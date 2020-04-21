DAWN.COM

In foreboding letter, doctors urge govt to take back decision to allow congregational prayers

Dawn.comUpdated April 21, 2020

People offer Friday prayers at the Red Mosque in Islamabad on April 17. — AFP/File
A group of senior doctors in Pakistan and abroad on Tuesday wrote a letter to the government, urging it to review its decision to allow congregational prayers to be held in mosques and limit the prayers to 3-5 persons as it had done previously in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

The letter, the veracity of which was confirmed to Dawn.com by Indus Hospital CEO Dr Abdul Bari Khan, was also addressed to the ulema and business community. While thanking the government and ulema for developing a consensus over the issue, the letter listed the medical community's "strong reservations" over the decision to allow prayer congregations.

On Saturday, President Dr Arif Alvi had announced that neither the state machinery nor clerics would stop citizens from visiting mosques as the government accepted almost all demands of the clerics related to the holding of Friday, Tara­weeh and daily congregational prayers with the condition of social distancing and other precautionary measures.

Editorial: Efforts to curb congregational prayers should not be seen as an affront to religion

But the letter written by the doctors warned that with mosques across the country being filled predominantly by people over the age of 50, the risk of the virus spreading is high. It said videos that surfaced in the past 48 hours had shown that more than 80 per cent of the people attending prayers in mosques were mostly in their 60s and 70s.

"Clearly this has resulted in the violation of the first and foremost principle of preventing the spread of the virus in the most vulnerable group" of elderly people, stated the letter, which has been endorsed by the Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA).

"With Ramazan approaching, we would understandably expect higher number of namazis (worshippers) attending the prayers. Moreover, long Taraweeh prayers and waiting times will lead to prolonged gatherings. It is all but certain that this will cause significant mayhem, as the mosques practising social distancing will only be able to accommodate 20-25pc of the regular namazis, which will further worsen the situation," it added.

According to the letter, the mismanagement could also result in conflicts between worshipers, mosque administrations and law enforcement agencies, as observed in some areas of Karachi recently.

Hospitals in Karachi have started experiencing a "significant influx of corona positive patients", the communique revealed, adding: "We anticipate these numbers and resultant mortality to expand exponentially in the next few days."

"This will undeniably result in significant pressure on our already compromised health system."

The doctors explained that increased exposure to the virus increases the likelihood of getting infected and, as a consequence, of complications and death. "We fear that allowing congregational prayers in larger number in our mosques may contribute to such fatal outcomes," the letter stated.

It expressed the fear that all of the above issues will have the combined effect of jeopardising the "reputation of Islam and that of our ulema" and will lead to "unwanted loss of lives".

Noting that Pakistan is considered as a "fort of Islam", the letter said that the existence of the Muslim ummah is closely linked to the strength and progress of Pakistan.

"In these circumstances, if Covid-19 disease becomes an epidemic in Pakistan and the government loses control of its management in the country, it will not just be a failure of Pakistan as a country but it may have substantial unwanted and unforeseen effects on the whole Muslim ummah," the letter said.

It also cautioned that while doctors are ready to put their lives at risk, if healthcare professionals in Pakistan die as per the trend seen in other countries, "there won’t be many resources [left] including manpower to look after our patients".

'Indiscipline' of Pakistani society

The medics also clarified that Pakistanis "are no more immune to this virus than the rest of the world" , saying data released by the UK's National Health Service had shown that a vast majority of healthcare staff who died there due to Covid-19 comprised Asians including many Muslims.

They observed that the "social fiber" of the Pakistani society is one where "mismanagement, indiscipline and not following or obeying the rules is predominantly common [and] where [even] educated people do not follow the day-to-day traffic rules (for example) and miscommitment in our dealings is a norm".

With such habits and behavioural patterns, it is "almost impossible" for ulema, mosque managements and the administration to make people abide by the conditions mentioned in the consensus document of the government and the ulema, especially in densely populated areas of the country "where people are generally not educated and unable to comprehend the consequences of such violations", their letter stated.

It added that while the comparison between the opening of mosques with the opening of businesses and shops is "not valid", the doctors also requested the government and business community to "practice patience" and continue to keep markets and non-essential shops closed and only allow home deliveries from restaurants.

In the same vein, "any other worldly matters leading to public gatherings and interactions should also be curtailed in exactly the same fashion", the letter suggested, reminding that the novel coronavirus does not distinguish between people based on the nature of their activities but the strength, quantity and duration of their gatherings.

The letter was signed by the following doctors:

  • Dr Abdul Bari Khan, Karachi
  • Dr Faisal Mahmood, Karachi
  • Dr Khurram Khan, London
  • Dr Shamvil Ashraf, Karachi
  • Dr Saad Niaz, Karachi
  • Dr Abdul Basit, Karachi
  • Dr Hanif Chatni, Karachi
  • Dr Muhammad Razi, Mirpurkhas
  • Dr Fareed Shah, Madina
  • Dr Zahid Jamal, Karachi
  • Dr Yahya Chawla, Karachi
  • Dr Mughees, Makkah
  • Dr Raza Sayyed, Karachi
Khurram
Apr 21, 2020 10:26pm
PM IK can take quick U-Turns on his own decisions but I think this isn’t his decision so nothing can be done. We can keep fingers crossed and hope for the best. May be our young population can simply sail through this pandemic.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 21, 2020 10:27pm
PM already told Ulema that initial snap checks for 100% masks, marked distances etc will determine if this would continue. Fine. Be responsible.
Recommend 0
Shariq
Apr 21, 2020 10:29pm
Why don't doctors say anything about the rush in superstores and distribution of ration and ehsaas fund courts & hospitals Do people above 50 not go there ? Is social distancing being practiced there ?
Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Apr 21, 2020 10:32pm
They will not only risk themselves but life of others. If your they want to go to heaven to enjoy all free bounties, there are other ways to do it instead of taking innocent people with them to 6 feet under as well
Recommend 0
Amir
Apr 21, 2020 10:35pm
sadly the warnings will not be ceded by the ulema as they want their business to open; as ramadan is approaching and they can not afford to be shut. and doctors should fight with government to provide them with PPEs. Have seen young doctors standing in emergencies with only masks. and some said they even had to purchase their own masks and gloves. if pakistan can afford to buy jets to protect its territories, they can also help doctors protect themselves from this virus and help all who need help
Recommend 0
Indian
Apr 21, 2020 10:39pm
Sadly it's is Sindh versus Punjab game in Pakistan. Loss of science at altar of politics
Recommend 0
Ash Man
Apr 21, 2020 10:43pm
Now I understand why infections in Pakistan are expected to peak after 15 May.
Recommend 0
Paggri Sambhal
Apr 21, 2020 10:55pm
Here the pure medical problem is being managed by judges and politicians.
Recommend 0
Sada Gul Khan
Apr 21, 2020 10:58pm
I am glad that there are sane and prudent individuals in Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Humble
Apr 21, 2020 11:02pm
Last call made by doctors should not be taken lightly as they are the frontline soldiers in war against pandemic, it will save lives, their appeal should be taken seriously.
Recommend 0
Shafiq
Apr 21, 2020 11:13pm
A collective suicide in the making. These people do not understand the gravity of the situation, Government please stop them.
Recommend 0
Jamil Soomro, New York City
Apr 21, 2020 11:17pm
My compliments to these bold and humane Doctors who truly care for human lives in Pakistan.
Recommend 0
UmairC
Apr 21, 2020 11:23pm
If religious doctors are saying this then the threat seems v much real!
Recommend 0
sferoz90
Apr 21, 2020 11:24pm
That is the reason why we should have literate Scholars like Professor Ghamdi as advisors and not a bunch of moulvi's who thrive on creating a state within a state.
Recommend 0
babu
Apr 21, 2020 11:30pm
Sensible Letter. Govt should heed.
Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Apr 21, 2020 11:34pm
It is common sense that with the arrival of Ramzan coronavirus will go but it will take it’s own time which can’t be determined neither by religious scholars, ulema, nor by doctors. Though programme is chalked out in consultation with religious scholars and ulema, it is upto people to either go to mosques or stay at home and offer prayers in holy month of Ramzan. Islam is a religion which is easy to understand and practice and it has forbidden rigidity in every aspect of live. Prayers whether offered in mosques or at home under prevailing circumstances it’s one of the same. It’s not that if any Muslim will not go to mosque during the month of Ramzan and to Eid-Gah for offering Eid-ul-Fitr prayers, it will not mean that he will not remain within the ambit of Islam. He will surely remain a Muslim till his last breath It is a critical time for all Muslims living in Pakistan to use their common sense as what will be right course of action one should adopt unless coronavirus is over.
Recommend 0
Tariq
Apr 21, 2020 11:41pm
I think the random test should done from every two mosques in every district across the country specially in congested localities and i am sure within a week they might had some clear picture.
Recommend 0
Khawar Riaz
Apr 21, 2020 11:44pm
This is quite strange, Dr. Abul Bari was with Ulemas and was involved in negotiations with govt for opening of mosques and now he is with other drs and against that ..... U turn or some pressure..?
Recommend 0
Siddharth chandigarh
Apr 21, 2020 11:50pm
Request to ulema not PM.
Recommend 0
SJ
Apr 21, 2020 11:56pm
@Shariq , Stores are meant to facilitate for basic necessities. Prayers can be held at home
Recommend 0
Ayyubi
Apr 22, 2020 12:01am
Ulma are totally going to fail to implement twenty point agreed upon .
Recommend 0
Javed
Apr 22, 2020 12:04am
When the simple answer could have been, we will open when Makkah opens.
Recommend 0
Khan
Apr 22, 2020 12:24am
These doctors always underestimate the power of faith..
Recommend 0
Fact
Apr 22, 2020 01:06am
Ulema are so powerful and capable of bringing people on streets therefore state just don’t want another confrontation and mass Protestor gathering. Govt do not have any option left but to accept demands.
Recommend 0
Farhana Farooq
Apr 22, 2020 01:08am
@Paggri Sambhal , And clerics, who have no idea about anything scientific, yet they have to interfere in every single matter .
Recommend 0
Sana
Apr 22, 2020 01:08am
@Fastrack, yes fine for you people will die due to your PM being scared of Mullahs.
Recommend 0
Sana
Apr 22, 2020 01:09am
@Amir, well said IK needs to grow a backbone and stop allowing Mullahs to rule your country
Recommend 0
Sandip Bhattacharya
Apr 22, 2020 01:17am
It's all about money
Recommend 0
Faiz
Apr 22, 2020 01:18am
@Shariq , everyone needs to buy food, not everyone needs to go to the mosque.
Recommend 0
Garry
Apr 22, 2020 01:25am
Young, bright, hard working, ambitious Pakistani doctors will be sacrificed by the ulema. More people will fall ill, come to ill-equipped hospitals where they will shower the doctors with the virus leading to viral overload. As doctors start to disappear, imagine the worst for the general population!! I think IK wants the population to be reduced by a few million without having to lift a finger.
Recommend 0
ajay
Apr 22, 2020 02:13am
world leaders around the world listened to their respective chief of medical health and look at here in Pakistan.. prime minister is under religious influence and not listen to doctors... pathetic.
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Apr 22, 2020 02:22am
No female doctor sign the letter.
Recommend 0
Danish
Apr 22, 2020 02:51am
Continued .. ...In Spain, among the hardest-hit nations, clotting cases have become so prevalent in novel coronavirus patients that doctors have begun routinely treating individuals with therapeutic doses of anticoagulation medication. "In the beginning of the outbreak, we started only giving them medicine to prevent clots. We saw that it wasn't enough," Dr. Cristina Abad, an anesthesiologist at Hospital Clínicos San Carlos in Madrid, told ABC News. "They started having pulmonary embolisms, so we started [full] anticoagulation on everyone." ....an emergency medicine physician at Methodist Hospital in San Antonio focused on understanding COVID-19 and its association with clotting, said he's been tracking telltale signs of clotting through their byproduct, D-dimer proteins, which break off in the body and spread through the bloodstream. Those help determine anticoagulant dosages. ..... "We're seeing really swift decompensation for patients with severe symptoms."
Recommend 0
Kris
Apr 22, 2020 02:52am
Please don't export Hydroxychloroquine tablets to other countries. You will need them soon.
Recommend 0
Kris
Apr 22, 2020 02:59am
Dear Pakistan, Please reverse this move. We need you to be alive so that we can troll each other :-) Seriously, this is a stupid move. A sign of absolute failure in leadership by PM Khan.
Recommend 0
A shah
Apr 22, 2020 03:00am
Imran Khan is a spineless leader
Recommend 0
Nazir Gilani
Apr 22, 2020 03:21am
Prayer has its place, but social distancing is more important. Clerics have already made a ruling.
Recommend 0
Vish
Apr 22, 2020 03:21am
No way, it’s an independent country...
Recommend 0
Nazir Gilani
Apr 22, 2020 03:22am
@Fastrack, ... IK's problem is that he doe not wish to be unpopular at election time.
Recommend 0
Akhmed
Apr 22, 2020 03:23am
Thank you but how can we be considered the fort of Islam followed by The "social fiber" of the Pakistani society is one where "mismanagement, indiscipline and not following or obeying the rules is predominantly common
Recommend 0
Nazir Gilani
Apr 22, 2020 03:23am
@Shariq , ... Don't ask the doctors if we know the answer.
Recommend 0
Nazir Gilani
Apr 22, 2020 03:25am
@Amir, ... Well said.
Recommend 0
Nazir Gilani
Apr 22, 2020 03:26am
@Indian, ... Hear. Hear.
Recommend 0
Georgie
Apr 22, 2020 03:53am
The Pakistani doctors are absolutely right. India should be wary of hordes of infected people trying to jump across to receive medical treatment.
Recommend 0
Sami
Apr 22, 2020 04:28am
If they dont care for their own life why should one bother?
Recommend 0
shariq
Apr 22, 2020 04:38am
Please listen to Doctors and health experts. Social distancing is the only prevention at this point in time. I live in California and we have seen how effective is social distancing. PLEASE SAVE LIVES!!!
Recommend 0
Gaurav
Apr 22, 2020 04:54am
Government of Pakistan and IK giving Quarbani of its citizen....May better sense prevail among citizens and they don’t go....I never thought Govt of a country can be so super incompetent....
Recommend 0
Ramana
Apr 22, 2020 05:22am
It's not possible, sorry
Recommend 0
Sana
Apr 22, 2020 05:48am
@Khan, sure easy to talk are you going out to pray in public yourself ?
Recommend 0
SayNoToPlastics
Apr 22, 2020 05:53am
Best to have a trial . Let the clerics pray in congregation on our behalf.
Recommend 0
Bilal
Apr 22, 2020 06:04am
Useless govt
Recommend 0
Overseas_Pakistani
Apr 22, 2020 06:09am
PM IK and his govt trying best so that virus should reach in every home and street of Pakistan
Recommend 0
Veer
Apr 22, 2020 06:09am
@Khurram , this issue should not become political, the issue is life. The government should honor the opinion of medical experts in this matter.
Recommend 0
Rao
Apr 22, 2020 06:15am
The head doctor has decided, others have to simply follow. Great decision maker
Recommend 0
Iqbal hussain PHD
Apr 22, 2020 06:33am
Its time for dua, My family doc has been sitting at home and refuse to attend patients
Recommend 0
Sami
Apr 22, 2020 06:55am
Mullahs 1, Science 0
Recommend 0
Akram
Apr 22, 2020 06:55am
@Shariq , Two different things, can't you see?
Recommend 0
B SHYAM SUNDER
Apr 22, 2020 07:17am
@Shariq , but you don't go to supermarket 5 times a day!
Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Apr 22, 2020 07:30am
@Khan, - people like you are the reasons that our country is failing and following behind. Should we not follow the Hadees that state in case of virus we must stay apart and avoid gatherings. These Doctor are absolutely right. Government must not be afraid of political outcome as the safety of the citizens come first.
Recommend 0
Tim Siddiqui
Apr 22, 2020 07:35am
@Shariq , the rush at the markets or any work place is the result of the underlying activity, but the rush and crowding at the congregational prayers is the cause not the effect. We can also work to improve and manage our conduct, but how do you go about fixing the intent to gather.
Recommend 0
Justice
Apr 22, 2020 07:38am
IK thinks he is super smart, but in fact he is irresponsible. See the Doctors' advices and concerns.
Recommend 0
Justice
Apr 22, 2020 07:39am
IK's Health adviser Dr. Mirza being a doctor should have advised IK properly. But Dr. Mirza is acting like a politician.
Recommend 0
Justice
Apr 22, 2020 07:40am
We are so glad IK is not our India's PM.
Recommend 0
Justice
Apr 22, 2020 07:45am
IK believes in youth and faith more than anything else.
Recommend 0
Dr.Hafeez parray
Apr 22, 2020 07:54am
Please reverse this decision, Masjids will become breeding ground for covid 19.We should be caring muslims, helping the needy. Not act like fanatics.
Recommend 0
INDEPENDENT
Apr 22, 2020 08:00am
PM Imran Khan should listen to the appeal made by doctors. Today Hong Kong is safe because Hong Kong doctors medical team requested CE of Hong Kong in early January,2020 to seal the border with China. Today Hong Kong is the safest place on the earth. PM IK should reconsider.
Recommend 0
Ding Dong
Apr 22, 2020 08:02am
Imran Khan loves playing into the hands of mullahs
Recommend 0
INDEPENDENT
Apr 22, 2020 08:05am
@Shariq , Going out for grocery have to be addressed. People are asked to wear masks and keep social distancing while out for grocery. In case of congregations in mosques, people can get infected easily because the period of staying close to each other is longer. Congregations must not be allowed at any cost. More people will die.
Recommend 0
Chinese uighyur
Apr 22, 2020 08:12am
But then clerics are more expert on corona. According to the president and ik Who met all their demands These clerics are above law and order it seems
Recommend 0
Javaid
Apr 22, 2020 08:12am
@babu, would public listen to govt directives on such sensitive matter.
Recommend 0
Chinese uighyur
Apr 22, 2020 08:14am
@Khan, they are talking about common sense which apparently is lacking in these clerics
Recommend 0
Hwh
Apr 22, 2020 08:17am
Sorry doctors, you are not that important to the brainless mullahs.
Recommend 0
Vivek wani
Apr 22, 2020 08:25am
My sincere request to WHO & Amnesty International , please intervein in Pakistan & ask Ulemas to close the Masjids for prayers till the Corrina effect. From the Indian point of view I am deadly against IK but he is doing his best for Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Dipak
Apr 22, 2020 08:32am
Happy that elected not selected pm took great decision by stopping prayers in religious places. This is call no 1 leader in the world . Believe it or not but one has to accept.
Recommend 0
T-man
Apr 22, 2020 08:35am
No need for Indians to comment here. Worry about your pandemic which is the highest in the world right now.
Recommend 0
Sindhu
Apr 22, 2020 08:41am
Pls listen to the Drs, scientists say definitely they are better knowledge than the clerics,politician.Once we are alive will pray later Almighty won't punish us
Recommend 0
Uzair
Apr 22, 2020 08:41am
It makes no difference if an old person gets it by going outside, or gets it from his family member who had been outside. So, the point is, do we let it spread, or do we contain it? Frankly, we are at the last leg of being able to contain it. If we do not implement right policies now, within less than a week, it will be out of our hand. We will no longer have the option to contain it. With 5% morality, and 100% spread in 22crore population, we can expect about 50lac to 1 crore bodies within next few months. The 2 meter advisory was already a compromise, since the safe distance from taking is 3-4 meters, and for coughing person, is about 10 meters for 3 hours. I agree, the store timing limits for essential supplies stores is plain stupid, it increases congestion. Look, we started on 22-23 March, and had we properly implemented 3 week lockdown, we would have completely and safely opened by now. But ignorance, and cowardice rules here.
Recommend 0
Salim
Apr 22, 2020 08:45am
@Khurram , if only wishes came true, but a virus cannot distinguished between believers and non believers. It strikes both and it will do so more violently during the holy month if Ramzan. All because our spinless government bent backwards to please the ulemas. The government is more concerned about it's existance rather than the health of the public. IK and his team have prooved their uselessness and should go immediately.
Recommend 0
Wakar
Apr 22, 2020 08:50am
@Fastrack, the ill literate ulemas are least bothered about medical norms. They have to keep themselves relevant and what better time than the holy month of ramzan. IK's government can do nothing. The meeting and SOP for namazis is just a face saving mask to push the blame on the people when situation gets out of control.
Recommend 0
Sattar
Apr 22, 2020 08:58am
@Khan, height of stupidity. Faith doesn't prevent viral attacks nor does it cure the faithful believers. If that was true then doctors are not required, faith healers can do the job and people will always remain healthy.
Recommend 0
Abbas
Apr 22, 2020 08:59am
People are worried about their businesses. Including ulema. How can they keep their business closed for long. We don't stop on signals, dont pay taxes, cheat in business. But want to attend congregational prayers. I have full sympathy with doctors who will pay the price of business people.
Recommend 0
Karim
Apr 22, 2020 09:05am
@Justice, IK has a number of "Dr" as advisors to various departments and each one has proved their inefficiency in their advice and statements. Wonder which university granted them the degree.
Recommend 0
Sam
Apr 22, 2020 09:19am
As the PM indicated yesterday, Pakistan is an independent country in this matter so people are free to choose their own destiny.
Recommend 0
Really
Apr 22, 2020 09:27am
@Sami , “ If they dont care for their own life why should one bother?” Because they are also putting at risk the lives of others including doctors who will have to treat them.
Recommend 0
Jai Moolchandani
Apr 22, 2020 09:32am
Mr Imran you have science on one side and faith on other , now the task begins !
Recommend 0
Jai Moolchandani
Apr 22, 2020 09:33am
@Fastrack, "Be responsible." Premiers are in hard need to be responsible.
Recommend 0
indian panaroma
Apr 22, 2020 09:35am
If we survive this time and overcome the fear of death, do we remember that only science fought alone not any mandir, masjid or church or synagogue?
Recommend 0
jehengir khan
Apr 22, 2020 09:38am
I am with doctors on this issue.....this is not the time of appeasement to religious sentiments....with fragile healthcare sector, this decision of PM IK may backfire and turn into biggest blunder in nation's history....
Recommend 0
Jai Moolchandani
Apr 22, 2020 09:54am
@SJ, Sixer Sir .
Recommend 0
Jai Moolchandani
Apr 22, 2020 09:55am
@Javed, Thats the hit Sir !
Recommend 0
Jai Moolchandani
Apr 22, 2020 10:07am
@A shah, Because Ulema could raise another irrilavent objection.
Recommend 0
al
Apr 22, 2020 10:45am
@T-man, As PM Imran Khan said in December about why he was making statements about India-"Since both countries are neighbours, activities in one would have ripple effect on another".
Recommend 0
Ak
Apr 22, 2020 10:46am
ask ulmaa to face all covid 19 patients in hospitals as well. They claim to be protected by viruses. Why should the doctors be under pressure.
Recommend 0
Jai Moolchandani
Apr 22, 2020 10:51am
@Salim, "IK and his team have prooved their uselessness and should go immediately." Sir this is fact which doesn't need to be proved instead the facts are accepted. So accept the fact that PTI govt is totaly useless and clear fact of their uselessness.
Recommend 0
Waqas
Apr 22, 2020 11:10am
Sindh Govt. is behind this letter Not the Doctors. Also from the Start, Sindh Govt trying to involve Religion & Musjids..
Recommend 0
K Srinivas Rao
Apr 22, 2020 11:19am
In the list of Doctors not a single one from Islamabad , Lahore or any other place outside Sindh.
Recommend 0
K Srinivas Rao
Apr 22, 2020 11:21am
IK could learn something from Modi.
Recommend 0
Jamil Ahsan
Apr 22, 2020 11:28am
this is strange move by Dr. Bari, from Day one he was with Ulema who were negotiating with Govt to open he mosques, and made recommendations to Govt. on behalf of doctor community. & now he is going against it ... Is it U-turn OR Threat/pressure to do this like industrialists in Karachi who are getting threats to pay hefty amounts if they want to open their factories ...
Recommend 0
Ratheesh
Apr 22, 2020 11:31am
Here science and technology fails. !!!
Recommend 0
Valiya
Apr 22, 2020 11:43am
We are an independent country, independent country will take independent decision. Non independent countries may close all mosques but we will not because we are independent.
Recommend 0

