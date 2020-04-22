DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 22, 2020

Red tape causes shortage of life-saving medicines

Imran AyubUpdated April 22, 2020

Email

National Con­trol Laboratory has stopped the process of certification. — AFP/File
National Con­trol Laboratory has stopped the process of certification. — AFP/File

KARACHI: The country is in danger of running out of life-saving products like vaccines and insulin merely because the National Con­trol Laboratory has stopped the process of certification, according to importers and government officials.

They confirmed that the position of chief federal analyst — the signing authority — was vacant since the retirement of the previous incumbent over a month ago. The appointment of his successor has not been notified as yet.

The situation, importers feared, could lead to a shortage of key products next week. “Things could become disastrous for the critically ill,” an importer warned.

“The delay can cause suffering to thousands of patients as stocks have already started depleting in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The products in short supply are vaccines for rabies, tetanus, typhoid and hepatitis B, tetanus immunoglobulin, rabies immunoglobulin, insulin and many more.”

Worried traders have as a last resort approached the chief of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (Drap) for an urgent action.

The federal health ministry has not appointed a chief analyst or signing authority for certificates issued by the National Control Labora­tory, said a letter written by the Pakistan Chemists and Druggists Association to Drap.

“In these critical circumstances that our country is going through, numerous life-saving biological products cannot be supplied by our member companies to the market because no certificates are being issued,” the letter bemoaned.

The druggists association called it a “critical situation” as the supply of most of these products had already dwindled, adding to the misery of patients waiting for such essential products.

Published in Dawn, April 22nd, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
kamal chowkidar
Apr 22, 2020 08:48am
In the meantime Imran Khan's cabinet is proud to ship medicine overseas.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

April 22, 2020

Nature’s warning

TODAY marks World Earth Day. This year’s theme is ‘climate action’, but unlike in the past, there will be no...
April 22, 2020

Oil price crash

IT was indeed a startling development, even if it was for a fleeting moment. For one day, the price of oil in one of...
April 22, 2020

Cops infected by virus

THE police are, quite literally, on the front line of the battle against the coronavirus. Now the risks inherent in...
April 21, 2020

Smart strategy?

AS the battle against the coronavirus rages on, the federal government has made a fresh proposition to the ...
April 21, 2020

Wrong messaging

AS the government moves to ease the lockdown restrictions, one scene is becoming increasingly familiar: social...
April 21, 2020

AQIS cell busted

WHILE the frequency of terrorist attacks in Karachi has come down considerably compared to what it was a few years...