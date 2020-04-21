DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 21, 2020

Dollar declines by another Rs2.36 amid oil crash

Mutaher KhanUpdated April 21, 2020

Email

According to rates provided by the State Bank of Pakistan, the dollar closed at Rs161.13, down 1.45 per cent compared to the opening value of Rs163.49. – Reuters/File Photo
According to rates provided by the State Bank of Pakistan, the dollar closed at Rs161.13, down 1.45 per cent compared to the opening value of Rs163.49. – Reuters/File Photo

The rupee continued its upward trajectory against the dollar, recovering Rs2.36 on Tuesday.

According to rates provided by the State Bank of Pakistan, the dollar fell to Rs161.13, down 1.45 per cent compared to the opening value of Rs163.49.

The latest recovery in the local currency came just a day after US oil futures plunged to historic lows.

“Oil makes a big chunk of Pakistan’s import bill. The crash in oil prices has been a big factor on traders’ minds. Also import volumes have been very low in the last few days,” said Eman Khan of Tresmark.

Due to the lower import volumes, demand for the dollar in the segment has been hit badly. On the other hand, inflows from the International Monetary Fund worth $1.386 billion from last week – aid to fight the adverse impact on the economy from the coronavirus – has increased supply of the greenback.

Moreover, the rupee received further support in the form of slowing foreign hot money outflows in the treasury bills, which in early March had accelerated as part of a broader flight from emerging capital markets.

On Friday (Apr 17) there were net hot money inflows of $190.7m – just a day after the State Bank slashed its interest rates by another 200 basis points to 9pc. But on Monday (Apr 20) foreigners unloaded $11.941 million from T-bills.

Over the past two weeks (since Apr 7), the dollar has dipped by a cumulative Rs6.76 from its peak of Rs167.89.

Coronavirus
Business

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Khan
Apr 21, 2020 11:06pm
Seems will touch down to158 again.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

April 21, 2020

Smart strategy?

AS the battle against the coronavirus rages on, the federal government has made a fresh proposition to the ...
April 21, 2020

Wrong messaging

AS the government moves to ease the lockdown restrictions, one scene is becoming increasingly familiar: social...
April 21, 2020

AQIS cell busted

WHILE the frequency of terrorist attacks in Karachi has come down considerably compared to what it was a few years...
April 20, 2020

Mental health & Covid-19

HOWEVER high the numbers of coronavirus patients, the pandemic is exacting a mental toll on far more people, and its...
April 20, 2020

A divided region

THE news stories about the never-ending Pakistan-India conflict add a surreal touch to the events dominated by the...
April 20, 2020

The eternal outsiders

ON Friday, officials in Myanmar announced the release of nearly 25,000 prisoners to the applause and relief of their...