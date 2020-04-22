Lockdown extended in Balochistan

QUETTA: The Balochistan government has extended the lockdown for another two weeks in the province.

With another 21 positive cases being reported on Tuesday, the numbers of coronavirus cases reached 486 in the province, including 268 patients who were infected locally. The virus has so far claimed six lives in Balochistan.

“Lockdown will continue till May 5,” said a notification issued by the Provincial Home and Tribal Affairs Department on Tuesday. It said that the increasing number of patients through local transmission of coronavirus might cause devastating consequences, illness and deaths across the province.

The lockdown imposed earlier in the province expired at midnight on Tuesday.

The notification said that all public gatherings, inter-city and inter-province travel and religious gatherings will remain banned. Shopping malls and markets will stay closed, as well.

It said strict action will be taken against those who were found violating the lockdown restrictions.

The notification said that there were sufficient grounds to proceed under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure as an immediate preventive and speedy remedy to ensure public safety, save lives and maintain peace and tranquility in Balochistan.

“It is mandatory to take all pragmatic and possible measures to contain and counter the further spread of coronavirus on war footings,” it said. Only one person is allowed inside a vehicle. Another person is allowed if a patient or an elderly person needs to be taken somewhere.

All public and private offices will be closed.

Funerals will take place but after taking permission from the area SHO and with precautionary measures in place. Everyone shall stand at a distance of three feet from each other and only close relatives should take part in the burial.

Vehicles that transport medicines, dry food products and medical tools can travel with three people that include a driver, cleaner and helper.

People have been advised to keep their CNICs, office cards or a written permission of the institution they are associated with.

Departmental stores have been allowed to open one of the portions where public can buy essential items.

Published in Dawn, April 22nd, 2020