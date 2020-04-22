DAWN.COM

Lockdown: ‘Total’ to ‘smart’

Zahid HussainUpdated April 22, 2020

The writer is an author and journalist.
AFTER a month-long tentative lockdown, the government has relaxed some restrictions allowing certain industries and businesses to reopen. The move seems to have been driven by economic compulsions that appear to have taken precedence over the protection of lives.

Described as ‘lockdown paradox’, the shutdown to contain the infection has seriously affected the economy and heightened the government’s predicament as it tries to strike a balance between saving lives and saving livelihoods. There are already signs of public discontent and restlessness with growing financial insecurity increasing the pressure on the government to reopen economic activities.

But the decision to reduce pressure on the economy while Covid-19 cases continue to rise rapidly has its own perils. Many epidemiologists believe that laxity in shutdown at this stage when the infection is still spreading could be very risky. The trade-off could prove a costly proposition. The government’s plan for a so-called smart lockdown does not appear as smart as is being claimed. The lapses in policy are too obvious, making it hard to enforce even selective lockdowns.

Pakistan is not the only country facing this dilemma in these times. Most countries in the world have now started loosening restrictions and are gradually opening up economic activities though in some cases the curve is still far from flattening. They are moving very cautiously so as not to let the situation get out of control. Still, the risk of resurgence is high. The WHO has warned that rushing to ease coronavirus restrictions would likely lead to a resurgence of the illness.

Pakistan’s situation remains highly precarious despite its relatively lower number of registered Covid-19 cases and the much smaller official death toll. One of the justifications given by the prime minister to ease the lockdown is that the figures have been much lower than projected for this month. This may be true but some experts dispute the assessment, contending that the lower figures are due to minimal testing facilities despite an improvement in services over the last two weeks. As one physician at a top hospital in Karachi dealing with Covid-19 cases said, the current figures are just the tip of the iceberg.

In fact, the four-week lockdown had never been effectively implemented across the country. It may be true that businesses and industries were mostly shut down, but the restrictions on movement and congregations could never be fully implemented. This was largely due to the confusion in policy and the lack of a national policy narrative on how to fight the deadly virus.

Initially, like other populist leaders, Prime Minister Imran Khan too had underplayed the deadliness of the pandemic. His public scepticism of the lockdown had largely been responsible for the chaos in policymaking. It was only in mid March that the Command & Control Centre was established to coordinate efforts, giving some semblance of coherence in the battle against the pandemic. Similarly, a national coordination committee that also included the military leadership was also set up just a few weeks ago.

These delayed moves have affected our preparedness to deal with the crisis. While the coordination among various stakeholders has improved tremendously with the functioning of these forums, there are still some political problems that are obstructing much-needed joint efforts. This is a protracted war that cannot be won if there is a lacklustre approach. The government should be taking action on a war footing.

There are certainly no two views that a blanket lockdown cannot be sustained. There is also a broad agreement on the incremental reopening of the economy so as to protect people’s livelihood. But it is equally important to take measures to prevent the spread of the deadly infection alongside reopening the economy.

We are still far from the point where the infection will peak. Any rush to lift restrictions could have serious repercussions. According to the government’s own projections, the figure of the registered could go up to 50,000 by the second week of May, as ramped-up testing could give a clearer picture of the number. Surely, our capacity to deal with the health crisis has improved significantly but a big increase in the number of cases would be hard to cope with. It is not only the number of ventilators that matters, but also the expertise to run the machines that are in low supply.

A major challenge for the government is to make sure that people observe strict social distancing during Ramazan. The situation has become more complex with the government conceding to pressure by a section of hard-line clerics and allowing congregational prayers in mosques. Although some rules have been set to maintain distancing during congregations, it would be extremely difficult for a weak-kneed administration to enforce them.

It is proven that clusters are the biggest spreaders of the virus. That is one of the reasons that Muslim countries across the world have strictly banned congregational prayers in mosques. Age restrictions for praying in mosques are not likely to help. What is most alarming is that it appears that most people who contract the virus do not show any symptoms but are silent carriers.

Then it will also be a test for the administration to prevent crowds in markets that are going to be opened during Ramazan. The risk will inevitably be heightened close to Eid. Any lapse could make the situation uncontrollable. Therefore, it is extremely important for the government to enforce strict SOPs for businesses allowed to operate. True, lockdowns cannot continue indefinitely, but if ended abruptly and without strict protocols in place they could cause a surge in cases.

That would inevitably force the administration to impose another lockdown. It will require extremely delicate balancing to simultaneously save lives and the economy. For a ‘smart lockdown’ to work, there is a need for a clear plan, coordination and strict implementation of terms of the operation. The bottom line is that we need a policy that contains the virus and also allows some basic level of economic activity.

zhussain100@yahoo.com

Twitter: @hidhussain

Published in Dawn, April 22nd, 2020

BRR
Apr 22, 2020 06:46am
without mapping hotspots, places where cases continue to rise, places where there have been no new recent cases, places where cases are coming down fast, and treating them each with a separate appropriate plan, there is a lot of room for confusion and ill-informed decisions. It does not look like pakistanis in general and imran's govt in particular have made such plans - whatever the smart plans in pakistan are supposed, they dont seem that smart for an observer.
Recommend 0
AKL
Apr 22, 2020 07:35am
One shouldn't expect too much from IK.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 22, 2020 08:40am
Imran Khan's balanced policy and foresight has so far worked out well and is being appreciated locally and acknowledged internationally.
Recommend 0
Just Saying
Apr 22, 2020 09:32am
Anything smart is not Imran Khan forte.
Recommend 0
Hafeez
Apr 22, 2020 09:53am
@AKL, how much you expected/delivered from Nawaz sharif???
Recommend 0
Justice
Apr 22, 2020 10:45am
Country will pay the price for IK's missteps big time !!
Recommend 0
SATT
Apr 22, 2020 10:53am
Don't try to be smart, it's matter of people's lives.
Recommend 0
Hassan
Apr 22, 2020 11:00am
Many journalists are saying that there should be some policy to keep infections at a low level. Why can they not suggest anything concrete ? Just complaining will not help .
Recommend 0
THE MORNING STAR. MD.
Apr 22, 2020 11:01am
Sweden has opted for no lock-down at all. It is said that the Science behind this decision was based on Herd Immunity. No one can dispute Sweden's technological and Scientific and also Economic achievements. No one really understands the Virus. I think Anthony Fauci the NIH Director got it right that "it is the Virus that decides the time line".
Recommend 0
THE MORNING STAR. MD.
Apr 22, 2020 11:14am
You will have to change of modify the Aazan. You cannot call people to prayer, and then turn around and say, hey we did not mean it. Go back you can pray at home. Personally I think people in Pakistan will not accept any change in the Aazan especially in the last two lines. Arabic is not our language and it will be hard for us to accept any change. Now you will understand why Imran Khan is thinking ahead of you.
Recommend 0
THE MORNING STAR. MD.
Apr 22, 2020 11:14am
Imran is smarter than you think.
Recommend 0
Majid Latif
Apr 22, 2020 11:16am
Hunger might kill more than the corona.
Recommend 0
Tuk
Apr 22, 2020 11:25am
IK did not want to close anything at all from day one. The haphazard lock downs that happened were forced by forces outside govt.
Recommend 0
RAja Raman
Apr 22, 2020 12:41pm
@Fastrack, "being appreciated locally and acknowledged internationally." I thought IK is the world for you. Never thought reverse is also true. Good going....
Recommend 0
shivangi
Apr 22, 2020 12:43pm
there is only one smart lockdown which is total lockdown..
Recommend 0
Mohsin
Apr 22, 2020 01:53pm
Baseless criticism over premier, as could be seen all over the world even developed countries are forced to lift lockdown, how can a country like pakistan afford such measure. When we hear IK, everything he utters makes sense then there are some analysts who create confusion.
Recommend 0
Asalam 56
Apr 22, 2020 02:24pm
The relatively low numbers of infected people is due to general ignorance, lack of tests, abundance of faulty test kits, lack of reporting and lack of Will to face the truth.
Recommend 0
Imad
Apr 22, 2020 02:41pm
Well the government is doing its best to to keep the pervasive CoVId under check without inflicting major economic blows to the poor class. Despite the difficulties facing by the poor the middle class is equally perished in this overall saga who finds no solace either in ehsas program nor from their employers. Moreover, it is also feated that provided with the least testing capabilities of our health institutions the actul no. Of covid infectees would be much higher than it is claimed. Hence for the world the Covid saga may last the end of this year but it may take much longer for Pakistan
Recommend 0
Riaz Mahar
Apr 22, 2020 02:43pm
Excellent analysis. Hope that it prods the PTI leadership into action.
Recommend 0
Ahmad Gul Kainth
Apr 22, 2020 02:54pm
Since pandemic writer has written same type of articles crticising govt but failing to give any fruitful suggestions. Writing for biggest newspaper, writer has a duty to bring some suggestions. What writer has written is known to all but article is more of polemic than suggestive piece of writing. I hope writer would give suggestions as well
Recommend 0
Imad
Apr 22, 2020 02:57pm
The government is still making its utmost efforts to control the situations
Recommend 0
Imran Khoso
Apr 22, 2020 03:02pm
Important suggestions. bravo!
Recommend 0
Imran Khoso
Apr 22, 2020 03:26pm
Bravo! lets hope for the good.
Recommend 0
A.M. Khawar
Apr 22, 2020 04:44pm
Unreal conundrum is forcing us to learn the trade offs as we go. Die by Coronavirus or die by hunger; an awful trade off! Saving lives as the highest objective can hardly be debated. Policy decisions must be clear, and implemented with conviction, at all times. Confusion helps no body. Hoping for the wise decisions in the very tough environments! A tall order!
Recommend 0
HonorBright
Apr 22, 2020 07:37pm
Usually our understanding of any issue is in extremes.. Either a complete lockdown or no lockdown...and at present both these options seem unsustainable...Once allowed to operate, whether in mosques or markets, we Pakistanis are supposed to hold no bars...and rest might be chronic history!
Recommend 0
MAJID BURFAT
Apr 22, 2020 08:44pm
Government has eased off a few restrictions allowing certain businesses to reopen. The government's proposition suggests that the total lockdown has affected the economy and might cause an increase in foreign debt, unemployment and poverty; decrease in inward remittances, exports, industrial activity above all sharp decrease in the revenue collection. It s also believed that socioeconomic Costs will be far higher than health costs. However exponential rise has been seen in infected cases and mortality rate continues rapidly due to the pandemic. The so-called proposition enuciating the buzz words ' total to smart' lockdown might aggravate the situation and deteriorate it further. The smart Lock down is not a bad idea but even more difficult to be imposed keeping in view the nature of demography of Urban areas especially the slums one This trade off is going to be a challenging task for the government. Though Pakistan trajectory concerning pandemic and peak thereof has not been reached.
Recommend 0
Khan
Apr 22, 2020 11:45pm
@Ahmad Gul Kainth , totally agree with u
Recommend 0
Khurram
Apr 23, 2020 07:43am
Smart lockdown by smart PM
Recommend 0

