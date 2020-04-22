DAWN.COM

Govt to launch $595m funding appeal

Baqir Sajjad SyedUpdated April 22, 2020

The appeal will be launched at a virtual event on Thursday; WHO chief, ADB VP, WB MD and FM Qureshi to attend meeting. — AFP/File
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is launching a $595 million funding appeal for meeting its needs for halting the spread of the coronavirus and recovering from its impact.

The appeal will be launched at a virtual event on Thursday. Besides Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and other senior Pakistani officials, the meeting will also be attended by World Health Organisa­tion director general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Asian Development Bank’s vice president and the World Bank’s managing director.

“The Government of Pakistan is launching an initial US$ 595 million coordinated multi-sectoral Prepared­ness and Response Plan to combat Covid-19 in a bid to suppress and mitigate the spread of Coronavirus,” a statement from the Foreign Office said.

It further said the donors would be asked “to fund and participate in combating the immediate and long-term impacts of the Covid-19 crisis on health sector”.

FO spokesperson Aisha Farooqui, talking to Dawn, said a plan for dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic was being presented to the United Nations, multilateral donors and other countries. The plan, she said, identified funding gaps for dealing with the challenge.

She said it is expected that countries and donor organisations would come forward with pledges.

The appeal has been developed jointly by the National Disaster Management Authority and other government agencies involved in the fight against Covid-19.

Pakistan has earlier got $1.4 billion under IMF’s Rapid Financing Instrument for addressing the economic impact of Covid-19. The World Bank separately provided $238m loan for strengthening the country’s national healthcare systems, mitigating socioeconomic disruptions and procuring urgently needed medical equipment and supplies.

The Asian Development Bank had, meanwhile, chipped in with a $2.5m grant for funding immediate purchase of emergency medical supplies, personal protective equipment, diagnostic and laboratory supplies and other equipment.

At the bilateral level, contributions have been made by the United States, Japan and the United Kingdom.

Published in Dawn, April 22nd, 2020

Comments (8)

CHELFLS
Apr 22, 2020 08:21am
Ask China as a compensation. US and Germany already asked. Pakistan is not lesser than US and Germany. Howmany years you are comparing with your neighbour. Tap your potentials to the tune of G7 and make it as G8.
Nishant
Apr 22, 2020 08:38am
#CPEC bubble has been bust. If a portion of CPEC funding would have utilized for social infrastructure viz hospital, school, collage and research institutes then picture would hve different today.
Kallu
Apr 22, 2020 09:16am
IK is an expert in begging and is putting his years of experience to use taking advantage of the situation. Question is who is paying for the travel of these foreign delegates. Their organisations will not permit them officially. Will all this hype have any results or is this just another IK, FM Qureshi self promotion gimic. Every country and organisation is hard pressed for funds due to this crisis.
Syed Hassan
Apr 22, 2020 09:39am
For transparency purposes, Pakistan should disclose broad outlines of the purpose/areas/modalities where this funding will be deployed. At the end, Govt must produce an audit report that will inform the success rate in each of these areas. This will help the Govt to win trust and do round 2 (if needed and trust me it will be needed).
Omveer Singh
Apr 22, 2020 09:48am
When are you going to be self reliant? These aids, donations, grants, fundings won't suffice at all. Kick start your economy for long term progress.
Aslam
Apr 22, 2020 10:42am
And still they have money for SAARC
Aslam
Apr 22, 2020 10:42am
and nothing from China?
Chris Dann
Apr 22, 2020 12:38pm
@Syed Hassan, a very sane view.
