earlier in the day, a video of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfiqar Bukhari, known as Zulfi Bukhari, saying Prime Minister Imran had tested negative for the coronavirus was removed from the PTI official Instagram account.

"Khan sahab has tested negative, thank God. I don't need to give him any suggestions [...] He knows exactly whom to meet and whom not to meet," Bukhari had said in the video shared on Wednesday afternoon.

The video, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, was subsequently removed from the PTI account.

A photo posted by Instagram (@instagram) on

Dr Sultan had revealed earlier in the day that the premier's samples had been collected and the test results were expected soon.

In a video message, he had said: "The test takes a few hours. We will release the report through official channels once it is received."

A photo posted by Instagram (@instagram) on

Coronavirus
Pakistan

RAja Raman
Apr 22, 2020 04:59pm
Good news.
Recommend 0
Kareem
Apr 22, 2020 05:00pm
Our IK is safe. Now we have nothing to worry about as our leader is healthy. I always knew the virus can never harm our IK.
Recommend 0
Shahid
Apr 22, 2020 05:13pm
Hope they tested with South Korean test kit, instead of Chinese.
Recommend 0
amna
Apr 22, 2020 05:32pm
Why did PTI delete Zulfi video?
Recommend 0
NG
Apr 22, 2020 05:35pm
Why the video has been removed?
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Apr 22, 2020 05:41pm
Why should the good news be removed from PTI's website?
Recommend 0
Kalam
Apr 22, 2020 05:46pm
Well it's a race to be in PM's good books. No surprises.
Recommend 0
Jalal Jawad
Apr 22, 2020 05:52pm
@Kareem, why was the video removed and what makes you think the virus cares about who IK is. ?
Recommend 0
Brownman
Apr 22, 2020 05:52pm
Zulfi did a complete kulfi on this one.
Recommend 0
NACParis
Apr 22, 2020 06:02pm
Great news not only for Imran but for Pakistan as a whole. Surely this is a bad news for opposition critics who are all the time hoping for the collapse of PTI government so that they could come back and disband NAB saving their loots.
Recommend 0
mehaboob basha
Apr 22, 2020 06:12pm
More tests required within four days gap to get correct status.
Recommend 0
Nothing but truth
Apr 22, 2020 06:40pm
IK is very very positive! Being Covid positive won't affect his overall positivity I think!
Recommend 0
Jitendra Singh
Apr 22, 2020 06:44pm
Let us hope that ...All is well with PM IK. !!!
Recommend 0
onlooker
Apr 22, 2020 06:50pm
The government should come clean on it.
Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Apr 22, 2020 07:01pm
What did his doctor say?
Recommend 0
ratan bhai
Apr 22, 2020 07:10pm
IK used Chinese kit or Dow/NIH home made kit? Eitherway it is doubtful?
Recommend 0
Trident
Apr 22, 2020 07:38pm
Good news.
Recommend 0
Sairbeen plus.
Apr 22, 2020 08:26pm
Inshallah PM Imran Khan will remain safe. He’s working hard to serve the people.
Recommend 0
Syed Anjum Ali
Apr 22, 2020 10:06pm
Its too early to say. Should be tested again after 14 days quarantine.
Recommend 0

