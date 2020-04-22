Imran again speaks about Kashmiris’ plight

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday once again reminded the world about the plight of people of occupied Kashmir, who have been enduring lockdown for over eight months.

The prime minister said the inconvenience being felt by people all over the world due to the lockdown because of Covid-19 pandemic would make them realise the suffering of the Kashmiris.

“Demonstrations in various parts of the world are now going on against lockdowns during a pandemic — despite provision of medical, financial, communication and food assistance. Perhaps now international community can understand the suffering of Kashmiris in IOJK as they suffer brutal oppression,” Mr Khan tweeted.

He further said the inhumane politico-military lockdown has continued in the occupied valley for over eight months now without any medical, financial, or food assistance and under a communication blockade.

“In fact the racist Hindutva Supremacist Modi government has ensured that Kashmiris are deprived of all basic amenities during lockdown.”

Published in Dawn, April 22nd, 2020