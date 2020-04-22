DAWN.COM

Trump curbs immigration as UN warns of humanitarian 'catastrophe'

AFPUpdated April 22, 2020

US President Donald Trump speaks during the daily briefing on the novel coronavirus at the White House on April 21. — AFP
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday partially blocked immigration to the United States “to protect American workers” from the economic shock of the coronavirus, as the United Nations warned the world was facing “a humanitarian catastrophe”.

The UN alarm bell came as nations scrambled to not only fight the virus — which has killed 177,000 people and infected more than 2.5 million — but also desperately seek ways to limit the vast damage unleashed on the global economy.

With more than half of humanity under some form of lockdown, businesses shuttered and millions of jobs lost, the world is facing its worst economic downturn since the Great Depression and the UN's World Food Programme said it would hit the least privileged the hardest.

“I want to stress that we are not only facing a global health pandemic, but also a global humanitarian catastrophe,” the WFP executive director David Beasley told the UN Security Council on Tuesday.

“Millions of civilians living in conflict-scarred nations [...] face being pushed to the brink of starvation.”

The WFP warned the number of people suffering from acute hunger was projected to nearly double to 265 million this year.

In the United States, where the economy is reeling and 22 million people have lost their jobs, Trump said he would stop the issuing of green cards for 60 days, but exempt temporary workers such as seasonal farm laborers.

“In order to protect American workers, I will be issuing a temporary suspension of immigration into the United States,” he said.

“It will help put unemployed Americans first in line for jobs as America reopens. It would be wrong and unjust for Americans to be replaced with immigrant labor flown in from abroad.”

The US is the hardest-hit country in the world, with nearly 45,000 deaths and more than 800,000 coronavirus infections, and healthcare infrastructure in major hotspots like New York City has struggled to cope.

The huge patient numbers are also taking a toll on the mental health of doctors and nurses.

“The same thing every day [...] is draining,” said Heather Isola, a physician assistant.

“What is it going to do to us? The anxieties, the PTSD, the experience of death and dying. Most people haven't seen death and dying like this.”

Oktoberfest cancelled

In Europe, some countries have started easing lockdowns as the spread of the virus is slowly brought under control, but the cancellation of some of the world's best known events served as a reminder that the pandemic is far from over.

In Germany, where small shops have been allowed to reopen, authorities cancelled this year's Oktoberfest, the beloved beer swilling festival in southern Bavaria, for the first time since World War II.

The German government's restrictions on large gatherings also mean the Berlin Marathon will not go ahead as planned this year in September, organisers said.

Spain, which is set to allow children some movement in a week, said it was scrapping the annual bul running festival in Pamplona.

The pandemic has ripped apart the global sports calendar, forcing most notably the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics to next year.

German football authorities are expected to announce plans on Thursday for its top level league to restart matches in empty stadiums on May 9.

But the Dutch football federation said it intended to end its season because of the extension of a ban on large gatherings.

Across the Atlantic in the United States, the NFL draft — a three-day annual glitzy marketplace to choose the top collegiate talent — will be held virtually from Thursday, with teams making their picks from remote locations across the country.

'Now they die alone'

Global markets remain under intense pressure because of the pandemic.

With billions locked down, economies halted and travel extremely limited, a dramatic drop in the demand for oil has sent prices crashing in recent weeks.

Major cuts promised by the world's top producers have failed to stabilise the crude market.

The oil markets chaos has spooked stock markets too, with Asian indexes on Wednesday retreating after more heavy selling on Wall Street.

Extraordinary stimulus measures worth trillions of dollars gave some boost to markets, but have failed to lift the overall mood on trading floors.

Like with the food crisis warning from the WFP, the biggest impact of the loss of jobs and the overall economic downturn is being felt by the poorest — among them, the millions of migrant works from South Asia and elsewhere that toil in the Middle East to send money back home to their families.

The pandemic shutdowns mean even their bodies cannot be sent home, and are instead buried or cremated in the country where they die — often without their loved ones.

“The whole world is changing. Nobody comes anymore, nobody touches, nobody says goodbye,” said Ishwar Kumar, manager of a Hindu cremation ground south of Dubai.

Before the pandemic, “people would come here [...] to grieve and bring flowers. Now they die alone”.

Comments (15)

topbrass
Apr 22, 2020 10:38am
Though he is justified in protecting his country from immigrant labourers, chances are many Americans may migrate out of US after the lockdown considering current economic conditions in the US.
Recommend 0
Vimesh A
Apr 22, 2020 10:59am
As if Covid-19 wont spread after curbing immigration. Already 1500 death reported yesterday.
Recommend 0
Shailendra Shukla
Apr 22, 2020 11:00am
DT has become the laughing stock of the world.
Recommend 0
Amrish
Apr 22, 2020 11:01am
How long it will be stopped, Covid-19 is spreading rapidly in US.
Recommend 0
SayNoToPlastics
Apr 22, 2020 11:36am
DT should repatriate ALL Americans from around the world , including military personnel and CIA agents and informers , then lock the country's boarders totally for a few decades till the Covid19 is 100% eliminated in the US.
Recommend 0
Kiran
Apr 22, 2020 12:20pm
The world is getting rebooted. Let's wait and see if the system comes back "healthy" in all aspects.
Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Apr 22, 2020 12:25pm
In my view, both Trump and Modi will take advantage of the COVID-19 virus spread and victimised people - Trump taken action against immigrants, whereas, Modi has victimised Muslims. This is called dirty politics! (Note: I regularly advocate my impartial views against injustice, inequality, oppression and nepotism without supporting any of the political parties. My family, country and people's well-being are far more important to me than anything else - be aware of fake ID's!).
Recommend 0
Ksyed
Apr 22, 2020 12:26pm
We should do the same. We are poor nation. Why we should take the burden of other nation if they do not want peace in their country but their leaders only wrestle for position.
Recommend 0
Manoj
Apr 22, 2020 12:44pm
USA stops Indian workers. India must now stop American products and services.
Recommend 0
Jjacky
Apr 22, 2020 01:23pm
@Shailendra Shukla, His country His rule, why u r offended.
Recommend 0
Jjacky
Apr 22, 2020 01:24pm
@Shailendra Shukla, even china has also stopped foreigners to come to china.
Recommend 0
Jjacky
Apr 22, 2020 01:25pm
@Manoj, give this suggestion to ur leader MODIJI.
Recommend 0
AJo
Apr 22, 2020 02:06pm
@Shailendra Shukla, Tell D T who is laughing on him.
Recommend 0
Nindu
Apr 22, 2020 02:27pm
All hail IK
Recommend 0
Santosh
Apr 22, 2020 04:59pm
That's good job to prevent Chinese from entering into America..
Recommend 0

